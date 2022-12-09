ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Owners approve short-term, long-term lease arrangements for Bills

The Bills will remain in Buffalo for a long, long time. Eventually, they’ll sign a 30-year lease at the to-be-constructed stadium. For now, they’ll play on a year-to-year basis at their current venue. Via Tim O’Shei of the Buffalo News, owners voted on Wednesday to approve both leases....
BUFFALO, NY
World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much will each country earn?

Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance. FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.
Horse racing’s new overseer hits speed bump in drug-testing

WASHINGTON – The new governing body for horse racing won’t be taking over drug-testing enforcement in the 38 U.S. racing states on Jan. 1. The Federal Trade Commission declined to approve rules involving the program established by the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority. The FTC must approve rules for HISA’s programs before they can be implemented and enforced.
