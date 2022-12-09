Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man charged after EBRSO seizes gun, marijuana and more during traffic stop
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop in the 5000 block of McClelland Dr. on Friday, December 9. The traffic stop involved a Black Dodge Avenger with four occupants. One of those occupants was a passenger named...
wbrz.com
Chase that ended in deadly police shooting highlights drug-trafficking problem on I-10
BATON ROUGE - A special division of Louisiana State Police that has proven successful taking millions of dollars of drugs off the streets was involved in the deadly shooting that resulted in the death of Jose Reza-Navarro of Texas on Thursday. Their drug interdiction unit, which is made up of...
brproud.com
$50K bond set for Baton Rouge woman accused of speeding in school zone
PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge woman remains behind bars on a $50,000 bond after a recent incident in a school zone. Linda Jean Blanton, 58, of Baton Rouge, allegedly did not comply with a request made by a P.O.S.T. Certified School Resource Officer on Wednesday, December 7.
brproud.com
License plate reader helps nab hit-and-run suspect in EBR Parish
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The Central Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, December 7. The crash took place around 3 p.m. on Greenwell Springs Rd. and it involved a Chevy Impala and Toyota Highlander. CPD said that a male driver in the Chevy Impala rear-ended the...
wbrz.com
Inmate shot, killed after struggle with sheriff's deputy in St. Mary courthouse
FRANKLIN - An inmate was shot and killed during a confrontation involving a sheriff's deputy inside a Louisiana courthouse Monday morning. The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened shortly before 9 a.m. at the parish courthouse in Franklin. Louisiana State Police, which is typically called in to investigate officer-involved shootings, said the detainee died at a hospital.
kjas.com
Work equipment stolen; one item recovered, another still missing
Jasper Police are in investigating after two pieces of work equipment were stolen from a Jasper business. One has been recovered, while the other is still missing. Lieutenant Garrett Foster says the crime occurred at about 4:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 8th at Hammer Equipment on Highway 96 North. A...
Man arrested after shot fired into a home
A Sulphur man was arrested earlier this week after a gunshot was fired into a home.
brproud.com
Former Fiery Crab employee accused of putting Molotov cocktail under manager’s truck in September arrested
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man accused of starting a fire under the truck of his former manager at a Baton Rouge restaurant in September was arrested on charges of simple arson and simple criminal damage to property. The Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) said investigators were called...
Man accused of raping child arrested by deputies
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of raping a child. Deric Marcell Causey, 37, is charged with first-degree rape and domestic battery, according to deputies. Investigators said Causey was charged with battery for hitting another adult. Causey was booked into...
cenlanow.com
Shooting at St. Mary Parish courthouse
FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a shooting has taken place at the St. Mary Parish courthouse Monday morning. According to Sheriff Blaise Smith, a person was shot shortly before 9 a.m. Monday morning. The person was transported to a local hospital and their condition is unknown.
kjas.com
Approximately $400 worth of DVD’s stolen from WalMart
Jasper Police say a woman managed to steal approximately $400 worth of DVD movies from the Jasper WalMart on Saturday. Officers filed a report saying that store security personnel observed the woman, only described as a 24-year-old black female, stuffing DVD’s into WalMart bags. The report said that she...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 10, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 10, 2022. Michael Joe Rogers, 65, Vinton: Domestic abuse aggravated assault. Rebecca Lenore Fruge, 65, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated; resisting an officer; penalty for violating stop and yield signs; battery of a police officer. George Jerome Hadnot,...
proclaimerscv.com
After Officer Shot and Killed Man on I-10, Police Discovered 180 Pounds of Cocaine
After what began as a high-speed chase on I-10 late Thursday night, a cop shot and killed a man who was carrying cocaine. Just before 10 o’clock, the chase started west of LA 415 and moved into East Baton Rouge after crossing the Mississippi River Bridge. According to state...
brproud.com
Man killed in Baton Rouge neighborhood Saturday, police investigating
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Saturday evening. Police responded to a shooting in the 8800 block of Edwin Street around 5:50 p.m. and found Deandre Duncan, 37, who had been shot. The police say Duncan died at the scene.
Louisiana Man Indicted for Wire Fraud After Allegedly Stealing Over $300,000 from Incapacitated Relative
Louisiana Man Indicted for Wire Fraud After Allegedly Stealing Over $300,000 from Incapacitated Relative. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Michael D. Hopwood Jr. was indicted for wire fraud after allegedly stealing over $300,000 from an incapacitated relative. He has pleaded not guilty. A federal grand jury recently delivered a four-count...
inforney.com
Man killed by troopers was hauling 250 lbs of cocaine, caused multiple crashes, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. - Before he was shot and killed by a Louisiana State Trooper beside Interstate 10 near downtown Baton Rouge late Thursday night, a man driving a car filled with nearly 250 pounds of suspected cocaine took police on a cross-parish chase that caused multiple hit-and-run crashes, officials say.
12newsnow.com
Joyriding auto shop employees lead cops to bust Nederland Garage owner for meth possession
NEDERLAND, Texas — Nederland police say that an ongoing drug investigation led them to a little more than just drugs. Police say that workers at Nederland Garage in the 2200 block of Nederland Ave were using customer's vehicles without their permission. On Thursday when officers searched the home of...
BRPD: 1 killed in shooting on Edwin Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened on the afternoon of Saturday, Dec. 10. According to police, the victim, Deandre Duncan, 37, was found shot to death on Edwin Street near Whitfield Street. Duncan was found around 5:50 p.m. and...
Shooting near Prescott Road injures 1 person, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police detectives in Baton Rouge are searching for details as they investigate a shooting incident that happened around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a business on Airline Highway near Tom Drive contacted law enforcement about a male shooting victim.
Man indicted on three felony charges regarding crimes against children
HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — A 44-year-old man accused of committing multiple crimes against children could soon stand trial. Whitney Ray Coburn is accused of sexually assaulting minors. One victim was younger than six years old when the alleged assault took place and another was younger than 14, according to a probable cause affidavit.
