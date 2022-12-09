Read full article on original website
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 9 things I wish tourists knew before visiting the parks.
After being employed at the popular theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few insider secrets and tips for having the best day at Disney.
WDW News Today
Man Jumps to His Death at Disneyland Resort
Yesterday evening, tragedy struck at Disneyland as a man jumped to his death from the Mickey and Friends parking structure. Yesterday was meant to be a magical night at Disneyland with the Disneyland Candlelight Processional debuting for the year, however, ABC has reported that “A man in his 50s jumped to his death from a parking structure at Disneyland on Saturday.” It seems that the incident occurred around 9:00 p.m. Police said the Orange County coroner’s office also responded to the scene.
Here’s How Much It Cost To Go To Disney World the Year You Were Born
It's not cheap to go to Disney World, but has that always been the case? See what ticket prices were like back in the early days.
WDW News Today
Soarin’ Over California Returns for Limited Time in March 2023 at Disney California Adventure
As an extra delicious treat during the 2023 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival, Disney is bringing back Soarin’ Over California for a limited time. From March 3, 2023, through April 25, 2023, Soarin’ Around the World will make way for Soarin’ Over California. You’ve flown...
WDW News Today
Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Haunted Mansion Headband, Plush, & Loungefly Backpack Arrives at Disneyland
Series 10 of the Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction collection features The Haunted Mansion. The limited-release series features an ear headband, a Mickey plush, a Disney Parks x Loungefly backpack, a pin, and a souvenir key. We first found The Haunted Mansion collection at the Emporium at Disneyland. Mickey Mouse:...
disneyfoodblog.com
5 Rides Will Temporarily CLOSE on January 9th in Disneyland
Disney World is going through a historic transformation, but over at Disneyland Resort, things are changing too!. Mickey’s ToonTown is being revamped, and Tarzan’s Treehouse is getting an upgrade as well. If you’re planning a trip to Disneyland in early 2023, there are some ride closures you might want to know about!
WDW News Today
Disney Cruise Line Confirms Purchase of Unfinished Ship, Florida Man Chugs Beer & Fights Police on Skyliner, Annual Passholders Golden Tapstiles at Magic Kingdom, & More :Daily Recap (11/16/22)
Get ready for your taste buds to blast off! Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe is now home to the new Rocket Hot Chicken Sandwich. Disneyland Resort will resume selling Magic Key Passes today. The virtual queue to purchase a new Magic Key Pass is officially open. Disneyland Resort is utilizing...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Splash Mountain Closing Forever on January 23 at Walt Disney World
Walt Disney World has announced that their version of Splash Mountain will be closed forever starting on January 23, 2023, for its transformation into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. This means the last day to ride Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom will be January 22, 2023. In October, Disney filed a...
disneyfoodblog.com
BREAKING: BIG Genie+ Changes Finally Announced for Disney World and Disneyland
These changes have not yet taken effect but should roll out soon. Keep following DFB for more Disney World news and updates!. There was a time, and it wasn’t that long ago when you went to the parks you could say “Hey, let’s go do this or let’s go eat that.” You could decide which park to attend based on your mood or the weather instead of your apps and schedule. Unfortunately that spontaneity has been replaced with “OK, now we have to go here and now we have to go to this place to eat and we have to place our mobile order now if we want to eat at lunchtime.” Yes, the once fun parks have now become a conglomeration of apps and schedules, fees and reservations. What may have seemed impossible has been achieved, Disney has sucked the fun out of the most magical place on earth.
WDW News Today
WATCH PARKSCENTER — The New Iger Era is Here, Magic Keys Came and Went, EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays Begins!
Join us live tonight, Sunday, December 4th, now at 9:00 p.m. ET or watch ParksCenter anytime on our new home, WDWNT.TV. So much has happened while we were away, catch up with the latest Disney Parks news on ParskcCenter!. Each week, we cover the top stories in Disney Parks news...
I went to Disney World 35 times this year. Here are 19 of the best things I did.
I'm a theme-park journalist who's been going to the Florida Disney properties for 30 years. In 2022, I visited dozens of times and found plenty to do.
disneyfoodblog.com
When Disney World Will Sell Out in 2023
Did you know that the Disney World parks can sell out?. Yeah, that might seem obvious, but “selling out” looks a bit different these days thanks to the Park Pass Reservation system. While tickets to the parks might still be available, you still might not be able to get into the parks if they’re all booked up. You need a ticket AND a park reservation to walk through those gates, and it’s pretty common for the parks to sell out, especially on important dates! So, let’s take a look at when Disney World is most likely to sell out in 2023.
How much is a Disney World ticket? More than ever for three parks. See how much prices went up.
The price range for each Disney World park now varies by both date and location with Magic Kingdom topping out at $189 per day.
WDW News Today
New Tweedledee & Tweedledum Pillow and Cheshire Cat Rug Available at Disneyland
New “Alice in Wonderland” home décor has been discovered at China Closet in Disneyland, allowing fans to bring a touch of this Lewis Carroll classic world of wonders into their own homes this holiday season and beyond. Today we found a Tweedledee & Tweedledum pillow and a Cheshire Cat rug.
WDW News Today
James Cameron Has Pitched New Films for ‘AVATAR Flight of Passage’ Ride, Dates Announced for the 2023 Destination D23 Event, and More: Daily Recap (12/8/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, December 8, 2022.
WDW News Today
New Castle, Cheshire Cat, Stitch, Toy Story, and More MagicBand+ Designs Debut at Disneyland Resort
Several new MagicBand+ designs debuted at Disneyland Resort this week. We discovered all of the new designs in TonorrowLanding. There are ten new designs in total. This magenta pink MagicBand+ features several different Disney Parks snacks. A Mickey ice cream bar is on the center puck. “Be Happy” MagicBand+ –...
WDW News Today
New $100 Gift Cards With Nightmare Before Christmas and Buzz Lightyear Pins From Disneyland
Give the gift of Disney this Christmas with these new gift cards including a limited edition holiday pin. We found these gift cards with pins at Plaza Point Holiday Shoppe in Disneyland Park, but they can be found in most locations where pins and gift cards are sold. They are each a limited edition size of 4,000 with a $100 minimum to activate the gift card.
disneytips.com
The History Behind Walt Disney’s First Park (And No, It Wasn’t Disneyland!)
Disneyland wasn’t Walt Disney‘s first Park. Sure, it was the first Park he built that Guests could actually walk around in, and it’s widely regarded as the first theme park, ever, but before Disneyland even reached the planning stages Walt was focused on an entirely different park.
thedigitalfix.com
Mickey Mouse isn’t just a Disney icon; he is living history
When you think of Mickey Mouse, the first thing that comes to mind is probably Walt Disney Studios. Maybe you view the cartoon character as a symbol of capitalism with a merchandising empire, or perhaps the mouse is tied to the warmth of your childhood. But no matter what your...
WDW News Today
CONFIRMED: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Tree of Life Awakenings Show Coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom
We previously reported on a rumor that a new Tree of Life Awakenings projection show themed to “Avatar: The Way of Water” could come to Disney’s Animal Kingdom. We’re happy to report this has now been confirmed!. For a limited time beginning Dec. 12, the Tree...
