Material choice plays a critical role in budget, durability, and curb appeal of a home exterior remodel. Consumers want assurance their investment is going to provide peace of mind for years to come, and contractors want strong, dependable products and easy installation. The type of siding selected can add a significant increase to the value of a home. While vinyl and fiber cement are both popular options, insulated vinyl siding provides several benefits that edge out fiber cement.

10 HOURS AGO