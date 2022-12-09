By Brian Webber: George Kambosos Jr took a shot at Teofimo Lopez last Saturday night after his excuse-filled victory over Sandor Martin at Madison Square Garden in New York. Kambosos, who many feel is the one who physically & mentally ruined th former unified lightweight champion Teofimo (18-1, 13 KOs) with the beating he inflicted upon him last year, says the fans aren’t buying his “delusional excuses.”

NEW YORK STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO