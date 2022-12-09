Read full article on original website
Related
BoxingNews24.com
Teofimo Lopez not mentally stable says Regis Prograis
By Dan Ambrose: Regis Prograis believes Teofimo Lopez isn’t “mentally stable” after watching his behavior last Saturday night in his questionable 10 round split decision win over Sandor Martin. Prograis says Teofimo is “crumbling” mentally. Besides the mental stability issues, WBC light welterweight champion Prograis...
BoxingNews24.com
Teofimo Lopez Faces Intense Career Challenges At 140
By Vince Dwriter: As the headliner for the Top Rank December 10 card in Madison Square Garden, the WBO number one ranked junior welterweight contender Teofimo “The Takeover” Lopez escaped with a narrow split decision victory over Sandor Martin. Back in October 2020, Lopez looked razor sharp as...
BoxingNews24.com
Sandor Martin predicts Regis Prograis destroys Teofimo Lopez
By Craig Daly: Sandor Martin predicts that WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis will “destroy” Teofimo Lopez next if the New Yorker goes in that direction for his next fight. Teo already made it clear after the fight that he wants WBO 140-lb champion Josh Taylor, not Prograis.
BoxingNews24.com
WBA orders Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois
By Brian Webber: The WBA has ordered their ‘Super’ heavyweight champion Oleksander Usyk to face ‘regular’ champ Daniel Dubois to reduce the number of titles. This move could potentially get in the same of the undisputed heavyweight undisputed clash between IBF, WBA & WBO champion Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs), and WBC champ Tyson Fury.
BoxingNews24.com
BLK Prime statement: Terence Crawford – David Avanesyan PPV “a resounding success”
By Chris Williams: In a press release statement today from BLK Prime, they’re reporting that the Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan per-per-view event was a “resounding success” and “exceeding initial projections.”. Interestingly, BLK Prime failed to report the buy totals that have come in thus far...
BoxingNews24.com
Inoue vs. Butler: Can Paul defeat ‘Monster’ Naoya?
By Barry Holbrook: Paul Butler says he sees flaws in the game of the undefeated superstar Naoya ‘Monster’ Inoue ahead of Tuesday’s undisputed bantamweight clash at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The ‘Baby Faced Assassin’ Butler (34-2, 15 KOs) will have his WBO bantamweight title on...
BoxingNews24.com
Inoue vs Butler: Start Time, Date, Live TV & Streaming
By Charles Brun: IBF, WBA & WBC bantamweight champion Naoya ‘Monster’ Inoue will battle WBO champ Paul Butler for the 118-lb undisputed championship on December 13th at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. On paper, a fast knockout victory for Inoue would seem to be a foregone conclusion,...
BoxingNews24.com
Leo Santa Cruz vacates WBA title, Leigh Wood elevated
By Brian Webber: Leigh Wood is now the sole WBA featherweight champion after the World Boxing Association revealed today that Leo Santa Cruz has vacated his 126-lb ‘Super’ title. With Santa Cruz giving up his WBA belt, the 34-year-old Wood (26-2, 16 KOs) is the only champion with...
BoxingNews24.com
Naoya Inoue Vs. Paul Butler On Dec.13th In Japan, Live On ESPN+ At 2:30 A.m. ET
By Robert Segal: Naoya ‘Monster’ Inoue and Paul Butler are ready for their undisputed clash at bantamweight on December 13th in Japan. The Inoue vs. Butler fight will be LIVE on ESPN+ at 2:30 a.m. ET in the U.S. WBO bantamweight champion Butler (32-2, 15 KOs) figures to...
BoxingNews24.com
Tim Tszyu has the power to unseat Jermell Charlo
By Jake Tiernan: Jermell Charlo is facing his first real threat to his short seven-month reign as the four-belt undisputed champion when he faces the powerful Tim Tszyu late next month on January 28th on Showtime at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Paradise, Nevada, U.S. Most would agree that Tszyu...
BoxingNews24.com
George Kambosos blasts Teofimo Lopez over his excuses after his poor performance against Sandor Martin
By Brian Webber: George Kambosos Jr took a shot at Teofimo Lopez last Saturday night after his excuse-filled victory over Sandor Martin at Madison Square Garden in New York. Kambosos, who many feel is the one who physically & mentally ruined th former unified lightweight champion Teofimo (18-1, 13 KOs) with the beating he inflicted upon him last year, says the fans aren’t buying his “delusional excuses.”
BoxingNews24.com
Warrington vs. Lopez: Tonight’s Live Results From Leeds
By Mark Eisner: Luis Alberto Lopez (27-2, 15 KOs) put on a masterclass performance, defeating IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington (31-2-1, 8 KOs) by a 12 round majority decision on Saturday night at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, England. The scores were 115-113, 115-113 for Lopez, and 114-114 even....
BoxingNews24.com
Adrien Broner wants Prograis after Redkach fight
By Allan Fox: Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner has already lined up a title shot against Regis Prograis for his WBC light welterweight belt after his February fight against Ivan Redkach on BLK Prime. To be fair to the fans, Broner should have to work his way into a...
BoxingNews24.com
Shakur Stevenson talking George Kambosos next for March or April
By Chris Williams: Shakur Stevenson could be making his debut at 135 in March or April against former unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr. Shakur has been complaining 24/7 about Pitbull Cruz and William Zepeda, having turned him down for a fight for over a month. Stevenson has been overdramatizing the fact that Pitbull and Zepeda won’t fight him.
BoxingNews24.com
Caleb Plant has “magical powers like Canelo” says Jose Benavidez Sr
By Sean Jones: Jose Benavidez Sr says Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant is suddenly producing “magical powers” similar to the ones that Canelo Alvarez possessed when he was knocking everybody out, breaking arms and jaws. Jose Sr. says Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) couldn’t crack an egg before, and...
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn says Crawford vs. Spence won’t do well in UK
By Chris Williams: British promoter Eddie Hearn says Terence Crawford is wrong about believing that a fight between him and Errol Spence Jr will do better numbers by staging it in the UK rather than the United States. With Crawford now his own boss, he’s going to make it next...
BoxingNews24.com
Dillian Whyte to Anthony Joshua: “Let’s run it back”
By Charles Brun: Dillian Whyte is already impatient to get the rematch with former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. The #6 WBC ranked Whyte (29-3, 19 KOs) took to social media to send a message to Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) to urge him along, saying, “Let’s run it back.”
BoxingNews24.com
Crawford vs. Avanesyan Tonight’s Live Results From Omaha
By Mark Eisner: WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) did what everyone expected him to on Saturday night, stopping #6 David Avanesyan (29-4-1, 17 KOs) in round six on BLK Prime PPV at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. Crawford lined Avanesyan up for a left hand...
BoxingNews24.com
Boxing Results: Terence “Bud” Crawford stops David Avanesyan!
By Ken Hissner: At CHI Health Center, Omaha, Nebraska on Saturday PPV Steve Bash (Bash Boxing) and Desmond Gumbs (BLK Prime) presented in the Main Event WBO World Welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford defended against No. 6 ranked David “Ava” Avanesyan. In the co-feature Featherweight Arnold...
BoxingNews24.com
Terence Crawford waiting on big fight against Errol Spence
By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford says he’ll keep his phone on, waiting for the call for his next fight as he heads into a vacation after his easy sixth round knockout of David Avanesyan on BLK Prime PPV. Crawford showed clear signs of age against Avanesyan, and one could...
Comments / 1