Detroit takes losing streak into matchup with Minnesota

Detroit Red Wings (13-9-6, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (15-11-2, fourth in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Wild -210, Red Wings +175; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings, on a three-game losing streak, take on the Minnesota Wild. Minnesota has gone 8-6-1...
Pittsburgh brings 6-game win streak into matchup against Florida

Pittsburgh Penguins (17-8-4, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (13-12-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins aim to keep a six-game win streak intact when they play the Florida Panthers. Florida has a 13-12-4 record overall and an 8-3-3 record on its home ice....
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Detroit at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m. Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m. Thursday's Games. Anaheim at Montreal, 7 p.m. Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Dallas...
Maple Leafs visit the Rangers after Kerfoot's 2-goal game

Toronto Maple Leafs (19-5-6, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Rangers (15-10-5, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs visit the New York Rangers after Alexander Kerfoot's two-goal game against the Anaheim Ducks in the Maple Leafs' 7-0 win. New York has gone 6-6-4...
Predators take 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Jets

Nashville Predators (12-11-3, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (18-8-1, second in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators, on a four-game losing streak, play the Winnipeg Jets. Winnipeg has a 10-2-0 record in Central Division play and an 18-8-1 record overall. The Jets have a 12-2-0...
Vegas visits Chicago after Stone's 2-goal game

Vegas Golden Knights (20-9-1, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (7-15-4, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Chicago Blackhawks after Mark Stone scored two goals in the Golden Knights' 6-5 win against the Winnipeg Jets. Chicago is 7-15-4 overall and 4-9-2...
Boston in action against Los Angeles following shootout victory

Los Angeles Kings (15-12-5, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (23-4-1, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the Los Angeles Kings after the Bruins knocked off the New York Islanders 4-3 in a shootout. Boston is 23-4-1 overall and 15-0-1 at home. The...
Today in Sports History-Raiders play final game in Oakland

1925 — The first NHL game is played at New York’s Madison Square Garden. The Americans score first, but the Montreal Canadiens prevail 3-1, before 17,000 in attendance. 1929 — The Chicago Blackhawks defeat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-1 in their first game at Chicago Stadium. Vic Ripley scores twice in 35 seconds during the second period to the delight of the 14,212 fans in attendance.
St. Louis visits Edmonton after shootout win

St. Louis Blues (13-15-1, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (16-13-0, fourth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the St. Louis Blues after the Blues beat the Nashville Predators 1-0 in overtime. Edmonton is 9-7-0 at home and 16-13-0 overall. The Oilers lead NHL...
Detroit 141, Charlotte 134

DETROIT (141) Bogdanovic 8-19 5-6 24, Stewart 8-10 1-2 19, Duren 2-8 3-4 7, Hayes 9-19 2-5 25, Ivey 5-9 3-4 13, Bagley III 2-3 0-0 4, Bey 2-6 0-1 5, Knox II 4-6 6-6 17, Burks 8-12 7-8 27, Joseph 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 48-93 27-36 141. CHARLOTTE (134)
Indiana 125, Golden State 119

GOLDEN STATE (119) D.Green 0-3 1-2 1, DiVincenzo 4-10 4-4 15, Looney 2-5 0-0 4, Curry 11-19 11-11 38, Poole 8-22 3-3 20, Kuminga 4-13 1-2 9, Lamb 1-2 0-0 2, J.Green 4-4 4-6 15, Jerome 1-2 0-0 2, Moody 5-6 1-1 13. Totals 40-86 25-29 119. INDIANA (125) Hield...
Wednesday's Transactions

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Matthew Boyd on a one-year contract. CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with OF Cody Bellinger on a one-year contract. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Acquired RHP J.P. Feyereisen from Tampa Bay in exchange for RHP Jeff Belge. MILWAUKEE BREWERS...
Minnesota 75, Milwaukee 59

MILWAUKEE (3-7) Walstad 3-10 0-0 6, Wittmershaus 4-7 0-0 10, Cera 1-6 0-0 2, Donaldson 0-2 0-0 0, Nead 6-12 6-7 18, Crowley 3-4 0-0 6, Halevi 0-0 0-0 0, Giles 1-5 1-2 4, Peppler 2-8 1-2 6, Hernandez 0-0 0-0 0, Lutz 3-6 1-2 7, Majoros 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 23-61 9-13 59.
