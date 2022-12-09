Read full article on original website
Watch: Kings HC Mike Brown angrily charges court after official, gets ejected
The usually mild-mannered Brown was already incensed with officials due to a non-call against guard De'Aaron Fox while he attempted a shot. Seconds later, on the other end of the floor, officials tagged Terrance Davis with a personal foul against Fred VanVleet, sending Brown into hysterics. Brown's passionate defense of...
Mitchell leads Cavs to 105-90 win over 2022 playoff foe Mavs
DALLAS (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 34 points against the team that eliminated him from the playoffs last season and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Dallas Mavericks 105-90 on Wednesday night. It was Mitchell’s first time to see Luka Doncic and Dallas since his final game with Utah last April, a 98-96 loss at home in Game 6 of the first round in the Western Conference. Mitchell switched to the East as the centerpiece of a blockbuster offseason trade that vaulted the Cavaliers into the conversation of title contenders. Cleveland had slipped a bit after a strong start, thanks in part to eight losses in the past nine road games, including a surprising defeat at San Antonio to start a two-game Texas swing.
Indiana 125, Golden State 119
GOLDEN STATE (119) D.Green 0-3 1-2 1, DiVincenzo 4-10 4-4 15, Looney 2-5 0-0 4, Curry 11-19 11-11 38, Poole 8-22 3-3 20, Kuminga 4-13 1-2 9, Lamb 1-2 0-0 2, J.Green 4-4 4-6 15, Jerome 1-2 0-0 2, Moody 5-6 1-1 13. Totals 40-86 25-29 119. INDIANA (125) Hield...
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Herro makes 9 3s, scores 35 points to lead Heat past Thunder
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Tyler Herro made a career-high nine 3-pointers, hit the go-ahead jumper and scored 35 points in the Miami Heat’s 110-108 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night. Herro made a mid-range jumper to finish the scoring with 4.9 seconds left. “The play was drawn up for me to shoot it,” Herro said. “It was one-on-one, so I felt like I had an advantage.” Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed a mid-range jumper, and Josh Giddey’s putback rimmed out at the buzzer. “I thought I felt contact,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I guess the ref didn’t think so. It was tough.”
Williams, Green lead No. 19 Auburn past Georgia State, 72-64
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — The Auburn Tigers went from not being able to hit many shots to scarcely missing. Jaylin Williams scored 20 points, Wendell Green Jr. had 17 and No. 19 Auburn heated up in the second half to beat Georgia State 72-64 Wednesday night. The Tigers (9-1) rebounded from their first loss, 82-73 against Memphis, with a hot-shooting second half after struggling for the first 23 minutes. Auburn hit 18 of 27 shots (66.7%) in the half but struggled to shake the Panthers (5-5), who led by six a few minutes after coming back from the locker room.
Pittsburgh brings 6-game win streak into matchup against Florida
Pittsburgh Penguins (17-8-4, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (13-12-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins aim to keep a six-game win streak intact when they play the Florida Panthers. Florida has a 13-12-4 record overall and an 8-3-3 record on its home ice....
Detroit takes losing streak into matchup with Minnesota
Detroit Red Wings (13-9-6, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (15-11-2, fourth in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Wild -210, Red Wings +175; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings, on a three-game losing streak, take on the Minnesota Wild. Minnesota has gone 8-6-1...
Vegas visits Chicago after Stone's 2-goal game
Vegas Golden Knights (20-9-1, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (7-15-4, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Chicago Blackhawks after Mark Stone scored two goals in the Golden Knights' 6-5 win against the Winnipeg Jets. Chicago is 7-15-4 overall and 4-9-2...
Buffalo visits Colorado after Thompson's 2-goal game
Buffalo Sabres (13-14-2, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (14-10-2, third in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit the Colorado Avalanche after Tage Thompson's two-goal game against the Los Angeles Kings in the Sabres' 6-0 win. Colorado has a 6-4-2 record in home games and...
