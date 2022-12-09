Read full article on original website
knsiradio.com
Four Arrested in Meeker County Drug Bust
(KNSI) — Four people were arrested on Tuesday after a drug bust at a Meeker County home. According to the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force, they were executing the search warrant at a home in Litchfield, and as they were making entry, two people jumped out of a second story window and attempted to run away. Both were caught a short distance away.
Suspects jump from second-story window during drug bust in Litchfield
Four people were arrested Tuesday during a search of a home in Litchfield where authorities allegedly found fentanyl-laced pills and other controlled substances. Authorities in Meeker County say two of the suspects jumped out of a second-story window at the home in the 700 block of Gorman Avenue South while agents entered the home. Both suspects were arrested a short time later as they attempted to flee.
Hutchinson Man Charged After Taxi Ride Assault
HUTCHINSON (WJON News) -- A Hutchinson man was arrested and charged Monday after allegedly assaulting a taxi driver and not paying for a ride from Sioux Falls, South Dakota to Hutchinson. Police say 41-year-old Jonathan Weseloh is facing several charges, including Felony-Simple Robbery, theft, assault, and controlled substance possession. Police...
kduz.com
Two Injured in Stearns Co Pursuit/Crash
A complaint of a possible drunk driver led to a crash in St. Cloud Monday morning injuring two drivers. Just before 11:00am, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a possible drunk driver driving on the wrong side of the road in St. Wendel Township. Deputies located...
Possible Drunk Driver Leads to Multiple Car Crash
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A complaint of a possible drunk driver led to a multiple-vehicle crash in St. Cloud Monday morning. Just before 11:00 a.m., the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a possible drunk driver driving on the wrong side of the road in St. Wendel Township.
Annandale Man Pleads Guilty to Murder in Fatal Drug Overdose
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An Annandale man has pleaded guilty to murder in the drug overdose death of another man in 2021. Court records show 26-year-old Zachary Wolf pleaded guilty in Stearns County District Court to one count of 3rd-degree murder for providing the victim the meth/fentanyl mixture that led to his death.
kvsc.org
Alleged Drunken Driver Steals Construction Truck and Crashes in North St. Cloud
The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says a possible intoxicated driver stole a truck and crashed it after being involved in a pursuit Monday morning. Authorities say they received a report of a possible drunk driver in St. Wendel Township just before 11 a.m. on County Road 4. Deputies tried to stop the car but the driver left the roadway and drove through several yards in west St. Cloud.
knuj.net
GAYLORD POLICE RESPOND TO MICHAEL FOODS INCIDENT
Gaylord Police were called to conduct a welfare check at Michael Foods Monday morning around 11:40. The man was inside his semi possibly having a medical emergency. When an officer made contact, it was discovered the man was armed with a handgun. The man held the gun to his head and threatened suicide and also challenged officers to shoot him. After a standoff that lasted about an hour and fifteen minutes, the man surrendered. He was taken into custody and taken to a hospital on a mental health transport hold. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office, Winthrop and Arlington Police Departments, McLeod County Sheriff’s Department, state patrol, DNR, Gaylord Fire Department and Ridgeview ambulance all assisted at the scene.
klfdradio.com
Two People Arrested in Kandiyohi County After Drug Investigation
On Thursday, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office responded to a possible drug overdose related to someone ingesting a THC-laced brownie at a residence near Atwater. This led to a search warrant being executed at an apartment in Spicer. A 24-year-old man who was a fugitive wanted by the Minnesota...
myklgr.com
Possible drug overdose in Spicer leads to drug and firearms arrests Thursday
Two people were arrested Thursday in Spicer after a report of a possible drug overdose. On Dec. 8, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a possible drug overdose involving a THC laced brownie at a residence near Atwater. Investigators with a search warrant went to an apartment in Spicer, and found a 24 year old male fugitive wanted by the MN Department of Corrections. He was arrested along with a 23 year old female who also resides at the residence.
