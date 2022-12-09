Read full article on original website
Saudi Arabia is now backpedaling, seeking to mend ties with Biden after Democrats fared better-than-expected in the midterms
Saudi Arabia was accused of interfering in the US midterms to damage the Democrats, sparking a diplomatic spat
Masked Chinese man grabbed, pushed ABC reporter asking Biden about human rights ahead of Xi meeting: Report
An ABC News reporter said she was grabbed and pushed by a man wearing a mask with a Chinese flag after she shouted a question about human rights ahead of the Biden-Xi meeting.
China is winning the Russia-Ukraine War amid massive US, Russia war expenditures
China is emerging with greater combat power with regard to its main strategic opponents, the United States and Russia, as both erode weapons stockpiles in Ukraine.
China's Xi tells Biden: Taiwan issue is 'first red line' that must not be crossed
BEIJING, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping told U.S. President Joe Biden during their first in-person meeting since 2017 that the Taiwan question was the "very core of China's core interests" and the "first red line" in bilateral ties that must not be crossed.
Days after Biden's face-to-face meeting with Xi Jinping, Kamala Harris is making a rare trip to a South China Sea hotspot
"The vice president is the highest-ranking US official ever to visit Palawan," a senior administration official said on Tuesday
U.S., Asian allies hit North Korea with new sanctions over missile tests
Washington, Seoul and Tokyo imposed new sanctions on North Korea in the wake of the secretive regime's latest intercontinental ballistic missile launch.
straightarrownews.com
US has opportunity to drive stake through Russia’s heart in Ukraine War
As the ninth month of the war in Ukraine concludes, it becomes even more obvious that Russia never expected this conflict to last this long. Even as it hammers Ukraine’s infrastructure with missile strikes, the Russian army is facing munitions shortages and relentless Ukrainian opposition, giving Ukraine a window of opportunity to make further gains. Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan thinks it’s also a significant “window of opportunity” for the U.S. to challenge Russia, without committing all that much in the way of weapons. If Ukraine wins this war, Zeihan argues, Russia will have a hard time surviving for more than a decade or two.
The Jewish Press
Ukraine Asked for It: Israel Abstains on Anti-Russian Resolution, Putin Welcomes Netanyahu’s Return
Israel abstained Monday night in a vote on a UN General Assembly resolution calling for reparations to Ukraine following the Russian invasion. The vote may have avenged Kiev’s support for the decision last Friday at the same forum to ask the International Court of Justice in The Hague to examine the “Israeli occupation.”
AOL Corp
Biden vows to avoid China conflict as Japan ramps up accusations against Xi Jinping
President Joe Biden assured Asian leaders that U.S. competition with China would not "veer into conflict" Sunday as Japan accused Chinese leader Xi Jinping of infringing on its sovereignty. Biden is meeting with leaders from across Asia this week while attending the G20 summit in Indonesia. He is schedule to...
Saudi prince seeks Mideast leadership, independence with Xi's visit
RIYADH, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman hosts China's leader this week at a delicate moment in U.S.-Saudi ties, signalling Riyadh's resolve to navigate a polarised global order regardless of the wishes of its Western allies, analysts said.
MyNorthwest.com
China’s Xi at Saudi palace to meet royals on Mideast trip
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping met on Thursday with Saudi Arabia’s king and crown prince while on a visit to the kingdom, solidifying ties with a region crucial to his country’s energy supplies as sanctions intensify on Russia over its war on Ukraine.
US forces monitor Mideast skies at Qatar base amid World Cup
AL-UDEID AIR BASE, Qatar (AP) — As World Cup fans throng stadiums across Qatar, about 8,000 American troops stationed just nearby watch over the airspace of the tumultuous Middle East from a major base run by this energy-rich nation. Built on a flat stretch of desert about 20 miles...
Russia-Ukraine war live: US sends first power equipment to Ukraine; EU breaks Hungary stalemate to approve €18bn aid plan
Two more planeloads of energy equipment to leave US this week; EU makes deal with Hungary after months of wrangling
Ukraine-Russia news - live: Putin ally Belarus conducts inspection of troop combat readiness
Close Russian ally Belarus has launched an unannounced inspection of its troops’ combat readiness, Minsk officials said on Tuesday.“The activities will be comprehensive in nature; troops will have to move to the designated areas as soon as possible, carry out their engineering equipment, organise protection and defence, and set up bridge crossings over the rivers Neman and Berezina,” the country’s defence ministry said.It added that military equipment and personnel will be moved and movement along certain public roads would be restricted.It comes after president Vladimir Putin’s traditional end-of-year press conference was cancelled over fears that the event would be...
The Jewish Press
Danny Danon: Expect Agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia this Year
Israel’s former UN Ambassador Danny Danon said on Thursday: It’s just a matter of time before courageous leaders step out of the shadows and full peace is achieved between all the children of Abraham. I expect we’ll see an agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia this year.”
Zelenskyy says that the invasion of Ukraine would stop if Putin suddenly dies
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told David Letterman "There would be no war" if Putin was gone.
Analysis-Macron's mixed messages on Ukraine unnerve some Western allies
PARIS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - When NATO's 30 foreign ministers met in Bucharest in November to map out further aid plans for Ukraine and regional players under pressure from Russia, there was a notable ministerial absence: France.
EU reels as scandal tarnishes parliament's credibility
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s parliament was reeling Tuesday, it’s credibility under threat, as a corruption and bribery scandal damaged lawmakers’ careers and fingers pointed at Qatari officials accused of seeking to play down labor rights concerns ahead of the soccer World Cup. The scandal, which started unfolding publicly last week, has scarred the reputation of the EU’s only institution comprised of officials elected directly in the 27 member countries. It has undermined the assembly’s claim to the moral high ground in its own investigations, such as into allegations of corruption in member country Hungary. “It is so profound because it jars so fundamentally with what parliament pretends to stand for,” Ghent University Professor Hendrik Vos, an EU expert, told The Associated Press. “The parliament pretends to stand for transparency, unable to be bribed, to defend fundamental values. And then then you get something like this.” Referring to her barely suppressed “fury, my anger, my sorrow,” Parliament President Roberta Metsola told EU lawmakers on Monday that “European democracy is under attack.” While they convened in in Strasbourg, France, Belgian police picked up a haul of computer data from the assembly’s other seat in Brussels.
Xi Jinping lauds ‘new era’ in China’s ties with Saudi Arabia as key energy and defence deals are sealed
Chinese president Xi Jinping heralded a “new era” in Beijing’s ties with Saudi Arabia as he met Arab leaders at “milestone” summits while on his strategic Middle East sojourn, he said in a statement marking a show of strength along with the Gulf country’s ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.Beijing and Riyadh reaffirmed their pledge on the global oil market on Friday along with the principle of non-interference in domestic affairs on the second day of the Chinese president’s high-level three-day visit.“The People’s Republic of China welcomed the Kingdom’s role as a supporter of the balance and stability in the...
Dec. 13, 2003: A look back at the capture of Saddam Hussein
Nearly 20 years ago the world saw the fall of a dictator: On Dec. 13, 2003, U.S. forces captured Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein while hiding in a hole in the ground near his hometown Tikrit. An Associated Press story in The Florida Times-Union described it like this: "Eight months and four days after the fall of Baghdad,...
