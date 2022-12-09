ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The 20 Best Adult Christmas Songs

We hear all the standards, in department stores, on holiday radio stations, and in the offices of dentists and doctors. Those melodic, saccharine Christmas songs that are embedded in your brain no matter what time of year or season it is. Well, that’s why we thought we would assemble for...
‘CMA Country Christmas’ Set List Finds Scotty McCreery, Maren Morris Singing Holiday Classics

CMA has unveiled the setlist for CMA Country Christmas, and it’s packed with holiday cheer. When fans tune in on Thursday (Dec. 8), they’ll be treated to several holiday classics sung by some of country music’s brightest stars, including Scotty McCreery with “Holly Jolly Christmas,” Maren Morris offers “Merry Christmas Baby” and Old Dominion on “What Christmas Means To Me.” First-time CMA Country Christmas performers The War and Treaty take on the haunting “O Holy Night.”
6 Songs You Didn’t Know Paul Anka Wrote for Other Artists—Michael Jackson, Buddy Holly, The Doobie Brothers, and More

By the time he was 16 years old, Paul Anka had his first charting single. At 14, he recorded his first song, “I Confess,” with $100 he borrowed from his uncle. Anka used the recording to audition at ABC Records and later released the loving ballad “Diana” in 1957, about a girl he liked in church but barely knew. The song reached No. 1 in the U.S. and Canada.
Blake Shelton Surprises Fans With New Christmas Project

Pop some champagne or pour a cup of eggnog. Blake Shelton is making the Christmas season that much more festive. Starting this month, you can listen to his super deluxe version of “Cheers, It’s Christmas.” He released the initial album a decade ago. But 10 years later, Shelton has added some new songs and reworked others. Shelton announced the new project via social media.
Grand Ole Opry Prepares for Christmas Series Performances From ‘American Idol’ Alums Scotty McCreery, Lauren Alaina

The holiday season is officially here. Thanksgiving is just days away, then it will be time to get into the Christmas spirit. This year, the Grand Ole Opry is celebrating with eight nights of special holiday performances from country music’s fastest-rising up-and-comers as well as a few household names. Scotty McCreery, Lauren Alaina, Trace Adkins, Ricky Skaggs, and more will help the Opry celebrate the season right.
White Lotus creator says he’s come to ‘sad’ realisation after watching finale with Jennifer Coolidge

The White Lotus creator Mike White has said he’s come to a “sad” realisation after watching the season two finale.Both seasons of the HBO series began with a mystery death, with the series flashing back to depict events leading up to the fatal incident. Until then, it was unknown which character had died.In the season two finale, fans were left heartbroken when it was finally revealed who the deceased person was.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Upon discovering a suspicious connection between her estranged husband Greg (Jon Gries) and her new friend Quentin (Tom Hollander), Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) realises...
Mariah Carey says she never called herself the ‘Queen of Christmas’

Mariah Carey recently (Dec. 7) visited the Late Show With Stephen Colbert set to answer “Colbert Questionert.” During the show, the host told the legendary singer her famous nickname, saying, “Because you are the Queen of Christmas, I’ve got a couple…” he started before Carey cut him...

