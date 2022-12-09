Read full article on original website
Champaign County man cited for OVI after single-vehicle crash
A Champaign County man was cited after a single-vehicle crash late Friday night around 11 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding an injury crash on State Route 287, near County Road 28, in West Liberty. Deputies report Adam Rutan, 27, of North Lewisburg, was...
Lima News
One-vehicle crash kills Lima man in Auglaize Township
AUGLAIZE TOWNSHIP — A vehicle went off the side of a roadway, struck a guardrail and overturned Monday morning, killing a Lima driver, according to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lima post. Patrick C. Henry, 58, of Lima, died in the single-vehicle crash at...
OSHP: One person dead after single-vehicle crash in Allen County Monday morning
ALLEN COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol Lima Post reported a single-vehicle crash Monday morning that resulted in one fatality. In a press release, OSHP authorities said a 2013 Dodge Journey was travelling northbound on State Route 196 in Auglaize Township approximately a half-mile south of State Route 117. At approximately 7:15 a.m., the vehicle went off the right side of the road, struck a guardrail and overturned.
Driver taken to hospital after head-on crash in Auglaize County
AUGLAIZE COUNTY — One person has been taken to the hospital after a head-on crash in Auglaize County Monday afternoon. The crash happened in the area of Koop Road and State Route 66 around 4:30 p.m., according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. Initial reports indicated that the crash was...
wktn.com
Fatal Crash Early this Morning on State Route 196 in Allen County
Auglaize Township – The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lima Post is investigating a single vehicle fatal crash that occurred at approximately 7:15 A.M. on Monday December 12, 2022. The crash occurred northbound on State Route 196 (Waynesfield Road), approximately half of a mile south of State Route 117.
Man dead following crash in Dayton; investigation underway
DAYTON — A man is dead following a crash in Dayton Saturday morning. Officers responded to the 1400 block of Shoup Mill Road around 9:45 a.m., according to a spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department. According to the spokesperson, a passerby observed a vehicle off the roadway to the...
1 killed in single-vehicle crash on state Route 315
WORTHINGTON, Ohio — One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening on the north side, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the person was driving a 2006 Chevy Corvette northbound on State Route 315 near Route 161 around 5:30 p.m. when they lost control.
3 people hospitalized following accident involving wrong-way driver in Xenia
XENIA — Three people are in the hospital following an accident in Xenia involving a wrong-way driver Sunday afternoon, according to Xenia Police. >>1 dead, 3 seriously injured after head-on crash on US-36 in Piqua. Police officers and medics were dispatched to the intersection of W. Main Street and...
I-75 SB near Needmore Road closes after 2-vehicle crash traps a person
NORTHRIDGE — Law enforcement, fire, and medics from multiple departments responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 southbound near Needmore Road.’. Crews from Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Harrison Township Fire, and Dayton Ohio State Highway Patrol were called to the scene at approximately 2:50 a.m. Officers at...
wktn.com
Details of Friday’s Injury Crash in Kenton Released
An injury accident occurred this past Friday afternoon in Kenton. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, 19 year old Hailey Melvin, of Kenton, was driving east on West North Street and failed to yield from the stop sign at North Detroit Street. Her vehicle was struck by...
1 dead, 3 injured after head-on crash in Piqua
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead and three are in the hospital following a head-on crash in Piqua. The Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) says in a release that they were dispatched to the report of a crash around 9:51 p.m. on Saturday in Piqua. Authorities say the crash […]
WLWT 5
Ohio Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash on US-36
Officials are investigating a fatal crash on US-36 in Piqua, Ohio. Troopers of the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at approximately 09:51 p.m. Saturday. The crash took place on US-36 west of R. M. Davis Parkway. According to officials,...
2 cars crash in Dayton; medics respond
DAYTON — Dayton Police and Fire responded to a two-vehicle crash late Saturday evening. Two Dayton Police and two Dayton Fire crews responded to the intersection of Edwin C Moses Boulevard and Albany Street at around 11:50 a.m. News Center 7 was at the scene of the crash and...
Man arrested during Huber Heights neighborhood check
Dyson has a prior conviction for Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon which is a Felony 1, he is not allowed to possess a firearm, according to Huber Heights Police.
peakofohio.com
ODOT continues 68 railroad; LCHD repairing road berm on TR 217
A couple of road projects will take place this week in the county. Crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation will continue the Route 68 railroad repairs. The work is taking place on 68, just north of Bellefontaine, through this Friday, December 16. Southbound Detour: U.S. 68 to S.R. 274...
Video shows moments before I-70 road-rage shooting in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The victim of a road-rage-induced shooting on Interstate 70 tried to escape his alleged attacker minutes before a bullet became lodged in his windshield, a newly-released dashcam video showed. The Columbus Division of Police shared dashcam video Monday in hopes of identifying the driver of a red sedan. Investigators believe that […]
miamivalleytoday.com
Crash leaves one dead, three seriously injured
PIQUA — A two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 36 near the west end of Piqua resulted in four patients being transported to Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) in Troy under a “trauma alert” status on Saturday evening, Dec. 10. According to a press release from the Ohio...
2 taken to hospital after crash in Washington Twp.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Washington Township Sunday morning. Around 11:30 a.m. Washington Township police and fire crews were called to the 300 block West Spring Valley Pike to reports of a two-car crash, according to Montgomery County dispatchers. Dispatchers...
1 man injured following shooting in Harrison Twp.
HARRISON TWP. — One man is hurt following a shooting in Harrison Township late Saturday night, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. Officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Palisades Drive around 11:24 p.m. One man is confirmed to be shot but it is unknown how serious the...
Police: Man killed in I-670 crash identified
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead following a crash on Interstate 670 near Leonard Avenue early Friday morning. According to the Columbus Division of Police, they received a report of a crash around 3:15 a.m. Anthony Williams was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling westbound in the left...
