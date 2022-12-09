Read full article on original website
Watch: Kings HC Mike Brown angrily charges court after official, gets ejected
The usually mild-mannered Brown was already incensed with officials due to a non-call against guard De'Aaron Fox while he attempted a shot. Seconds later, on the other end of the floor, officials tagged Terrance Davis with a personal foul against Fred VanVleet, sending Brown into hysterics. Brown's passionate defense of...
Burks, Pistons spoil Ball’s return to floor with OT win
Alec Burks scored a season-high 27 points off the bench, Killian Hayes added 25 and the Detroit Pistons spoiled LaMelo Ball’s return to the floor with a 141-134 overtime victory against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.
Porterville Recorder
Detroit takes losing streak into matchup with Minnesota
Detroit Red Wings (13-9-6, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (15-11-2, fourth in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Wild -210, Red Wings +175; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings, on a three-game losing streak, take on the Minnesota Wild. Minnesota has gone 8-6-1...
Porterville Recorder
Pittsburgh brings 6-game win streak into matchup against Florida
Pittsburgh Penguins (17-8-4, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (13-12-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins aim to keep a six-game win streak intact when they play the Florida Panthers. Florida has a 13-12-4 record overall and an 8-3-3 record on its home ice....
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Porterville Recorder
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Detroit at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m. Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m. Thursday's Games. Anaheim at Montreal, 7 p.m. Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Dallas...
Porterville Recorder
Maple Leafs visit the Rangers after Kerfoot's 2-goal game
Toronto Maple Leafs (19-5-6, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Rangers (15-10-5, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs visit the New York Rangers after Alexander Kerfoot's two-goal game against the Anaheim Ducks in the Maple Leafs' 7-0 win. New York has gone 6-6-4...
Porterville Recorder
Predators take 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Jets
Nashville Predators (12-11-3, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (18-8-1, second in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators, on a four-game losing streak, play the Winnipeg Jets. Winnipeg has a 10-2-0 record in Central Division play and an 18-8-1 record overall. The Jets have a 12-2-0...
Porterville Recorder
Vegas visits Chicago after Stone's 2-goal game
Vegas Golden Knights (20-9-1, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (7-15-4, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Chicago Blackhawks after Mark Stone scored two goals in the Golden Knights' 6-5 win against the Winnipeg Jets. Chicago is 7-15-4 overall and 4-9-2...
Porterville Recorder
Boston in action against Los Angeles following shootout victory
Los Angeles Kings (15-12-5, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (23-4-1, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the Los Angeles Kings after the Bruins knocked off the New York Islanders 4-3 in a shootout. Boston is 23-4-1 overall and 15-0-1 at home. The...
Gaudreau scores twice as Wild top Red Wings
Frederick Gaudreau scored twice, including a long-distance empty netter, and Matt Dumba notched his third goal of the season as the Minnesota Wild won 4-1 on Wednesday over the visiting Detroit Red Wings.
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-Raiders play final game in Oakland
1925 — The first NHL game is played at New York’s Madison Square Garden. The Americans score first, but the Montreal Canadiens prevail 3-1, before 17,000 in attendance. 1929 — The Chicago Blackhawks defeat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-1 in their first game at Chicago Stadium. Vic Ripley scores twice in 35 seconds during the second period to the delight of the 14,212 fans in attendance.
Porterville Recorder
St. Louis visits Edmonton after shootout win
St. Louis Blues (13-15-1, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (16-13-0, fourth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the St. Louis Blues after the Blues beat the Nashville Predators 1-0 in overtime. Edmonton is 9-7-0 at home and 16-13-0 overall. The Oilers lead NHL...
Porterville Recorder
Detroit 141, Charlotte 134
DETROIT (141) Bogdanovic 8-19 5-6 24, Stewart 8-10 1-2 19, Duren 2-8 3-4 7, Hayes 9-19 2-5 25, Ivey 5-9 3-4 13, Bagley III 2-3 0-0 4, Bey 2-6 0-1 5, Knox II 4-6 6-6 17, Burks 8-12 7-8 27, Joseph 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 48-93 27-36 141. CHARLOTTE (134)
Porterville Recorder
Indiana 125, Golden State 119
GOLDEN STATE (119) D.Green 0-3 1-2 1, DiVincenzo 4-10 4-4 15, Looney 2-5 0-0 4, Curry 11-19 11-11 38, Poole 8-22 3-3 20, Kuminga 4-13 1-2 9, Lamb 1-2 0-0 2, J.Green 4-4 4-6 15, Jerome 1-2 0-0 2, Moody 5-6 1-1 13. Totals 40-86 25-29 119. INDIANA (125) Hield...
Porterville Recorder
Wednesday's Transactions
DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Matthew Boyd on a one-year contract. CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with OF Cody Bellinger on a one-year contract. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Acquired RHP J.P. Feyereisen from Tampa Bay in exchange for RHP Jeff Belge. MILWAUKEE BREWERS...
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 75, Milwaukee 59
MILWAUKEE (3-7) Walstad 3-10 0-0 6, Wittmershaus 4-7 0-0 10, Cera 1-6 0-0 2, Donaldson 0-2 0-0 0, Nead 6-12 6-7 18, Crowley 3-4 0-0 6, Halevi 0-0 0-0 0, Giles 1-5 1-2 4, Peppler 2-8 1-2 6, Hernandez 0-0 0-0 0, Lutz 3-6 1-2 7, Majoros 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 23-61 9-13 59.
