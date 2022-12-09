ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

License plate reader helps nab hit-and-run suspect in EBR Parish

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The Central Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, December 7. The crash took place around 3 p.m. on Greenwell Springs Rd. and it involved a Chevy Impala and Toyota Highlander. CPD said that a male driver in the Chevy Impala rear-ended the...
CENTRAL, LA
wbrz.com

Inmate shot, killed after struggle with sheriff's deputy in St. Mary courthouse

FRANKLIN - An inmate was shot and killed during a confrontation involving a sheriff's deputy inside a Louisiana courthouse Monday morning. The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened shortly before 9 a.m. at the parish courthouse in Franklin. Louisiana State Police, which is typically called in to investigate officer-involved shootings, said the detainee died at a hospital.
FRANKLIN, LA
kjas.com

Work equipment stolen; one item recovered, another still missing

Jasper Police are in investigating after two pieces of work equipment were stolen from a Jasper business. One has been recovered, while the other is still missing. Lieutenant Garrett Foster says the crime occurred at about 4:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 8th at Hammer Equipment on Highway 96 North. A...
JASPER, TX
WAFB

Man accused of raping child arrested by deputies

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of raping a child. Deric Marcell Causey, 37, is charged with first-degree rape and domestic battery, according to deputies. Investigators said Causey was charged with battery for hitting another adult. Causey was booked into...
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

Shooting at St. Mary Parish courthouse

FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a shooting has taken place at the St. Mary Parish courthouse Monday morning. According to Sheriff Blaise Smith, a person was shot shortly before 9 a.m. Monday morning. The person was transported to a local hospital and their condition is unknown.
SAINT MARY PARISH, LA
kjas.com

Approximately $400 worth of DVD’s stolen from WalMart

Jasper Police say a woman managed to steal approximately $400 worth of DVD movies from the Jasper WalMart on Saturday. Officers filed a report saying that store security personnel observed the woman, only described as a 24-year-old black female, stuffing DVD’s into WalMart bags. The report said that she...
JASPER, TX
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 10, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 10, 2022. Michael Joe Rogers, 65, Vinton: Domestic abuse aggravated assault. Rebecca Lenore Fruge, 65, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated; resisting an officer; penalty for violating stop and yield signs; battery of a police officer. George Jerome Hadnot,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Indicted for Wire Fraud After Allegedly Stealing Over $300,000 from Incapacitated Relative

Louisiana Man Indicted for Wire Fraud After Allegedly Stealing Over $300,000 from Incapacitated Relative. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Michael D. Hopwood Jr. was indicted for wire fraud after allegedly stealing over $300,000 from an incapacitated relative. He has pleaded not guilty. A federal grand jury recently delivered a four-count...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD: 1 killed in shooting on Edwin Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened on the afternoon of Saturday, Dec. 10. According to police, the victim, Deandre Duncan, 37, was found shot to death on Edwin Street near Whitfield Street. Duncan was found around 5:50 p.m. and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Shooting near Prescott Road injures 1 person, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police detectives in Baton Rouge are searching for details as they investigate a shooting incident that happened around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a business on Airline Highway near Tom Drive contacted law enforcement about a male shooting victim.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy