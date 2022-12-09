Read full article on original website
Drake Unveiled A Custom Necklace Made Up Of 42 Diamonds Representing Each Time He Thought About Proposing And It’s Sparked A Conversation About His “Indestructible Reputation”
“Imagine making a necklace for every major L you've ever had? Drake has such big loser energy, so embarrassing dude.”
‘Post-Avatar depression syndrome’: why do fans feel blue after watching James Cameron’s film?
PADS is not a medically recognised condition, but the feelings people experience are very real
Twitter bots surfaced during Chinese protests. Who's behind them remains a mystery
In late November, as anti-COVID lockdown protests broke out across cities in China and photos and videos were shared over social media, researchers noticed something odd on Twitter. When they searched for the names of large cities in China, the results included scads of suggestive images and posts advertising escort services. Some observers accused the Chinese government of attempting to drown out reporting on the protests.
Why 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' tops the charts every year (2022 included)
Mariah Carey is back on top again, with her holiday hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You" reaching the no. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart this week for the fourth year in a row. This makes it the first song in history to have four...
Ashley Hope Pérez: 'Young people have a right' to stories that help them learn
This essay by Ashley Hope Pérez is part of a series of interviews with — and essays by — authors who are finding their books being challenged and banned in the U.S. For over a decade, I lived my professional dream. I spent my days teaching college literature courses and writing novels. I regularly visited schools as an author and got to meet teens who reminded me of the students I taught in Houston — the amazing humans who had first inspired me to write for young adults.
They say you can't choose family, but many do. Tell us about your chosen families
This is the time of the year when people are getting together with their families for the holidays. But not everyone has a "traditional" family unit. Some people have lost their families. Some people are estranged from their families because of tension over differences in politics, religion, or sexual orientation and gender identity. And some people just really aren't that close with their family.
Tots on errands, phone mystery, stinky sweat benefits: Our top non-virus global posts
Though viral diseases grabbed most of our headlines this year, some of our other stories definitely caught your eye. Topping the list was a story about how much autonomy should be granted to very young kids, sparked by 'Old Enough!,' a Netflix show about unsupervised toddlers in Japan running errands for their parents.
BTS member Jin begins military duty at a frontline South Korean boot camp
YEONCHEON, South Korea — Jin, the oldest member of K-pop supergroup BTS, began his 18 months of mandatory military service at a frontline South Korean boot camp Tuesday, as fans gathered near the base to say goodbye to their star. Six other younger BTS members are to join the...
Musk's Twitter has dissolved its Trust and Safety Council
Elon Musk's Twitter has dissolved its Trust and Safety Council, the advisory group of around 100 independent civil, human rights and other organizations that the company formed in 2016 to address hate speech, child exploitation, suicide, self-harm and other problems on the platform. The council had been scheduled to meet...
Elon Musk relaunches Twitter Blue, the subscription that includes checkmarks
Twitter relaunched its Twitter Blue subscription service on Monday, where users can pay a monthly fee for a blue checkmark, along with the ability to edit tweets and upload high-quality video. The company said most new features would be immediately available to subscribers, but when an NPR reporter tried it...
