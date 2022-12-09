ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Road map for legal marijuana in Minnesota already exists

Photo: A locked display case at a Lake Elmo gas station features products that contain THC derived from hemp that became legal in Minnesota this year. Mark Zdechlik | MPR News. The debate over legalizing adult use of recreational marijuana in Minnesota has been going on for several years. One...
MINNESOTA STATE
3 earth-friendly tips to slash salt, keep icy sidewalks safe

With ice and freezing rain spreading across the state Tuesday, it’s tempting for Minnesotans to just pull out the road salt and start tossing it on the ground. State officials, though, say that instinct can end up doing serious damage to the state’s lakes and fish. Chloride, the...
MINNESOTA STATE
Plan submitted to explore on state nonferrous metallic minerals leases in Saint Louis County

From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - December 9, 2022. Encampment Minerals, Inc. (Encampment) submitted a proposed exploration plan to continue exploring for metallic mineral deposits in St. Louis County. Encampment proposes to explore on leased state mineral rights in an area about five miles south of Hoyt Lakes, Minnesota. Encampment has intermittently explored this area of St. Louis County since 2009.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
Minnesota man gets 20 years for trying to mail drugs into prisons

Tommy Wiita - Bring Me The News - December 12, 2022. A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for attempting to distribute drugs via the mail to multiple Minnesota correctional facilities. Walter "Disney" Davis, 40, was indicted by a federal grand jury in October 2021 and pleaded...
MINNESOTA STATE
So Minnesota: Jerry Juhl, writer behind ‘The Muppets’

From Kermit the Frog to Miss Piggy, “The Muppets” are part of American culture. Jerry Juhl from Minnesota helped create those iconic characters. Juhl was born in St. Paul in 1938. As a child, he fell in love with puppets. “At a young age by 11 or so,...
MINNESOTA STATE
Northland power outages mount during winter storm

Photo: Xcel Energy crews work to restore power in the Mankato area on Tuesday, December 13 during a wind and rain storm. (KEYC News Now) As the snow and high winds move through the Northland, area power companies are reporting thousands of outages Wednesday morning. As of 7:30 a.m., Minnesota...
MANKATO, MN
Snow bands lift north; blizzard warnings North Shore with chance of 10-12ft waves; more snow statewide Thursday

Image: Blizzard warnings along the North Shore through Thursday - NOAA via pivotal weather. Editor's note: for Cook County and Grand Portage weather-related closures and delays, visit: Cook County weather-related announcements (delays, closures, etc) Most of the intense winter weather will be in northeast Minnesota Wednesday as heavy snow and...
COOK COUNTY, MN
Weekly Conservation Officer Reports

CO John Velsvaag (Ely #2) checked anglers this past week. Several areas with ice last week opened up this week with warm weather. Snowmobiles are starting to get out but trail conditions are not good. CO Thomas Wahlstrom (Grand Marais) spent most of the week training at Camp Ripley. He...
MINNESOTA STATE
Winter storm update for this week

December 12. 2022 from the National Weather Service - Duluth. The Winter Storm Watch for this week has been expanded into northwest Wisconsin, and the Minnesota portion has been delayed to noon on Tuesday do to an expected delay in the arrival of precipitation. Heavy wet snow could lead to power outages, and travel on Wednesday morning could be very difficult. Check back for updates!
DULUTH, MN

