The 20 Best Adult Christmas Songs
We hear all the standards, in department stores, on holiday radio stations, and in the offices of dentists and doctors. Those melodic, saccharine Christmas songs that are embedded in your brain no matter what time of year or season it is. Well, that’s why we thought we would assemble for...
Mariah’s “Christmas” Song Not Such a Big Hit This Year: Have We Finally Reached Saturation Point?
Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” may have finally reached saturation point. After a long run of an annual zoom to the top of the charts, the Phil Spector styled hit, written by Walter Afanasieff, is not having a powerhouse season. On both Spotify...
Tim McGraw shares cover of George Strait's holiday hit 'Christmas Cookies'
Tim McGraw just shared his spin on a holiday classic from George Strait.
‘CMA Country Christmas’ Set List Finds Scotty McCreery, Maren Morris Singing Holiday Classics
CMA has unveiled the setlist for CMA Country Christmas, and it’s packed with holiday cheer. When fans tune in on Thursday (Dec. 8), they’ll be treated to several holiday classics sung by some of country music’s brightest stars, including Scotty McCreery with “Holly Jolly Christmas,” Maren Morris offers “Merry Christmas Baby” and Old Dominion on “What Christmas Means To Me.” First-time CMA Country Christmas performers The War and Treaty take on the haunting “O Holy Night.”
Watch Patty Loveless & George Jones Grace The Stage Together On ‘The George Jones Show’
Man, I wish we still lived in a time when there were good country music TV shows. The Johnny Cash Show, The Dolly Parton Show, The George Jones Show…things were different back then. One of my favorite clips from this era was when George Jones took the stage during...
‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Wants This Country Singer to Replace Him in Season 24
Blake Shelton recently took to Twitter to share his thoughts on who could replace him when he leaves 'The Voice.'
The Story Behind Why Dolly Parton Refused to Let Elvis Presley Record “I Will Always Love You”
Now 30 years after the release of the musical drama The Bodyguard, the film that shot Dolly Parton’s 1974 song “I Will Always Love You” into the stratosphere of hits with Whitney Houston‘s epic rendition, the country legend said she doesn’t regret turning down Elvis Presley, who wanted to cover her ballad in the 1970s.
Dolly Parton 'Freaked Out' after Hearing Whitney Houston Singing Her Song: 'I Was Gonna Wreck!'
Dolly Parton walked down memory lane during her appearance at "The Kelly Clarkson Show," as she recalled exactly when and how she first heard Whitney Houston's version of "I Will Always Love You." Many associates "I Will Always Love You" with Houston nowadays, but for at least twenty years before...
Scotty McCreery Channels Elvis Presley in Wildly Impressive CMT Campfire Session Performance: WATCH
Country music star Scotty McCreery recently made an appearance at one of CMT’s Campfire Sessions. And while we love seeing our favorite stars feature in the series, the 29-year-old singer thrilled audiences, completely channeling Elvis Presley, during a cover of the King of Rock N’ Roll’s Christmas hit, “It’s Christmas Time Pretty Baby.”
Loretta Lynn Explained Why Johnny Cash Was Patsy Cline’s Favorite Kind of Country Music Star
Loretta Lynn said Johnny Cash was just the kind of country music star Patsy Cline liked, partly because of his attitude toward life and his treatment of the “Crazy” singer.
Larry Gatlin to Host Opry Country Christmas with Lauren Alaina, Scotty McCreery, Chris Young and More
Country music is celebrating a new, sentimental holiday tradition in 2022 with the return of Opry Country Christmas at the Grand Ole Opry House. Larry Gatlin will host the festive holiday showcases that begin November 27 and run through December 22. Each show will feature The Gatlin Brothers, Riders In...
Watch Mariah Carey Avoid A 'Dress Malfunction' By Breaking Into Song
“It was very, very close to being a full-on scandal, but we made it work," the pop diva joked after averting an onstage wardrobe crisis.
6 Songs You Didn’t Know Paul Anka Wrote for Other Artists—Michael Jackson, Buddy Holly, The Doobie Brothers, and More
By the time he was 16 years old, Paul Anka had his first charting single. At 14, he recorded his first song, “I Confess,” with $100 he borrowed from his uncle. Anka used the recording to audition at ABC Records and later released the loving ballad “Diana” in 1957, about a girl he liked in church but barely knew. The song reached No. 1 in the U.S. and Canada.
Blake Shelton Surprises Fans With New Christmas Project
Pop some champagne or pour a cup of eggnog. Blake Shelton is making the Christmas season that much more festive. Starting this month, you can listen to his super deluxe version of “Cheers, It’s Christmas.” He released the initial album a decade ago. But 10 years later, Shelton has added some new songs and reworked others. Shelton announced the new project via social media.
Grand Ole Opry Prepares for Christmas Series Performances From ‘American Idol’ Alums Scotty McCreery, Lauren Alaina
The holiday season is officially here. Thanksgiving is just days away, then it will be time to get into the Christmas spirit. This year, the Grand Ole Opry is celebrating with eight nights of special holiday performances from country music’s fastest-rising up-and-comers as well as a few household names. Scotty McCreery, Lauren Alaina, Trace Adkins, Ricky Skaggs, and more will help the Opry celebrate the season right.
Dolly Parton Reveals 3 Rock Legends Who Made Her Starstruck: ‘It’s Just Such a Thrill’
While Dolly Parton is a country music legend, she still was starstruck when speaking with three rock legends for her upcoming album
White Lotus creator says he’s come to ‘sad’ realisation after watching finale with Jennifer Coolidge
The White Lotus creator Mike White has said he’s come to a “sad” realisation after watching the season two finale.Both seasons of the HBO series began with a mystery death, with the series flashing back to depict events leading up to the fatal incident. Until then, it was unknown which character had died.In the season two finale, fans were left heartbroken when it was finally revealed who the deceased person was.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Upon discovering a suspicious connection between her estranged husband Greg (Jon Gries) and her new friend Quentin (Tom Hollander), Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) realises...
Sunday Poll: Did The Doors Swing? David Crosby Says “Not ever,” I Say Yes — Were They a Wooden Ship? (No!)
Here’s a Sunday debate: did The Doors swing? I don’t mean like at a western saloon, I mean as a great Sixties band?. I say Yes. David Crosby says no. I’m a big Crosby fan, so I’m disappointed he feels that way. But I love The Doors to this day.
Shhhh! Selena Gomez Is Set to Sing on “SNL” Tonight, Appearing with Steve Martin, Martin Short
World is Selena Gomez is singing tonight on “SNL.” She’s joining her “Only Murders in the Building” co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, who are co-hosting. Brandi Carlile is the musical guest. Selena could be singing with her, or on her own. Maybe someone who goes to the dress rehearsal can send up a tip…showbiz411@gmail.com.
Mariah Carey says she never called herself the ‘Queen of Christmas’
Mariah Carey recently (Dec. 7) visited the Late Show With Stephen Colbert set to answer “Colbert Questionert.” During the show, the host told the legendary singer her famous nickname, saying, “Because you are the Queen of Christmas, I’ve got a couple…” he started before Carey cut him...
