Read full article on original website
Related
boreal.org
Walz, DFL lawmakers look to speed up shift to carbon-free electricity
Photo: Solar panels gleam in the late-afternoon light at the Sylvan solar project just west of Brainerd on Dec. 7. Minnesota Power recently built the 15.2-megawatt project and two others in Hoyt Lakes and Duluth as part of its effort to increase its solar capacity. Kirsti Marohn | MPR News.
boreal.org
Mining leader Julie Lucas named to Twin Cities Business 100: The People to Know in 2023
The MiningMinnesota Board of Directors is pleased to announce Julie Lucas has been named by Twin Cities Business (TCB) to the TCB 100: The People to Know in 2023. Julie has led MiningMinnesota as executive director since August 2022. “It is very exciting to see Julie listed on the TCB...
boreal.org
Road map for legal marijuana in Minnesota already exists
Photo: A locked display case at a Lake Elmo gas station features products that contain THC derived from hemp that became legal in Minnesota this year. Mark Zdechlik | MPR News. The debate over legalizing adult use of recreational marijuana in Minnesota has been going on for several years. One...
boreal.org
Minnesota moose habitat planning effort receives America the Beautiful Challenge grant
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - December 12, 2022. A new federal grant award will fund collaborative planning by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to further large-scale moose habitat restoration in northeast Minnesota. The award from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, through the new America the...
boreal.org
Plan submitted to explore on state nonferrous metallic minerals leases in Saint Louis County
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - December 9, 2022. Encampment Minerals, Inc. (Encampment) submitted a proposed exploration plan to continue exploring for metallic mineral deposits in St. Louis County. Encampment proposes to explore on leased state mineral rights in an area about five miles south of Hoyt Lakes, Minnesota. Encampment has intermittently explored this area of St. Louis County since 2009.
boreal.org
3 earth-friendly tips to slash salt, keep icy sidewalks safe
With ice and freezing rain spreading across the state Tuesday, it’s tempting for Minnesotans to just pull out the road salt and start tossing it on the ground. State officials, though, say that instinct can end up doing serious damage to the state’s lakes and fish. Chloride, the...
boreal.org
Snow bands lift north; blizzard warnings North Shore with chance of 10-12ft waves; more snow statewide Thursday
Image: Blizzard warnings along the North Shore through Thursday - NOAA via pivotal weather. Editor's note: for Cook County and Grand Portage weather-related closures and delays, visit: Cook County weather-related announcements (delays, closures, etc) Most of the intense winter weather will be in northeast Minnesota Wednesday as heavy snow and...
boreal.org
MnDOT reminds public not to push or pile snow onto roads
From the Minnesota Department of Transportation - December 13, 2022. With heavy snowfall in the forecast this week, the Minnesota Department of Transportation wants to remind the public that it is illegal to deposit snow on or next to a public highway or street, and asks for their help in keeping the roads clear for everyone’s safety.
boreal.org
Northland power outages mount during winter storm
Photo: Xcel Energy crews work to restore power in the Mankato area on Tuesday, December 13 during a wind and rain storm. (KEYC News Now) As the snow and high winds move through the Northland, area power companies are reporting thousands of outages Wednesday morning. As of 7:30 a.m., Minnesota...
boreal.org
Everything you ever wanted to know about the Minnesota bonding bill but were afraid to ask
Photo: Lawmakers used bonding money to help rebuild the State Capitol in 2013. The new DFL majorities say they will get bonding projects back on track in 2023. Jim Mone | AP file. - MPR News - December 12, 2022. After a two-year hiatus on construction borrowing, DFL leaders at...
boreal.org
Winter storm update for this week
December 12. 2022 from the National Weather Service - Duluth. The Winter Storm Watch for this week has been expanded into northwest Wisconsin, and the Minnesota portion has been delayed to noon on Tuesday do to an expected delay in the arrival of precipitation. Heavy wet snow could lead to power outages, and travel on Wednesday morning could be very difficult. Check back for updates!
boreal.org
Lake Superior gains astounding 6 trillion gallons in same time Lakes Michigan, Huron lose 7 trillion
Photo: The eastern Keweenaw Peninsula shoreline in Michigan's Upper Peninsula at the Traverse River harbor mouth on Thursday, May 19, 2022. (Drone image by Cory Morse | MLive.com) Cory Morse | MLive.com. Lake Superior’s water level has moved dramatically in the opposite direction from the other four Great Lakes.
boreal.org
Weekly Conservation Officer Reports
CO John Velsvaag (Ely #2) checked anglers this past week. Several areas with ice last week opened up this week with warm weather. Snowmobiles are starting to get out but trail conditions are not good. CO Thomas Wahlstrom (Grand Marais) spent most of the week training at Camp Ripley. He...
boreal.org
So Minnesota: Jerry Juhl, writer behind ‘The Muppets’
From Kermit the Frog to Miss Piggy, “The Muppets” are part of American culture. Jerry Juhl from Minnesota helped create those iconic characters. Juhl was born in St. Paul in 1938. As a child, he fell in love with puppets. “At a young age by 11 or so,...
Comments / 0