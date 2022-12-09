Read full article on original website
Related
lbmjournal.com
White Paper: Building Supply Industry Insights Report 2022
With most businesses now running hybrid ERP, our report reveals what hard-working building suppliers really require from their ERP partners and solutions. Download our whitepaper to find out why every stage is crucial in the journey to cloud ERP.
lbmjournal.com
NAHB: Builder price reductions and incentives aren’t like 2008
In November of 2022, 36% of single-family home builders reported reducing their prices, and 59% were offering special sales incentives. These percentages may seem relatively high—and in fact they have increased significantly since July of this year—but they are nowhere near as high as they were during the 2007-2008 financial crisis, the National Association of Home Builders reports.
lbmjournal.com
Insulated Vinyl Siding – Eight Advantages over Fiber Cement
This content is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to add your content. Material choice plays a critical role in budget, durability, and curb appeal of a home exterior remodel. Consumers want assurance their investment is going to provide peace of mind for years to come, and contractors want strong, dependable products and easy installation. The type of siding selected can add a significant increase to the value of a home. While vinyl and fiber cement are both popular options, insulated vinyl siding provides several benefits that edge out fiber cement.
Comments / 0