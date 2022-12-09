Read full article on original website
Airbnb cracking down on rowdy New Year's Eve parties
Airbnb is limiting the options for folks looking to throw a New Year's Eve bash in someone else's home. The short-term rental service is banning certain users from booking entire properties for a single night as part of an effort to stop over-the-top New Year's Eve parties in the U.S. and 10 other countries, Airbnb said Thursday. "These proactive defenses will help to promote responsible travel and help to prevent rare instances of unwelcome behavior," Naba Banerjee, Airbnb's director of trust product and operations, said in a statement.Those without a positive account history or who have not previously booked on the platform...
Woman Shares the Grim Reality of Americans Dining in Restaurants in Italy
We really need to have some more patience.
I visited a tiny American food store in Paris – take a look inside the shop filled with expats buying pricey American delicacies for the holidays
The Real McCoy is an American food store in Paris, located a 20-minute walk from the Eiffel Tower. It was filled with expats during Thanksgiving.
I spent a week in Europe traveling by myself. Here are 10 things I learned about solo travel in other countries.
Traveling solo to Europe means learning to communicate across language barriers and push through uncomfortable moments.
Spain’s Great Cities Are Overrun with Tourists—but Not This One
This is the latest edition of our series on underrated destinations, It's Still a Big World. It’s not what you might call “off the beaten path.” Glance at any map of Spain and you won’t take long to find it, poised at the mid-point between Madrid and Barcelona and between the country's Cantabrian and Mediterranean coasts. Both by road and rail, it’s well-connected. And a river runs through it—the mighty Ebro, Spain’s answer to the Rhine or Volga.
I went to Québec City and felt like I jetted off to Europe without leaving North America. Here's how it compares and what it's like to visit.
Insider's reporter noted similarities between Québec City, Canada, and Europe on recent trips, from old-world architecture to cobblestone streets.
Traveler Shares 8 Warmest Places To Visit in December
Perfect for those who could use a break from the winter chill!
Switzerland’s brilliant new train route: direct from Montreux to Interlaken
As the train winds up the hillside above Lac Léman’s north shore, leaving Montreux behind, I know exactly where we’re heading because I’ve done this journey before. The bustle of the so-called Swiss Riviera will give way to the tranquil farming country of the Pays d’Enhaut, followed by the upmarket resort of Gstaad, before a gentle descent to Interlaken, between the twin lakes of Thun and Brienz in the Bernese Oberland. This 70-mile route, which crosses the röstigraben (the French-Swiss German language border) and links some of Switzerland’s most famous tourist centres, has existed for more than 100 years. But there’s one big difference today: thanks to a world first in rail technology, I don’t have to change trains halfway through.
Stay la vie: The best new hotels in Paris are loaded with foreign spice
It’s a good time to be an electrician, in the City of Lights. Last year, the French capital welcomed no fewer than five new museums and now just as many sparkling new hotels are opening. Whether your budget allows for carte blanche or your counting every euro, here are the best new hotels in Paris. Spanish quarters Scoff all you want at the idea of staying in a Spanish hotel in the heart of Paris, but once you experience the newly imagined five-star Hotel Villa Marquis (from $350), you’ll see why it’s one of the city’s best assets in the accommodations department. For starters,...
Paris Opera recuits talent in colonies
The Paris Opera has begun a three-year programme in French Guiana to attract young people in the so-called ‘overseas department’ to make careers in opera and ballet. ‘Geographic distance must not be an insurmountable obstacle to see performances, or to imagine embarking on a career as a dancer, opera signer or musician,’ said Paris boss Alexander Neef.
DUBAI PARKS™ AND RESORTS TRANSFORMS INTO ONE OF THE LARGEST FESTIVE DESTINATIONS IN DUBAI
Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, the Middle East’s largest theme park in the Middle East, has turned into the ultimate magical destination this season with fireworks, festive workshops, enchanting live shows and parades, adding to the park’s thrilling rides and rollercoasters. With over 50 different activities across four...
MSC Seascape Arrives In NYC For Naming Ceremony
The world’s newest cruise ship lit up the pre-dawn sky earlier this week on Monday morning when MSC Cruises’ new U.S. flagship—MSC Seascape—sailed past the Statue of Liberty and up the Hudson River to dock at Pier 88 at the Manhattan Cruise Terminal. MSC Seascape is...
4 days unwinding in Malta
Much-loved by European visitors for decades, laid-back Malta is attracting more visitors from around the world, beckoned by its prehistoric temples, fantastic scuba diving and buzzy Valletta, its beautiful capital. We asked Brett Atkinson to craft a four-day itinerary designed to help unwind on this European island. Spending a month...
Orient Express La Dolce Vita: pre-reservations are open
The Orient Express La Dolce Vita is a luxury rail tourism project conceived by Arsenale S.p.A. and Orient Express, part of the Accor Group. It will welcome its first passengers in 2024. The train will cross Italy from north to south via six iconic itineraries. The itineraries have been designed...
Soho House To Open In Mexico City In Early 2023
Coming to Mexico City early next year will be the new addition to the Soho House franchise. After the members-only club announced it would be opening recent locations in Stockholm, Bangkok, and Miami, the Mexico City brand will be it’s first ever in Latin America. The Essence Of Mexico...
Lufthansa Lounge' in Frankfurt Is the True Definition of Luxurious
We wish all airport lounges were this deluxe.
