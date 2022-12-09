Read full article on original website
Related
Hays student among K-State's Outstanding Senior award winners
MANHATTAN — Eleven students from the College of Health and Human Sciences are being recognized with 2022 fall Outstanding Senior Awards, and one student has been selected to speak at the college's commencement ceremony, held Saturday in Bramlage Coliseum. This year's Outstanding Senior Award winners were nominated by faculty...
Hays 'elves' work Christmas Magic to bring comfort during holiday
This holiday season, one Hays “elf” wants to make sure that Hays veterans and older residents that otherwise might be forgotten at Christmas receive a bit of comfort and joy. Christmas Magic began as an idea to ensure a few area veterans received a holiday gift, said Janice...
Ellis PD seeks tips on recent graffiti incident
ELLIS — The Ellis Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the person(s) responsible for graffiti that was painted on the co-op weigh station located at 914 Washington. In a social media release, the department asked residents to check surveillance systems from the hours of 11...
Reminders for Fort Hays State's fall commencement
Fort Hays State University will recognize approximately 1,100 graduates during its third annual fall commencement Friday, Dec. 16, (in person) and Saturday, Dec. 17, for the virtual ceremonies. Graduates who have chosen to participate in person will be honored in two ceremonies on Friday at Gross Memorial Coliseum. All graduates...
NWester: Plainville teenager not alone in going extra mile(s)
As adults, we can all probably reflect on a time when we can point to one person who made a huge difference in our lives. For Cameron Lindsey, that just might be a guy in a lime green shirt who seemed to appear out of nowhere at a most difficult time in a road race.
United Way sets holiday fundraisers, halfway to campaign goal
Donors can participate in several fundraisers during the next couple of weeks to help the United Way reach its annual fundraising goal. The United Way has brought back its Dine Out Days Raffle. Three buckets of gift cards will be given away with each bucket containing at least $400 of gift cards to area eateries. In all, $1,600 in gift cards were donated for the project.
Kan. teen hospitalized in Hays after head-on crash
PAWNEE COUNTY–Three people were injured in an accident just after 8p.m. Friday in Pawnee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Chevy Tahoe driven by Marissa S. Doctor, 15, Larned, was westbound on U.S. 56 just west of County Road J. The SUV crossed the center line and...
Two Ohio men charged in Hays Dollar General robbery
Two men accused in the armed robbery of the Hays Dollar General this summer both pleaded not guilty to several charges this month in Ellis County District Court. On Monday, Batalova Olatide Senuoke, 38, Columbus, Ohio, pleaded not guilty to four felony counts in connection with the July 24 armed robbery of the Dollar General Store at 1208 E. 27th, Hays.
Hays police chief named to statewide advisory committee
TOPEKA — Governor Laura Kelly this week announced appointments to the following state authority, council and commission. . Purpose: To supervise and regulate credit unions. Evelyn Hill, Kansas City. Elesa Parsons, Pittsburg. Law Enforcement Memorial Advisory Committee. Purpose: To advise the director of architectural services and the state historical society...
🎙 Options sees dramatic increase in services for second straight year
Options Domestic and Sexual Violence Services has seen an increase in requests for services during the last year and is seeking community assistance during its annual fundraising campaign to meet those increased needs. "We were really predicting that our numbers this year would level off and go back to our...
Now That’s Rural: Trego County's Shiloh Vineyard
Huck Boyd National Institute for Rural Development. It’s the Festival of Lights. Twinkly lights adorn five acres of trees, barns and buildings as excited families enjoy hot chocolate and homemade, spiced wine. It’s an annual Christmas celebration hosted by a family-owned winery on the high plains of rural Kansas....
Sheriff updates details of arrest in Kan. cold case homicide
BARTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities arrested a suspect in the 1980 homicide of 23-year-old Mary Robin Walter, according to Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir. The suspect, Steven L. Hanks, 68, Burden, Kansas, is being held on a $500,000 bond and is expect to make his first court appearance Friday. Authorities arrested him Thursday at Oxford in Sumner County. Hanks has previous convictions in 1983 for rape, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and aggravated battery, according to the Kansas Dept. of Corrections.
🏀 Tiger women win back-and-forth game at Missouri Western
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Fort Hays State women's basketball team came out on top in a back-and-forth affair against Missouri Western Saturday afternoon, winning 64-58 at the MWSU Fieldhouse. The lead changed hands 13 times on the day, but a strong fourth quarter helped the Tigers (7-3, 3-0 MIAA) pull away to secure their third-straight road win over the Griffons (7-4, 2-2 MIAA).
13th annual Community Christmas Dinner scheduled
The 13th annual Community Christmas Dinner will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Christmas Day at the VFW in Hays, 22nd and Vine. The meal will consist of roast beef, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, corn, and a dinner roll. Christmas dinner is donated and cooked by the men of the VFW, who generously give their time Christmas Day, and prior, to prepare. The meal is free of charge, but donations are accepted. Donations that are received will be given to organizations that serve and assist area residents in an effort to "give back" all that has been given.
KOERNER: Healthy holiday tips
The countdown has begun to the holiday season. Navigating the season and keeping up our healthy habits is always a challenge. So many temptations and busyness can de-rail anyone from good intentions. Donna Krug, Director and Family Consumer Science Extension Agent, and I recently presented about this topic in Great Bend. We found a great resource from Cleveland State University, entitled Healthy Holiday Survival Guide, that we included in our presentation. The tips below are meant to be simple and straight forward and not overwhelming. Keeping things simple during this season is key. So even if you only pick one or two items to be intentional about, that is a great approach to these suggestions.
🏀 Top-ranked Bearcats end Tigers seven-game win streak
MARYVILLE, Mo. – Fort Hays State held the lead a few times in the second half, but No. 1 ranked Northwest Missouri State pulled away late on its home floor on Sunday afternoon. The Bearcats won 64-49, remaining unbeaten on the season at 10-0 overall and 4-0 in the MIAA, while the Tigers had their seven-game win streak snapped, moving to 7-2 overall and 2-1 in the MIAA.
Citizen scientists wanted for Cheyenne Bottoms bird count
GREAT BEND — The 2023 Christmas Bird Count at Cheyenne Bottoms may only require one or two hands this year. Drought conditions continue to impact bird numbers into the cold season. But each year, bird counters across the nation participate in the National Audobon Society's Christmas Bird Count that runs from Dec. 14 through Jan. 5, 2023. Kansas Wetlands Education Center Director Curtis Wolf said citizen scientists are welcome for the count.
Hays Post
Hays, KS
16K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0