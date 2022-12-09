ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OK! Magazine

Fans Beg For Britney Spears To Receive A 'Welfare Check' After Ellen DeGeneres Reminisces On Pop Star's Early Days

Oops, fans did it again. Britney Spears’ supporters were left distraught after Ellen DeGeneres took to Instagram with a stunning throwback clip of the pop star. Although the comedian meant for the Friday, December 2, post to be a sweet birthday tribute, fans couldn't help but reminisce on the icon's natural beauty before she faced her downward spiral. Seeing the “Toxic” singer’s 2003 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show also caused social media users to rethink Spears’ current mental health status, as the singer they know now is nearly unrecognizable in comparison to the blonde babe that sat beside the...
OK! Magazine

Carrie Underwood FaceTimes Sons 'Every Day' While On Tour As Insider Reveals She's 'Struggling With Mom Guilt'

Stuck between a rock and a hard place. While Carrie Underwood was thrilled to kicked off her tour last month, an insider revealed she's simultaneously struggling with "mom guilt" since her and husband Mike Fisher's two sons can't join her on the road.Now that her boys — Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3 — are more aware of how often she's away from the family, she's going the extra mile to be as present as possible."This tour, I’m going home a lot more than I ever have before," the blonde beauty, 39, explained in a recent interview. "If there’s a way...
GoldDerby

Maksim Chmerkovskiy reflects on ‘rollercoaster’ relationship with ‘Dancing with the Stars’ partner Kirstie Alley: ‘I wish we spoke often’

Maksim Chmerkovskiy has paid tribute to his former “Dancing with the Stars” partner Kirstie Alley, who died Monday at 71, remembering the “Cheers” star as “one of the most unique people I have ever met.” In a moving Instagram post, shared early Tuesday morning, Chmerkovskiy addressed “My dearest Kirstie,” writing, “We haven’t spoken lately and I’ll tell you everything when I finally see you, but for now I want to say that I love you very much and I wish you the most peaceful rest. You were one of the most unique people I have ever met and easily one of...
People

90 Day Fiance's Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer Welcome 'Perfectly Sweet' Baby Boy: 'In Awe'

Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer have welcomed a baby boy after tying the knot in July 2019 The 90 Day Fiancé family has a brand new member. Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer are officially parents after welcoming their baby, Bass confirmed on her Instagram Sunday. Sharing a photo of their newborn son's feet, she introduced the world to son Nicolas Antonio Rojer. "We are so thrilled to introduce our sweet baby boy Nicolas Antonio. 🧸💙We have been spending the days since his birth in utter awe of how much we love him...
The Boot

Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Reveals What Led to Hip Surgery

Luke Bryan's wife, Caroline Bryan, is on the mend after undergoing hip surgery earlier this week. She took to social media to share what happened and what she's doing to make sure recovery goes smoothly. “I said unexpected surgery. It wasn’t unexpected surgery," Caroline clarifies in an Instagram Story video...
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears' Former Assistant Felicia Culotta Reveals If She Speaks To The Pop Star After Conservatorship Drama: 'I Write All The Time'

Though Britney Spears is a free woman after being freed from her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021, she hasn't reached out to her ex-assistant Felicia Culotta. “I haven’t spoken to her in quite a while,” Culotta said in a new interview. However, Culotta, who was close with the pop star, 40, when she was first starting to rise to fame, admitted she has attempted to get in touch. “I write all the time,” Culotta said. “I love handwritten letters. I just hope and pray she gets them. I know for sure before she wasn’t [in the past], so I’m very...
hotnewhiphop.com

Tia Mowry Shares What Lead To Her Divorce

Tia stopped by the Today Show and opened up about her public divorce from Cory Hardrict. Tia Mowry is getting candid about her split from Cory Hardrict. The actress split from her estranged husband earlier this year after 14 years of marriage. Tia stopped by the Today Show on Wednesday and opened up about her public divorce. The 44-year old star says she knew when it was time to call it quits.
TheDailyBeast

Wife of Tina Turner’s Son Reveals How He Died

Tina Turner’s son died of cancer after he “got sick in 3 weeks,” wrote Afida Turner, his wife, on Friday evening in a post on Instagram. Ronnie Turner, 62, died on Thursday. Turner was already a survivor of the disease. according to The Daily Mail. That morning, police received a call “stating that Ronnie was struggling to breathe outside his home,” according to The Daily Mail. “Ronnie was a terrific musician and bass player,” read the caption on his wife’s Friday Instagram post. Aida Turner called her husband an “amazing soul,” “heart of giant,” and a “true angel.” This is the second son that Tina Turner lost, after Ronnie’s elder brother Craig died by suicide in 2018. As Turner struggled to breathe on Thursday, neighbors attempted CPR but failed to revive him, and he was pronounced dead “on scene,” according to The Daily Mail. At the end of her Instagram post, Aida Turner sent one last message: “Fuck cancer.”
E! News

Adele Has the Most Relatable Reaction to Seeing Shania Twain in Crowd of Her Las Vegas Concert

Watch: Adele Sets the Record Straight on How to Say Her Name. That does impress her much. Last week, Adele kicked off her long-awaited Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, performing to an audience of 4,000 fans. But most recently, the "Easy On Me" singer had a fangirl moment of her own after finding out Shania Twain attended one of her concerts.
HollywoodLife

Todd & Julie Chrisley’s Son Grayson, 16, Explains Why He Never Plans To Watch The Family Reality Show

Grayson Chrisley admitted he’s “never watched an episode” of Chrisley Knows Best, the reality television show that introduced the world to his family – most notably, Todd and Julie Chrisley. Grayson, 16, made this confession on the Dec. 6 episode of Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, sitting down with his sister, Savannah Chrisley, for a conversation. “I don’t think it’s interesting,” he said about this fact, per Entertainment Tonight. “I mean, I don’t like it, but apparently people do… I haven’t even watched myself on TV.”
KOEL 950 AM

John Legend Wants Carrie Underwood to Coach ‘The Voice’

Blake Shelton has announced his departure from The Voice after its upcoming Season 23, and fellow coach John Legend has a strong idea of who he'd like to see in the red chair coming up. In a new interview, Legend says he'd like to see Carrie Underwood as a coach...