Detroit 141, Charlotte 134
DETROIT (141) Bogdanovic 8-19 5-6 24, Stewart 8-10 1-2 19, Duren 2-8 3-4 7, Hayes 9-19 2-5 25, Ivey 5-9 3-4 13, Bagley III 2-3 0-0 4, Bey 2-6 0-1 5, Knox II 4-6 6-6 17, Burks 8-12 7-8 27, Joseph 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 48-93 27-36 141. CHARLOTTE (134)
Louisville 73, Bellarmine 43
LOUISVILLE (8-4) Cochran 2-9 1-2 5, Dixon 3-8 0-0 6, Carr 5-9 0-0 13, Jones 4-8 0-0 8, Van Lith 8-14 3-3 19, Harris 3-4 0-0 6, Williams 4-6 0-0 9, Brown 1-3 0-0 2, Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Russell 2-4 0-0 5, Totals 32-67 4-5 73.
Today in Sports History-Raiders play final game in Oakland
1925 — The first NHL game is played at New York’s Madison Square Garden. The Americans score first, but the Montreal Canadiens prevail 3-1, before 17,000 in attendance. 1929 — The Chicago Blackhawks defeat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-1 in their first game at Chicago Stadium. Vic Ripley scores twice in 35 seconds during the second period to the delight of the 14,212 fans in attendance.
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Detroit at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m. Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m. Thursday's Games. Anaheim at Montreal, 7 p.m. Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Dallas...
SETON HALL 66, DREXEL 49
Percentages: FG .269, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 8-34, .235 (Washington 3-12, House 2-5, Bergens 1-3, Magee 0-2, Oden 0-4, Okros 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Williams 2). Turnovers: 14 (Bergens 3, Okros 3, Oden 2, Washington 2, Williams 2). Steals: 8 (Bergens 2, Magee 2,...
Akron 66, Wright St. 54
WRIGHT ST. (5-6) Noel 3-8 1-2 7, Braun 6-9 0-1 12, Davis 1-9 0-0 2, Finke 4-8 2-2 11, Norris 0-6 0-0 0, Calvin 7-14 1-1 16, Huibregtse 0-5 1-2 1, Welage 2-4 0-0 5, Sisley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-63 5-8 54. AKRON (6-4) Freeman 4-9 0-0 8, Castaneda...
Cincinnati 103, Miami (Ohio) 76
MIAMI (OHIO) (4-6) Mirambeaux 5-9 6-7 16, Lairy 6-11 6-6 20, Lewis 0-4 0-0 0, Safford 5-11 2-2 14, Smith 4-7 0-0 8, Williams 3-4 1-2 9, Mabrey 1-5 4-4 7, Morris 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-52 19-21 76. CINCINNATI (7-4) Lakhin 6-7 2-2 14, Adams-Woods 3-5 2-2 9, Davenport...
Minnesota 75, Milwaukee 59
MINNESOTA (7-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 45.902, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Borowicz 3-5, Braun 2-7, Cayton 2-4, Heyer 1-4, Gradwell 1-1, Czinano 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Heyer 2, Braun 1) Turnovers: 14 (Micheaux 3, Borowicz 3, Heyer 2, Battle 2, Gradwell 2, Braun 1, Team 1) Steals: 7 (Braun 4,...
UAB 84, SOUTH CAROLINA 70
Percentages: FG .426, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Carter 4-4, Jackson 3-8, M.Johnson 2-6, Brown 1-5, Wright 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Gray 2, Jackson 2). Turnovers: 12 (Jackson 5, Wright 2, Brown, Carter, Cooper, Gray, M.Johnson). Steals: 4 (M.Johnson 3, Bosmans-Verdonk). Technical Fouls:...
NORTHERN KENTUCKY 64, EASTERN KENTUCKY 61
Percentages: FG .379, FT .429. 3-Point Goals: 8-16, .500 (Blanton 3-4, Jackson 1-1, Comer 1-2, Buttry 1-3, Moreno 1-3, Robb 1-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Cozart 3, Wardy 2). Turnovers: 10 (Blanton 3, Robb 2, Walker 2, Comer, Kapiti, Moreno). Steals: 9 (Blanton 2, Ukomadu...
