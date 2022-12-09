Read full article on original website
Related
The 15 Best Latin Albums Of 2022
It was a heart-pounding, dance-inducing, head-spinning year in Latin music. Between the immeasurable cultural impact of Bad Bunny's exponential rise, and the relentless commitment of up and coming artists to play between genre lines, this is undoubtedly a moment of celebration for the cultural tapestry that is Latin music. But...
Rev. Gary Davis was a prolific guitar player. A protégé aims to keep his legacy alive
Stefan Grossman sees himself as a "bridge." In the early 1960s, Grossman studied with blues and gospel singer Rev. Gary Davis, who sang on the streets of Harlem and taught at his home in the Bronx. Davis' fingerpicking style influenced guitarists, some of whom went on to major careers in American roots music.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
8K+
Followers
32K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0