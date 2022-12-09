Read full article on original website
Related
Aviation International News
LanzaJet Announces Milestone in SAF Plant Construction
Sustainable fuel technology developer and producer LanzaJet noted a milestone this week in the construction of its Freedom Pines Fuels project in Soperton, Georgia. This facility will bring sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production to the East Coast. The company explained that the fabrication of the alcohol-to-jet production technology, developed in...
Aviation International News
Tailwinds Foundation Launching with Workforce Focus
Tailwinds Foundation is hosting an event in February 2 to mark the establishment of its organization as a non-profit dedicated to the development of the business aviation workforce. To be held at the Palm Springs Air Museum in California, the Takeoff '23 event will gather industry leaders seeking to address workforce challenges. Dassault Falcon Jet is the title sponsor for the event, joined by organizations isuch as Monterey Jet Center, Solairus Aviation, and Icon Aircraft.
Aviation International News
NBAA Offers Small Operator Online Educational Series
NBAA is rolling out a Small Operator Learning Series to provide guidance to lean flight departments on budgeting, effective communications, safe operations, and other key areas. Developed by the association’s Small Flight Department Subcommittee, the series of online courses are designed to address the unique challenges that smaller operators may face and include insights from flight department leaders and industry experts.
Aviation International News
Airbus To Soon Fly Morphing Wing Testbed
Airbus expects to start flight testing early next year of its Xwing future wing demonstrator, which will integrate and fly breakthrough wing technologies on a Cessna Citation VII platform in various flight conditions. Following these trials, the business jet will be fitted with a morphing wing that is planned to be flight tested in 2024, the company said last week.
Aviation International News
2022 MEBAA Show Hailed as a Success
The 2022 MEBAA show drew to a close on Thursday afternoon in Dubai, with host Middle East and North African Business Aviation Association (MEBAA) calling the event a success. According to MEBAA, the biennial show drew attendees from 95 countries across the three days, with an increase in international attendees compared to the previous one in 2018 (the 2020 event was canceled due to the pandemic). More than 100 exhibitors connected with attendees while showcasing their latest innovations, technologies, aircraft, and solutions.
Aviation International News
Belgium’s Noise and Emissions Tax Includes Bizjets
A set of taxes to promote the use of quieter and less polluting aircraft at Brussels National Airport has been adopted by the Belgian government. Scheduled to go into effect April 1, 2023, the taxes will be imposed on business jets and airliners making flights of less than 500 km (310 nm) to or from the airport.
Aviation International News
Boom Supersonic Outlines Its Own Engine Design
Boom Supersonic announced that it has formed a team of engine designers, an additive manufacturer, and a turbine engine maintenance specialist to help develop the new Symphony engine that will power its Overture supersonic airliner. However, the U.S. start-up, which to date has not been able to persuade any of the major aircraft engine makers to join its ambitious program, did not identify which company will manufacture the Symphony engine nor where it will be made.
Aviation International News
Universal Establishes ClearVision Repair in Tucson
To support a growing North American customer base for Universal Avionics’ ClearVision EVS-5000 multispectral enhanced vision cameras, the Tucson, Arizona unit of Elbit Systems has established a repair capability for the product at its Part 145 facility. The added capability also augments its worldwide support for the EVS-5000. “ClearVision...
Aviation International News
Rotor Tech's 'Cloud Pilot' Flies Uncrewed R22 Helo
Rotor Technologies made its first uncrewed helicopter flight on December 2 at the FAA’s unmanned aircraft systems test site using a modified Robinson R22. Founded by a team of MIT scientists, the company has created “Cloud Pilot,” an operating system that combines flight control algorithms, computer vision, and satellite communications that allow an uncrewed helicopter to be “teleoperated” from anywhere in the world.
Aviation International News
Used Aircraft Values Continue To Climb in November
Asking values for used business jets, turboprops, and piston singles continued to climb in November even as inventories also marched higher, according to the latest report from Sandhills Global. In the U.S. and Canada, used turboprop values increased by 36.65 percent. At the same time, turboprop inventories rose 14.6 percent...
Aviation International News
Pilatus Aircraft Delivers Last PC-6 Porter
Pilatus Aircraft yesterday delivered the last PC-6 Porter, marking the end of a 63-year production run for the rugged, unpressurized turboprop single. The capstone aircraft—S/N 1019, registered as FB-FBE—was handed over to air charter operator Smart Aviation of Jakarta, Indonesia. Stans, Switzerland-based Pilatus announced in 2017 that it...
Comments / 0