Sergeant, deputy who fatally shot Jordyn Hansen in Otsego won't face criminal charges
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Wright County Attorney's Office will not file criminal charges against the sergeant and deputy who were involved in the shooting death of Jordyn Hansen this summer in the northwest metro.Sgt. Jeffrey McMackins and Dep. Leland Wilkinson fired their service weapons, killing 21-year-old Hansen in the early morning hours of Aug. 7 after they said he "physically threatened" them with a knife. Law enforcement had been called to an Otsego residence because Hansen had reportedly threatened his family and himself.The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension reported that Hansen initially told law enforcement that he would go...
kduz.com
Fatal Stearns Co Crash
One person died in a single vehicle crash south of St. Cloud Saturday night. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Charlie Boike of St. Augusta died at the scene. The Sheriff’s Office says at about 10:30pm, they received a report of a crash with injuries near 21879 23rd...
myklgr.com
Man talked out of suicide in Olivia Sunday evening
A man was talked out of suicide in Olivia on Sunday. According to the Olivia Police Department, on Dec. 11, at about 7:19 pm, the Olivia Police Department, Renville County Sheriff’s Office and the Hector Police Department responded to the 800 block of South 15th Street in the city of Olivia for the report of a suicidal male.
kduz.com
Part of Olivia in Lockdown for a Time
Part of Olivia was put in lockdown for a time Sunday evening after authorities received a report of a suicidal man. The Renville County Sheriff’s Office says at about 7:19pm, authorities responded to the 800 block of South 15th Street in Olivia. When law enforcement arrived on scene, they...
voiceofalexandria.com
Two are injured in crash near Holmes City
(Douglas County, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says that two people are injured following a crash in Douglas County. The crash reportedly took place on Friday evening on Highway 27 and County Road 7, in Holmes City Township. A Ford F-150 pick-up, driven by Shawn Blahosky, 47, of Alexandria, was traveling eastbound on Highway 27, while a Ford Focus, driven by a 17-year-old female, was traveling southbound on Country Road 7, when one of the vehicles reportedly failed to stop at the intersection resulting in a T-bone crash.
kduz.com
Willmar Woman Sentenced to 4 Years in Drug Death
(KWLM/Willmar MN-) A Willmar woman was sentenced to 4 years in prison Tuesday for selling drugs to a Pennock woman who later died of an overdose. Kandiyohi County District Judge Stephen Wentzell sentenced 21-year-old Makayla Oothoudt Willprecht to 48 months in prison on a conviction of 2nd Degree Manslaughter. Police...
Former Willmar attorney sentenced for bankruptcy fraud
ST. PAUL, Minn – Gregory Anderson, a former attorney from Willmar, has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for helping a client appear unable to repay his creditors, says United States Attorney Andrew Luger. According to Luger's announcement, Anderson filed a voluntary bankruptcy petition on behalf of his client, James Rothers, on Nov. 3, 2015. Anderson created fake liabilities to make it seem like Rothers was insolvent, when, in fact, he could've repaid his creditors with ease.Rothers had over $1 million dollars in assets including gold coins, separate bank accounts, and uncashed checks. Rothers even paid part of Anderson's legal fees using a concealed bank account that Anderson helped set up.An investigation conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation revealed that Anderson knew about Rothers' assets, and conspired to make him appear unable to repay his debt.Anderson pleaded guilty to one count of fraudulent concealment of bankruptcy assets early August. He was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months in prison followed by one year of supervised release. Anderson will also be required to pay a $20,000 fine.Rothers pleaded guilty to one count of fraudulent concealment of bankruptcy assets in November of 2019, and will be sentenced Tuesday.
willmarradio.com
Willmar man hurt in rollover near Hutchinson
(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man was hurt in a one-vehicle rollover west of Hutchinson Tuesday night. The state patrol says at 8:34 p.m., 64-year-old Craig Holmgren was driving his pickup westbound on Highway 7 when he left the road and rolled. Holmgren was taken to the Hutchinson Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Stearns County Road 133 Realignment Recommendation Turned Away
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It's back to the drawing board for the Stearns County Highway Department after county commissioners were uncomfortable approving the recommended alignment alternative for County Road 133. That alignment would bring County Road 133 to the north near 19th Avenue and connect it with Theisen Road...
knsiradio.com
Suspected Family Theft Ring Arrested in Stearns County
(KNSI) – A mother, father and son are accused of stealing catalytic converters in Rockville. A Stearns County Deputy says they were on routine patrol around 5:30 a.m. on November 23rd when they noticed a pickup truck with Texas license plates parked at a storage facility on 234th Street, just off Broadway Street. The deputy knew there had been a series of storage unit and catalytic converter thefts in the area and decided to investigate.
