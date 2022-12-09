Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepMint MessageWingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Related
Mitchell leads Cavs to 105-90 win over 2022 playoff foe Mavs
Donovan Mitchell scored 34 points against the team that eliminated him from the playoffs last season, and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Dallas Mavericks 105-90
Herro makes 9 3s, scores 35 points to lead Heat past Thunder
Tyler Herro made a career-high nine 3-pointers, hit the go-ahead jumper and scored 35 points in the Miami Heat's 110-108 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-Raiders play final game in Oakland
1925 — The first NHL game is played at New York’s Madison Square Garden. The Americans score first, but the Montreal Canadiens prevail 3-1, before 17,000 in attendance. 1929 — The Chicago Blackhawks defeat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-1 in their first game at Chicago Stadium. Vic Ripley scores twice in 35 seconds during the second period to the delight of the 14,212 fans in attendance.
Porterville Recorder
Detroit 141, Charlotte 134
DETROIT (141) Bogdanovic 8-19 5-6 24, Stewart 8-10 1-2 19, Duren 2-8 3-4 7, Hayes 9-19 2-5 25, Ivey 5-9 3-4 13, Bagley III 2-3 0-0 4, Bey 2-6 0-1 5, Knox II 4-6 6-6 17, Burks 8-12 7-8 27, Joseph 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 48-93 27-36 141. CHARLOTTE (134)
Porterville Recorder
Tampa Bay aims to keep win streak going, hosts Columbus
Columbus Blue Jackets (10-15-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (17-9-1, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Columbus Blue Jackets as winners of three straight games. Tampa Bay has a 17-9-1 record overall and an 11-4-1 record in home games....
Porterville Recorder
Predators take 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Jets
Nashville Predators (12-11-3, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (18-8-1, second in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators, on a four-game losing streak, play the Winnipeg Jets. Winnipeg has a 10-2-0 record in Central Division play and an 18-8-1 record overall. The Jets have a 12-2-0...
Porterville Recorder
Indiana 125, Golden State 119
GOLDEN STATE (119) D.Green 0-3 1-2 1, DiVincenzo 4-10 4-4 15, Looney 2-5 0-0 4, Curry 11-19 11-11 38, Poole 8-22 3-3 20, Kuminga 4-13 1-2 9, Lamb 1-2 0-0 2, J.Green 4-4 4-6 15, Jerome 1-2 0-0 2, Moody 5-6 1-1 13. Totals 40-86 25-29 119. INDIANA (125) Hield...
Porterville Recorder
Maple Leafs visit the Rangers after Kerfoot's 2-goal game
Toronto Maple Leafs (19-5-6, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Rangers (15-10-5, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs visit the New York Rangers after Alexander Kerfoot's two-goal game against the Anaheim Ducks in the Maple Leafs' 7-0 win. New York has gone 6-6-4...
Porterville Recorder
Vegas visits Chicago after Stone's 2-goal game
Vegas Golden Knights (20-9-1, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (7-15-4, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Chicago Blackhawks after Mark Stone scored two goals in the Golden Knights' 6-5 win against the Winnipeg Jets. Chicago is 7-15-4 overall and 4-9-2...
Porterville Recorder
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Detroit at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m. Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m. Thursday's Games. Anaheim at Montreal, 7 p.m. Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Dallas...
Comments / 0