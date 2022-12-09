ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

straightarrownews.com

US has opportunity to drive stake through Russia’s heart in Ukraine War

As the ninth month of the war in Ukraine concludes, it becomes even more obvious that Russia never expected this conflict to last this long. Even as it hammers Ukraine’s infrastructure with missile strikes, the Russian army is facing munitions shortages and relentless Ukrainian opposition, giving Ukraine a window of opportunity to make further gains. Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan thinks it’s also a significant “window of opportunity” for the U.S. to challenge Russia, without committing all that much in the way of weapons. If Ukraine wins this war, Zeihan argues, Russia will have a hard time surviving for more than a decade or two.
MyNorthwest.com

China’s Xi at Saudi palace to meet royals on Mideast trip

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping met on Thursday with Saudi Arabia’s king and crown prince while on a visit to the kingdom, solidifying ties with a region crucial to his country’s energy supplies as sanctions intensify on Russia over its war on Ukraine.
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia news - live: Putin ally Belarus conducts inspection of troop combat readiness

Close Russian ally Belarus has launched an unannounced inspection of its troops’ combat readiness, Minsk officials said on Tuesday.“The activities will be comprehensive in nature; troops will have to move to the designated areas as soon as possible, carry out their engineering equipment, organise protection and defence, and set up bridge crossings over the rivers Neman and Berezina,” the country’s defence ministry said.It added that military equipment and personnel will be moved and movement along certain public roads would be restricted.It comes after president Vladimir Putin’s traditional end-of-year press conference was cancelled over fears that the event would be...
The Jewish Press

Danny Danon: Expect Agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia this Year

Israel’s former UN Ambassador Danny Danon said on Thursday: It’s just a matter of time before courageous leaders step out of the shadows and full peace is achieved between all the children of Abraham. I expect we’ll see an agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia this year.”
The Associated Press

EU reels as scandal tarnishes parliament's credibility

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s parliament was reeling Tuesday, it’s credibility under threat, as a corruption and bribery scandal damaged lawmakers’ careers and fingers pointed at Qatari officials accused of seeking to play down labor rights concerns ahead of the soccer World Cup. The scandal, which started unfolding publicly last week, has scarred the reputation of the EU’s only institution comprised of officials elected directly in the 27 member countries. It has undermined the assembly’s claim to the moral high ground in its own investigations, such as into allegations of corruption in member country Hungary. “It is so profound because it jars so fundamentally with what parliament pretends to stand for,” Ghent University Professor Hendrik Vos, an EU expert, told The Associated Press. “The parliament pretends to stand for transparency, unable to be bribed, to defend fundamental values. And then then you get something like this.” Referring to her barely suppressed “fury, my anger, my sorrow,” Parliament President Roberta Metsola told EU lawmakers on Monday that “European democracy is under attack.” While they convened in in Strasbourg, France, Belgian police picked up a haul of computer data from the assembly’s other seat in Brussels.
The Independent

Xi Jinping lauds ‘new era’ in China’s ties with Saudi Arabia as key energy and defence deals are sealed

Chinese president Xi Jinping heralded a “new era” in Beijing’s ties with Saudi Arabia as he met Arab leaders at “milestone” summits while on his strategic Middle East sojourn, he said in a statement marking a show of strength along with the Gulf country’s ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.Beijing and Riyadh reaffirmed their pledge on the global oil market on Friday along with the principle of non-interference in domestic affairs on the second day of the Chinese president’s high-level three-day visit.“The People’s Republic of China welcomed the Kingdom’s role as a supporter of the balance and stability in the...

