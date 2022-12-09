Read full article on original website
koze.com
Kooskia Man Arrested Following Dispute
GRANGEVILLE, ID – A 49-year-old Kooskia man was arrested yesterday on a felony assault charge for allegedly brandishing a firearm during a dispute. According to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call involving an intoxicated person who had pulled a firearm on another person who resided in the home. The reporting party had left the residence.
Palouse Man Gets Alternative Sentence in Molestation Case
COLFAX - The 19-year-old Palouse man who pleaded guilty to child molestation received a Special Sex Offender Sentencing Alternative on Friday. Kaleb Gibler was arrested by the City of Palouse Police Department in August for molesting a 13-year-old girl. Gibler pleaded guilty to the felony in October. Gibler has no...
koze.com
Idaho County Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Two
GRANGEVILLE, ID – The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office made two separate felony arrests this weekend. According to a press release, on December 9th, deputies were on routine patrol when they noticed a motorcycle pass them without a license plate on US 95 near the turnoff to Old Highway 95.
‘A horrible tragedy’: Attorney of victim’s family asks police for accountability in murder investigation
MOSCOW, ID. — Tuesday marks one month since Kaylee Goncalves, Maddie Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were killed near the University of Idaho campus. The community is looking for answers on the crime, searching for justice in what was a terrible tragedy. Shanon Gray, an attorney for the Goncalves family, is one of those people searching for those answers....
wufe967.com
Idaho investigators focus on video, Hyundai Elantra in college murders probe
Idaho investigators are canvassing the small town of Moscow for surveillance footage, as they urge the public to continue coming forward with tips about a white Hyundai Elantra that was near the off-campus rental home when four University of Idaho students were murdered. Six hours of footage was pulled from...
Man Arrested in Idaho Found With Items Stolen out of Cars From Moscow to Seattle
NEW MEADOWS - Deputies in Idaho's Adams County encountered 36-year-old Donnell Johnson during a traffic stop near New Meadows on Thursday, December 8. He was accompanied by a 16-year-old juvenile. Johnson was found to have a felony warrant in Florida for Aggravated Assault of a Law Enforcement Officer, Fleeing or...
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Group spotted walking in background of bodycam video taken near crime scene at 3 a.m.
MOSCOW, Idaho - Several people can be seen walking in the background of police bodycam video taken near the King Road home where four University of Idaho students were killed in their sleep on Nov. 13 and around the same time. Plainclothes officers made an unrelated stop of three University...
KPVI Newschannel 6
A month later, investigators and experts agree University of Idaho homicide case is far from cold
A month after four University of Idaho students were slain by an unknown assailant, the community remains terrified and the victims’ families are frustrated. While police may not have a suspect or the knife used in the killing, they say the case is far from going cold. “The leads...
koze.com
Local Couple Arrested For Alleged Thefts From Walmart; Merchandise Worth More Than $1,800
CLARKSTON, WA – A couple who allegedly attempted to steal over $1,800 worth of merchandise from Walmart over the past week was booked into the Asotin County Jail Saturday night on theft charges and outstanding warrants. According to a Probable Cause Affidavit, 46-year-old Derek Bonnalie was booked on charges of 3rd-Degree Retail Theft With Special Circumstances and 2nd-Degree Attempted Theft, while 41-year-old Brook Hendershott was charged with 3rd-Degree Retail Theft With Special Circumstances, Aid/Abet, and 2nd-Degree Attempted Theft, Aid/Abet.
q13fox.com
Idaho murder victims' hands bagged at scene to preserve possible evidence: coroner
MOSCOW, Idaho - The hands of four murder victims stabbed in their house off the University of Idaho campus on Nov. 13 may hold evidence that is crucial to the unsolved case. Police are still working to determine who killed the four college students – Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; and Madison Mogen, 21 – while they were sleeping in their off-campus home between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Nov. 13, a Sunday.
Local Man Being Investigated for Possible DUI Following Crash on Redwolf Bridge
CLARKSTON - A local man was taken to the hospital on Tuesday following a crash on the north side of the Redwolf Bridge. Asotin County Fire District #1 and Lewiston Fire Rescue crews were called to the bridge just after noon Tuesday. According to a release from Asotin County Fire...
KLEWTV
VIDEO: Moscow Police Captain describes reaction to initial homicide call
Moscow Police Department released a video conducted by the department on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Captain Roger Lanier describes his reaction to receiving the initial call that four University of Idaho students had been murdered.
Inmate Overdoses on Fentanyl While in Custody at Nez Perce County Jail
LEWISTON - A 28-year-old Lewiston woman has been charged with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl) and Introduction of Contraband into a Corrections Facility, all felonies, after she allegedly overdosed while in custody for a previous offense at the Nez Perce County Adult Detention Center. On the...
Man out on Bond for Manslaughter in Clearwater County Arrested in Lewiston for Battery on Police Officer
LEWISTON - A 36-year-old Lewiston man who was out on bond for a pending manslaughter charge in Clearwater County has now been arrested in Lewiston for Battery on a Police Officer. On the afternoon of Tuesday, December 6, officers responded to 431 Linden Drive in Lewiston for reports of an...
newsnationnow.com
Idaho murders: Speculation rampant as police remain tight-lipped
(NewsNation) — Almost a month since four University of Idaho students were tragically killed and police have yet to reassure this community that they are any closer to catching a suspect. The lack of information has some living in fear since a brutal killer is on the loose and...
Court TV
Forensic DNA expert discusses Idaho student killings
BOISE, Idaho (KIVI) — There’s no suspect and no murder weapon in the deaths of four University of Idaho students in Moscow and that has some people wondering, “What’s left at the crime scene?”. The answer is likely a lot if police have DNA evidence, which...
southernillinoisnow.com
Idaho murders: ‘Army of analysts’ combing through videos submitted to FBI
(MOSCOW, Idaho) — As police investigate the mysterious murders of four University of Idaho students, an “army of analysts” are combing through the videos submitted to the FBI tip website, according to Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier. “Those videos are from all over town,” Lanier said in...
TODAY.com
Father of Idaho murder victim reveals new info from coroner
One month after four students were stabbed to death at an off-campus house at the University of Idaho, investigators are still searching for any clues that could lead to an arrest. NBC’s Erin McLaughlin reports for TODAY.Dec. 13, 2022.
koze.com
ALERT: US 12 Blocked East of Kooskia
ALERT: US 12 near milepost 135 is blocked due to a collision involving a semi. The Idaho State Police is on the scene. “The entire hwy is blocked. There is no estimate on when the scene will be cleared,” ISP says. For reference, the unincorporated town of Lowell is...
Spokane Woman Arrested on Drug Charges in Idaho County for the Second Time in Four Months
IDAHO COUNTY - On Saturday, December 3, 2022, deputies with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a single vehicle accident on Highway 162 in Idaho County. According to a press release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived on scene and made contact with the driver, who was identified as 59-year-old Stacia Hewlett, of Spokane, WA.
