Aviation International News
NBAA is rolling out a Small Operator Learning Series to provide guidance to lean flight departments on budgeting, effective communications, safe operations, and other key areas. Developed by the association’s Small Flight Department Subcommittee, the series of online courses are designed to address the unique challenges that smaller operators may face and include insights from flight department leaders and industry experts.
The first class of airframe and powerplant apprentices at Flexjet have graduated and received their A&P certificates after completing 30 months of paid, on-the-job training from the fractional jet provider. The 10 graduates also received full-time offers of employment from the Cleveland, Ohio-based company. “The successful completion of our program...
