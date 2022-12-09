Boom Supersonic announced that it has formed a team of engine designers, an additive manufacturer, and a turbine engine maintenance specialist to help develop the new Symphony engine that will power its Overture supersonic airliner. However, the U.S. start-up, which to date has not been able to persuade any of the major aircraft engine makers to join its ambitious program, did not identify which company will manufacture the Symphony engine nor where it will be made.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO