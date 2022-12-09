ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nez Perce County, ID

koze.com

Kooskia Man Arrested Following Dispute

GRANGEVILLE, ID – A 49-year-old Kooskia man was arrested yesterday on a felony assault charge for allegedly brandishing a firearm during a dispute. According to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call involving an intoxicated person who had pulled a firearm on another person who resided in the home. The reporting party had left the residence.
KOOSKIA, ID
Big Country News

Palouse Man Gets Alternative Sentence in Molestation Case

COLFAX - The 19-year-old Palouse man who pleaded guilty to child molestation received a Special Sex Offender Sentencing Alternative on Friday. Kaleb Gibler was arrested by the City of Palouse Police Department in August for molesting a 13-year-old girl. Gibler pleaded guilty to the felony in October. Gibler has no...
PALOUSE, WA
koze.com

Idaho County Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Two

GRANGEVILLE, ID – The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office made two separate felony arrests this weekend. According to a press release, on December 9th, deputies were on routine patrol when they noticed a motorcycle pass them without a license plate on US 95 near the turnoff to Old Highway 95.
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘A horrible tragedy’: Attorney of victim’s family asks police for accountability in murder investigation

MOSCOW, ID. — Tuesday marks one month since Kaylee Goncalves, Maddie Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were killed near the University of Idaho campus. The community is looking for answers on the crime, searching for justice in what was a terrible tragedy. Shanon Gray, an attorney for the Goncalves family, is one of those people searching for those answers....
MOSCOW, ID
wufe967.com

Idaho investigators focus on video, Hyundai Elantra in college murders probe

Idaho investigators are canvassing the small town of Moscow for surveillance footage, as they urge the public to continue coming forward with tips about a white Hyundai Elantra that was near the off-campus rental home when four University of Idaho students were murdered. Six hours of footage was pulled from...
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

Local Couple Arrested For Alleged Thefts From Walmart; Merchandise Worth More Than $1,800

CLARKSTON, WA – A couple who allegedly attempted to steal over $1,800 worth of merchandise from Walmart over the past week was booked into the Asotin County Jail Saturday night on theft charges and outstanding warrants. According to a Probable Cause Affidavit, 46-year-old Derek Bonnalie was booked on charges of 3rd-Degree Retail Theft With Special Circumstances and 2nd-Degree Attempted Theft, while 41-year-old Brook Hendershott was charged with 3rd-Degree Retail Theft With Special Circumstances, Aid/Abet, and 2nd-Degree Attempted Theft, Aid/Abet.
CLARKSTON, WA
q13fox.com

Idaho murder victims' hands bagged at scene to preserve possible evidence: coroner

MOSCOW, Idaho - The hands of four murder victims stabbed in their house off the University of Idaho campus on Nov. 13 may hold evidence that is crucial to the unsolved case. Police are still working to determine who killed the four college students – Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; and Madison Mogen, 21 – while they were sleeping in their off-campus home between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Nov. 13, a Sunday.
MOSCOW, ID
newsnationnow.com

Idaho murders: Speculation rampant as police remain tight-lipped

(NewsNation) — Almost a month since four University of Idaho students were tragically killed and police have yet to reassure this community that they are any closer to catching a suspect. The lack of information has some living in fear since a brutal killer is on the loose and...
MOSCOW, ID
Court TV

Forensic DNA expert discusses Idaho student killings

BOISE, Idaho (KIVI) — There’s no suspect and no murder weapon in the deaths of four University of Idaho students in Moscow and that has some people wondering, “What’s left at the crime scene?”. The answer is likely a lot if police have DNA evidence, which...
MOSCOW, ID
southernillinoisnow.com

Idaho murders: ‘Army of analysts’ combing through videos submitted to FBI

(MOSCOW, Idaho) — As police investigate the mysterious murders of four University of Idaho students, an “army of analysts” are combing through the videos submitted to the FBI tip website, according to Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier. “Those videos are from all over town,” Lanier said in...
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

ALERT: US 12 Blocked East of Kooskia

ALERT: US 12 near milepost 135 is blocked due to a collision involving a semi. The Idaho State Police is on the scene. “The entire hwy is blocked. There is no estimate on when the scene will be cleared,” ISP says. For reference, the unincorporated town of Lowell is...
KOOSKIA, ID
Big Country News

Spokane Woman Arrested on Drug Charges in Idaho County for the Second Time in Four Months

IDAHO COUNTY - On Saturday, December 3, 2022, deputies with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a single vehicle accident on Highway 162 in Idaho County. According to a press release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived on scene and made contact with the driver, who was identified as 59-year-old Stacia Hewlett, of Spokane, WA.
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
Big Country News

Big Country News

