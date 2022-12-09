Read full article on original website
Watch: Bol Bol blows roof off Amway Center with highlight-reel coast-to-coast dunk
The Orlando Magics' 7-foot-2 phenom Bol Bol nearly took the roof off the Amway Center on Wednesday night, victimizing the Atlanta Hawks with a magnificent coast-to-coast play. With four minutes left in the first half, Bol grabbed a defensive board dribbled upcourt, spun past De'Andre Hunter and euro-stepped by Trae Young before hammering an emphatic two-handed slam, sending the crowd and his teammates on the bench into a frenzy.
Austin Reaves' clutch 3 salvages Lakers' road trip with win
DETROIT -- If not for an Austin Reaves 3-pointer with 12.1 seconds remaining, the Los Angeles Lakers might have dropped the final leg of their six-game road trip Sunday against thePistons. Instead, L.A. completed a 124-117 win against a Detroit team with the worst record in the league at 7-22...
Brittney Griner does light basketball workout in 10 months but not clear if she's returning to WNBA
SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Brittney Griner pulled on a pair of black Chuck Taylor sneakers, Phoenix Suns shorts and a T-shirt touting Title IX, and picked up a basketball Sunday for the first time in almost 10 months, her agent told ESPN. Her first act was a dunk. Griner is...
Celtics win wild one in OT after blowing 20-pt. lead to Lakers
LOS ANGELES -- Another dramatic chapter was written in the long, storied history of the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics' rivalry on Tuesday night. The Celtics won 122-118 in overtime in a game Boston appeared to have no business losing -- then no business winning after a wild comeback by L.A.
Kawhi Leonard leads Clippers over Celtics in best game since injury
LOS ANGELES - Kawhi Leonard looked and played the best he has since tearing his right ACL, and the LA Clippers enjoyed their best win of the season. Leonard made 10 of 12 shots, including two 3-pointers, and had 25 points, nine rebounds and six assists to lead the Clippers to a resounding 113-93 win over the Boston Celticson Monday night at Crypto.com Arena.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Draymond Green: 'No real consequences' for bad fan behavior
MILWAUKEE -- A fan was thrown out of the Golden State Warriors-Milwaukee Bucks game Tuesday night at Fiserv Forum after exchanging words with Draymond Green. As Giannis Antetokounmpo lined up for two free throws with 6:30 left in the third quarter of an eventual 128-111 Bucks win, a fan with baseline courtside seats heckled Green.
Bronny James, Kiyan Anthony impress in high school showcase
CHATSWORTH, Calif. -- Mere minutes into Monday's nationally televised event, Bronny James cocked the ball behind his head and zoomed to the hoop for a fast-break dunk that he hammered home. The throwdown was an appropriate throwback to how his father, LeBron James, first burst onto the scene with his...
Celtics' Grant Williams fined $20K for punching ball into stands
NEW YORK --Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams has been fined $20,000 for punching the ball into the stands during a game against the Golden State Warriors, the NBA announced Monday. Williams was assessed a technical foul and ejected for the act, which happened with 1:52 remaining in the game Saturday...
Dolphins RB Wilson (hip) exits in first half of 23-17 loss
INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Miami Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson left Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers with a hip injury. Wilson was shaken up after a 20-yard run in the first half and left the game shortly after. By the end of the first half, he was still Miami's leading rusher with 26 yards on four carries. He also fumbled prior to his 20-yard run, but the ball was recovered by wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who returned it 57 yards for a Dolphins touchdown.
Braves acquire star catcher Sean Murphy from Athletics
The Atlanta Braves acquired star catcher Sean Murphy in a three-way trade with the Oakland Athletics and Milwaukee Brewers that saw nine players switch teams, the organizations announced Monday. Murphy, 28, was among the most prized players on the trade market this offseason, and Atlanta -- which dealt young catcher...
Tyreek Hill carries Dolphins' offense with two spectacular TDs
INGLEWOOD, Calif. --Despite its struggles throughout most of Sunday night against theLos Angeles Chargers, theMiami Dolphins'offense is too explosive to count out. Midway through the third quarter, quarterbackTua Tagovailoafound wide receiverTyreek Hillin one-on-one coverage for a 60-yard touchdown. It marked Tagovailoa's first completion of a pass thrown at least 15 yards downfield in the game. He was 0-for-7 on such passes to start the night.
Buccaneers' Tom Brady a 'good sport,' signs INT ball for 49ers LB
As if throwing two interceptions in his return home to the San Francisco Bay Area and losing 35-7 weren't enough, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was asked by 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw to autograph the ball he intercepted. "It was s--- for me, to be honest. It was complete s--- (laughter),"...
Reports: Giants add free agent Sean Manaea
SAN FRANCISCO -- Free agent left-hander Sean Manaea reportedly has reached agreement on a $25 million, two-year contract with the San Francisco Giants. Manaea has the right to opt out after this season and become a free agent next fall. Manaea gets a $5 million signing bonus, half on March...
Giants, Carlos Correa agree to 13-year, $350M deal, sources say
Shortstop Carlos Correa and the San Francisco Giants are in agreement on a 13-year, $350 million contract, a record-long deal that is the richest ever for the position and gives the team a franchise-type player around which it plans to build, sources familiar with the situation told ESPN. The free...
