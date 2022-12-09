Read full article on original website
Two fledgling entrepreneurs win MIT prizes for their global health apps
As a gay teenage boy growing up in South Africa, Jonathan "Jono" McKay didn't know how to explore his feelings about his sexual identity. He was far too scared to ask anyone in person for support. So he'd log onto gay chat forums at night, always terrified that a family member would barge into the room. "The dial-up modem would screech and howl," he remembers. That was in the 1990s.
Twitter's Former Head Of Trust & Safety Yoel Roth Forced To FLEE Home After Elon Musk Leaks Ex-Employee's PhD Thesis
Twitter's former head of trust and safety, Yoel Roth, was forced to flee his California home this week after Elon Musk leaked the ex-employee’s PhD thesis to the public, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking development comes just weeks after Musk officially took over Twitter in October, and Roth marked Musk’s latest target after the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX founder previously targeted Dr. Anthony Fauci.According to Daily Mail, Roth, 34, and his 44-year-old partner, Nicholas Madsen, were forced to leave their $1.1 million San Francisco Bay Area home over safety fears after Roth began receiving an influx of threats.The threats reportedly came...
Tots on errands, phone mystery, stinky sweat benefits: Our top non-virus global posts
Though viral diseases grabbed most of our headlines this year, some of our other stories definitely caught your eye. Topping the list was a story about how much autonomy should be granted to very young kids, sparked by 'Old Enough!,' a Netflix show about unsupervised toddlers in Japan running errands for their parents.
‘Post-Avatar depression syndrome’: why do fans feel blue after watching James Cameron’s film?
PADS is not a medically recognised condition, but the feelings people experience are very real
Ashley Hope Pérez: 'Young people have a right' to stories that help them learn
This essay by Ashley Hope Pérez is part of a series of interviews with — and essays by — authors who are finding their books being challenged and banned in the U.S. For over a decade, I lived my professional dream. I spent my days teaching college literature courses and writing novels. I regularly visited schools as an author and got to meet teens who reminded me of the students I taught in Houston — the amazing humans who had first inspired me to write for young adults.
EV battery recycling startup to build $3.5B factory in South Carolina
Electric vehicle battery recycling startup, Redwood Materials, announced plans Wednesday to break ground on a $3.5 billion factory in South Carolina early next year.
Lessons from Germany to help solve the U.S. medical debt crisis
PÜTTLINGEN, Germany — Almost every day, Dr. Eckart Rolshoven sees the long shadow of coal mining in his clinic near the big brownstone church that dominates this small town in Germany's Saarland. The region's last-operating coal shaft, just a few miles away, closed a decade ago, ending centuries...
Cosmonauts' spacewalk canceled at space station due to leak
NASA and Russia's space agency canceled a spacewalk by two Russian cosmonauts just as they were preparing to exit the International Space Station late Wednesday because of an apparent coolant leak from an attached space capsule. NASA's Johnson Space Center said Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin were not in danger,...
Amazon launched a driver tipping promotion on the same day it got sued over tip fraud
An Amazon promotion that allowed customers to deliver a $5 tip to their delivery driver maxed out in less than 48 hours thanks to high participation. But not everyone was enthusiastic about the initiative, which launched on the same day Amazon got sued for allegedly stealing tips from its drivers in previous years.
BTS member Jin begins military duty at a frontline South Korean boot camp
YEONCHEON, South Korea — Jin, the oldest member of K-pop supergroup BTS, began his 18 months of mandatory military service at a frontline South Korean boot camp Tuesday, as fans gathered near the base to say goodbye to their star. Six other younger BTS members are to join the...
The U.S. reaches a fusion power milestone. Will it be enough to save the planet?
Scientists with the U.S. Department of Energy will announce a breakthrough in nuclear fusion later today. The achievement came at the National Ignition Facility (NIF), a $3.5 billion laser complex at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California. For more than a decade, NIF has struggled to meet its stated goal of producing a fusion reaction that generates more energy than it consumes.
Potted Christmas trees are a rentable alternative to their fake and fresh-cut cousins
When I was a kid, there was a year my parents bought a spruce for our yard. But before we planted it, the three-foot tree had another role to play: our family's Christmas tree. My mom pulled the conifer inside, and we decked its boughs in ornaments. While it was festive and admittedly adorable, I remember feeling somehow offended that, instead of a traditional Christmas tree from a lot, our small little tree was still nestled in its nursery planter.
Musk's Twitter has dissolved its Trust and Safety Council
Elon Musk's Twitter has dissolved its Trust and Safety Council, the advisory group of around 100 independent civil, human rights and other organizations that the company formed in 2016 to address hate speech, child exploitation, suicide, self-harm and other problems on the platform. The council had been scheduled to meet...
Elon Musk set to relaunch Twitter Blue with higher price for iPhone users
Twitter has said it will relaunch a service dubbed Twitter Blue on Monday, where users can pay a monthly fee for a blue checkmark, along with the ability to edit tweets and upload high-quality video. Apple users, however, are expected to be charged more. The company anticipates that the revamped...
