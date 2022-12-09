ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellefontaine, OH

peakofohio.com

Champaign County man cited for OVI after single-vehicle crash

A Champaign County man was cited after a single-vehicle crash late Friday night around 11 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding an injury crash on State Route 287, near County Road 28, in West Liberty. Deputies report Adam Rutan, 27, of North Lewisburg, was...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
Lima News

One-vehicle crash kills Lima man in Auglaize Township

AUGLAIZE TOWNSHIP — A vehicle went off the side of a roadway, struck a guardrail and overturned Monday morning, killing a Lima driver, according to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lima post. Patrick C. Henry, 58, of Lima, died in the single-vehicle crash at...
LIMA, OH
WTOL 11

OSHP: One person dead after single-vehicle crash in Allen County Monday morning

ALLEN COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol Lima Post reported a single-vehicle crash Monday morning that resulted in one fatality. In a press release, OSHP authorities said a 2013 Dodge Journey was travelling northbound on State Route 196 in Auglaize Township approximately a half-mile south of State Route 117. At approximately 7:15 a.m., the vehicle went off the right side of the road, struck a guardrail and overturned.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Fatal Crash Early this Morning on State Route 196 in Allen County

Auglaize Township – The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lima Post is investigating a single vehicle fatal crash that occurred at approximately 7:15 A.M. on Monday December 12, 2022. The crash occurred northbound on State Route 196 (Waynesfield Road), approximately half of a mile south of State Route 117.
WHIO Dayton

Man dead following crash in Dayton; investigation underway

DAYTON — A man is dead following a crash in Dayton Saturday morning. Officers responded to the 1400 block of Shoup Mill Road around 9:45 a.m., according to a spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department. According to the spokesperson, a passerby observed a vehicle off the roadway to the...
DAYTON, OH
10TV

1 killed in single-vehicle crash on state Route 315

WORTHINGTON, Ohio — One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening on the north side, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the person was driving a 2006 Chevy Corvette northbound on State Route 315 near Route 161 around 5:30 p.m. when they lost control.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Details of Friday’s Injury Crash in Kenton Released

An injury accident occurred this past Friday afternoon in Kenton. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, 19 year old Hailey Melvin, of Kenton, was driving east on West North Street and failed to yield from the stop sign at North Detroit Street. Her vehicle was struck by...
KENTON, OH
WDTN

1 dead, 3 injured after head-on crash in Piqua

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead and three are in the hospital following a head-on crash in Piqua. The Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) says in a release that they were dispatched to the report of a crash around 9:51 p.m. on Saturday in Piqua. Authorities say the crash […]
PIQUA, OH
WLWT 5

Ohio Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash on US-36

Officials are investigating a fatal crash on US-36 in Piqua, Ohio. Troopers of the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at approximately 09:51 p.m. Saturday. The crash took place on US-36 west of R. M. Davis Parkway. According to officials,...
PIQUA, OH
WHIO Dayton

2 cars crash in Dayton; medics respond

DAYTON — Dayton Police and Fire responded to a two-vehicle crash late Saturday evening. Two Dayton Police and two Dayton Fire crews responded to the intersection of Edwin C Moses Boulevard and Albany Street at around 11:50 a.m. News Center 7 was at the scene of the crash and...
DAYTON, OH
peakofohio.com

ODOT continues 68 railroad; LCHD repairing road berm on TR 217

A couple of road projects will take place this week in the county. Crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation will continue the Route 68 railroad repairs. The work is taking place on 68, just north of Bellefontaine, through this Friday, December 16. Southbound Detour: U.S. 68 to S.R. 274...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Video shows moments before I-70 road-rage shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The victim of a road-rage-induced shooting on Interstate 70 tried to escape his alleged attacker minutes before a bullet became lodged in his windshield, a newly-released dashcam video showed. The Columbus Division of Police shared dashcam video Monday in hopes of identifying the driver of a red sedan. Investigators believe that […]
COLUMBUS, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Crash leaves one dead, three seriously injured

PIQUA — A two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 36 near the west end of Piqua resulted in four patients being transported to Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) in Troy under a “trauma alert” status on Saturday evening, Dec. 10. According to a press release from the Ohio...
PIQUA, OH
WHIO Dayton

2 taken to hospital after crash in Washington Twp.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Washington Township Sunday morning. Around 11:30 a.m. Washington Township police and fire crews were called to the 300 block West Spring Valley Pike to reports of a two-car crash, according to Montgomery County dispatchers. Dispatchers...
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
10TV

Police: Man killed in I-670 crash identified

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead following a crash on Interstate 670 near Leonard Avenue early Friday morning. According to the Columbus Division of Police, they received a report of a crash around 3:15 a.m. Anthony Williams was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling westbound in the left...
