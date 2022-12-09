ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

UFC 282 predictions: Is anyone picking Jan Blachowicz over Magomed Ankalaev?

By Matt Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yB35u_0jdFfB3o00

The UFC is back in its “Sin City” home base this week with the vacant light heavyweight title up for grabs.

UFC 282 takes place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN2 and early prelims on ESPN+.

In the main event, former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz (29-9 MMA, 12-6 UFC) meets Magomed Ankalaev (18-1 MMA, 9-1 UFC) in a fight for the vacant 205-pound title. Ankalaev is a big -310 favorite at Tipico Sportsbook; the comeback on Blachowicz is +250. Our 11 editors, writers, radio hosts and videographers have Ankalaev 11-0 for our only unanimous pick on the card.

In the co-feature, Jared Gordon (19-5 MMA, 7-4 UFC) takes on rising star Paddy Pimblett (19-3 MMA, 3-0 UFC) at lightweight. Pimblett is a -260 favorite at the betting window, but he’s not unanimous. Two of our staff members have Gordon in an upset.

Also on the main card, Alex Morono (22-7 MMA, 11-4 UFC) will step up on less than a week’s notice for a 180-pound catchweight fight with Santiago Ponzinibbio (28-6 MMA, 10-5 UFC). Ponzinibbio is a -180 favorite, and he’s a near-unanimous pick at 10-1.

Dricus Du Plessis (17-2 MMA, 3-0 UFC) takes on Darren Till (18-4 MMA, 6-4-1 UFC) in a middleweight fight. Du Plessis is a mild favorite at -175, but in our most contentious fight from a picks standpoint, it’s Till with a 6-5 edge.

And to open the main card, Bryce Mitchell (15-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC) meets Ilia Topuria (12-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC) in a fight between unbeaten featherweights. Topuria is just a slight favorite at -140, but he’s got a big lead in our picks at 9-2.

In the MMA Junkie reader consensus picks, Ankalaev (67 percent), Pimblett (80 percent), Ponzinibbio (64 percent), Du Plessis (63 percent) and Mitchell (64 percent) are the choices.

Check out all the picks above.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 282.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Paddy Pimblett's controversial decision win over Jared Gordon at UFC 282

Paddy Pimblett continued the unbeaten run to start his octagon tenure on Saturday when he defeated Jared Gordon in the UFC 282 co-main event. Pimblett (20-3 MMA, 4-0 UFC) emerged on top from his first pay-per-view opportunity with a controversial unanimous decision win over Gordon (19-6 MMA, 7-5 UFC) in their lightweight bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

After upset of Cody Law at Bellator 289, Cris Lencioni calls out Kai Kamaka for Hawaii fight

UNCASVILLE, Conn. – Cris Lencioni has four straight wins under the Bellator banner, and he thinks that warrants a trip to Hawaii. Lencioni (10-3 MMA, 5-2 BMMA) on Friday upset Cody Law (6-2 MMA, 6-2 BMMA) at Bellator 289 in Uncasville, Conn. A couple fights earlier, Kai Kamaka (9-5-1 MMA, 3-1 BMMA) took out Kevin Boehm (9-5 MMA, 0-1 BMMA) with a third-round TKO. And Lencioni liked what he saw.
HAWAII STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC 282 video: Hear from each winner backstage

LAS VEGAS – UFC 282 took place Saturday with 12 bouts on the lineup. We’ve got you covered with backstage winner and guest fighter interviews from T-Mobile Arena. You can hear from all the UFC 282 winners by checking out their post-fight news conferences below. For more on...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Is Naoya Inoue 'human' or a 'robot'? You be the judge

One wonders how Naoya Inoue would be perceived in the U.S. if he were a native son. The 29-year-old Japanese star has dazzled boxing fans almost from the time he turned professional in 2012, but from a distance for American and European fans. All but four of his fights have taken place in his native Japan, where he’s a superstar.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

186K+
Followers
242K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy