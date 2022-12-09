ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

Man Jumps to His Death at Disneyland Resort

Yesterday evening, tragedy struck at Disneyland as a man jumped to his death from the Mickey and Friends parking structure. Yesterday was meant to be a magical night at Disneyland with the Disneyland Candlelight Processional debuting for the year, however, ABC has reported that “A man in his 50s jumped to his death from a parking structure at Disneyland on Saturday.” It seems that the incident occurred around 9:00 p.m. Police said the Orange County coroner’s office also responded to the scene.
disneyfoodblog.com

5 Rides Will Temporarily CLOSE on January 9th in Disneyland

Disney World is going through a historic transformation, but over at Disneyland Resort, things are changing too!. Mickey’s ToonTown is being revamped, and Tarzan’s Treehouse is getting an upgrade as well. If you’re planning a trip to Disneyland in early 2023, there are some ride closures you might want to know about!
WDW News Today

Disney Cruise Line Confirms Purchase of Unfinished Ship, Florida Man Chugs Beer & Fights Police on Skyliner, Annual Passholders Golden Tapstiles at Magic Kingdom, & More :Daily Recap (11/16/22)

Get ready for your taste buds to blast off! Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe is now home to the new Rocket Hot Chicken Sandwich. Disneyland Resort will resume selling Magic Key Passes today. The virtual queue to purchase a new Magic Key Pass is officially open. Disneyland Resort is utilizing...
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Splash Mountain Closing Forever on January 23 at Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World has announced that their version of Splash Mountain will be closed forever starting on January 23, 2023, for its transformation into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. This means the last day to ride Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom will be January 22, 2023. In October, Disney filed a...
disneyfoodblog.com

BREAKING: BIG Genie+ Changes Finally Announced for Disney World and Disneyland

These changes have not yet taken effect but should roll out soon. Keep following DFB for more Disney World news and updates!. There was a time, and it wasn’t that long ago when you went to the parks you could say “Hey, let’s go do this or let’s go eat that.” You could decide which park to attend based on your mood or the weather instead of your apps and schedule. Unfortunately that spontaneity has been replaced with “OK, now we have to go here and now we have to go to this place to eat and we have to place our mobile order now if we want to eat at lunchtime.” Yes, the once fun parks have now become a conglomeration of apps and schedules, fees and reservations. What may have seemed impossible has been achieved, Disney has sucked the fun out of the most magical place on earth.
disneyfoodblog.com

When Disney World Will Sell Out in 2023

Did you know that the Disney World parks can sell out?. Yeah, that might seem obvious, but “selling out” looks a bit different these days thanks to the Park Pass Reservation system. While tickets to the parks might still be available, you still might not be able to get into the parks if they’re all booked up. You need a ticket AND a park reservation to walk through those gates, and it’s pretty common for the parks to sell out, especially on important dates! So, let’s take a look at when Disney World is most likely to sell out in 2023.
WDW News Today

New Tweedledee & Tweedledum Pillow and Cheshire Cat Rug Available at Disneyland

New “Alice in Wonderland” home décor has been discovered at China Closet in Disneyland, allowing fans to bring a touch of this Lewis Carroll classic world of wonders into their own homes this holiday season and beyond. Today we found a Tweedledee & Tweedledum pillow and a Cheshire Cat rug.
WDW News Today

New $100 Gift Cards With Nightmare Before Christmas and Buzz Lightyear Pins From Disneyland

Give the gift of Disney this Christmas with these new gift cards including a limited edition holiday pin. We found these gift cards with pins at Plaza Point Holiday Shoppe in Disneyland Park, but they can be found in most locations where pins and gift cards are sold. They are each a limited edition size of 4,000 with a $100 minimum to activate the gift card.
thedigitalfix.com

Mickey Mouse isn’t just a Disney icon; he is living history

When you think of Mickey Mouse, the first thing that comes to mind is probably Walt Disney Studios. Maybe you view the cartoon character as a symbol of capitalism with a merchandising empire, or perhaps the mouse is tied to the warmth of your childhood. But no matter what your...

Comments / 0

Community Policy