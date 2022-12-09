UFC 282 predictions: Is anyone picking Jan Blachowicz over Magomed Ankalaev?

The UFC is back in its “Sin City” home base this week with the vacant light heavyweight title up for grabs.

UFC 282 takes place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN2 and early prelims on ESPN+.

In the main event, former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz (29-9 MMA, 12-6 UFC) meets Magomed Ankalaev (18-1 MMA, 9-1 UFC) in a fight for the vacant 205-pound title. Ankalaev is a big -310 favorite at Tipico Sportsbook; the comeback on Blachowicz is +250. Our 11 editors, writers, radio hosts and videographers have Ankalaev 11-0 for our only unanimous pick on the card.

In the co-feature, Jared Gordon (19-5 MMA, 7-4 UFC) takes on rising star Paddy Pimblett (19-3 MMA, 3-0 UFC) at lightweight. Pimblett is a -260 favorite at the betting window, but he’s not unanimous. Two of our staff members have Gordon in an upset.

Also on the main card, Alex Morono (22-7 MMA, 11-4 UFC) will step up on less than a week’s notice for a 180-pound catchweight fight with Santiago Ponzinibbio (28-6 MMA, 10-5 UFC). Ponzinibbio is a -180 favorite, and he’s a near-unanimous pick at 10-1.

Dricus Du Plessis (17-2 MMA, 3-0 UFC) takes on Darren Till (18-4 MMA, 6-4-1 UFC) in a middleweight fight. Du Plessis is a mild favorite at -175, but in our most contentious fight from a picks standpoint, it’s Till with a 6-5 edge.

And to open the main card, Bryce Mitchell (15-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC) meets Ilia Topuria (12-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC) in a fight between unbeaten featherweights. Topuria is just a slight favorite at -140, but he’s got a big lead in our picks at 9-2.

In the MMA Junkie reader consensus picks, Ankalaev (67 percent), Pimblett (80 percent), Ponzinibbio (64 percent), Du Plessis (63 percent) and Mitchell (64 percent) are the choices.

Check out all the picks above.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 282.