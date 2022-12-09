Read full article on original website
Woman critically injured in Ottawa County crash
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A 51-year-old Wayland woman was critically injured Wednesday, Dec. 12, in a crash in Georgetown Township, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said. Two others suffered less serious injuries. The crash was reported at 9:17 p.m. at Fillmore Street and 48th Avenue. Police said that the...
whtc.com
Wayland Woman Critically Hurt in Fillmore Street Crash
GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 13, 2022) – Three persons were injured, one critically, in a two-vehicle collision between Hudsonville and Allendale on Monday night. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the junction of Fillmore Street and 48th Avenue around 9:15 PM. That was where an eastbound SUV apparently drove through the intersection on a red light and was struck by a northbound SUV proceeding on a green light.
Woman critically injured after crash in Georgetown Twp
At an intersection, a Jeep Cherokee ran a red light, according to the deputies' report, and collided with a vehicle moving forward with a green light.
WILX-TV
No injuries reported in Bath Township house fire
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - No injuries are being reported after a house was engulfed in flames late Tuesday night in Bath Township. The fire took place on Seniors Court just off of Hawk Hollow Drive. Neighbors tell News 10 the house was still under construction at the time. Multiple fire...
Dashcam: Deputies chase stolen vehicles near Kentwood
Deputies chased four cars, all believed to have been stolen, in metro Grand Rapids early Monday, two of which were eventually ditched and one of which rolled over.
Police: Chase reaches 100 mph on I-94, ends in Battle Creek
A driver was arrested after a high-speed chase along I-94 between Kalamazoo and Battle Creek Sunday.
whtc.com
Grand Haven Woman Hospitalized in Allendale Crash
ALLENDALE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 12, 2022) – A 53-year-old Grand Haven woman was hospitalized in a two-vehicle crash south of Allendale on Monday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Cal Keuning, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Fillmore Street just west of 52nd Avenue around 3:45 PM. That was where the unnamed woman’s vehicle rear ended a vehicle ahead of her that had slowed down for traffic. The woman was taken to Corewell Health-Zeeland Hospital in stable condition, while the other motorist, an unnamed 52-year-old Jenison woman, was treated for minor injuries at the scene.
86-Year-Old Pedestrian Hit and Killed By Car
Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office Deputies said that an 86-year-old Grawn man was hit and killed Sunday by a vehicle as he was walking north across US-31 South. Sheriff’s Office Deputies along with Blair Fire and EMS responded to US-31 South near State Street in Blair Township for the report of a vehicle that had struck a pedestrian.
WWMTCw
Firefighters from 10 stations battle machinery fire at commercial business
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Crews from 10 local fire departments traveled to Lawndale Avenue in Kalamazoo to tackle flames coming from the roof of a business. Police news: 18-year-old in stolen car leads police on a two-county, high-speed chase. Machinery ductwork at Landscape Forms sparked a fire that extended into...
Man crashes stolen car into Jackson home, police say
JACKSON, MI - A man crashed a stolen car into a Jackson home early Sunday, police said. Officers responded to reports of a crash around 2 a.m., Dec. 11 on the 100 block of E. Prospect St. in Jackson, said the Jackson Police Department. A 28-year-old man driving a 2023...
Deputies: Suspect takes off clothes after chase
A man who led deputies on a chase from Centreville to Colon stripped nude after crashing, authorities say.
Woman hospitalized after being rear-ended in Allendale Twp
A 53-year-old woman from Jenison was taken to a local hospital, where deputies say she is in stable condition.
New I-94 dynamic message signs will alert drivers to dangerous conditions in Kalamazoo area
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI -- Dynamic message signs installed on Interstate 94 will be activated to warn drivers about dangerous conditions and ask them to slow down. The new electronic signs are expected to be operational in early 2023, the Michigan Department of Transportation officials said. The agency has installed...
WILX-TV
Police asking for help identifying a truck that was allegedly involved in a theft
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) are asking for help in locating a truck that may have been involved in a theft case that occurred on Dec. 11. The Ionia County Central Dispatch said on their Facebook page that the suspected larceny took place Sunday on Goodemoot Road, north of Lake Odessa.
Crews respond to garage fire at home in Lansing
Multiple crews responded to a garage fire in Lansing Monday morning.
bigrapidsdailynews.com
Newaygo man arrested following stabbing incident
A Newaygo man is being held on $500,000 bond after allegedly stabbing three men at a Montcalm Co. home after an altercation at the Amble Bar over the weekend. 30-year old Al Daniel Thompson was arraigned on Monday after being arrested on Sunday afternoon. He is charged with three felony counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.
Angry Man Stabs 3 After Following Them Home From Bar, MSP Says
Michigan State Police Lakeview Post officials say a 28-year-old male from the Morley-Newaygo area stabbed three people Saturday night after an altercation at a bar. The suspect was angry after the incident at Amble Bar and went to the home in Winfield Township, Montcalm County, where the victims were. There, he stabbed three males, State Police say.
Midland man, 71, gets prison time for killing Bay County motorcyclist in drunken crash
BAY CITY, MI — At 71, a Midland man is heading to prison for several years for drunkenly killing a motorcyclist in a crash from the summer of 2021. Bay County Circuit Judge Joseph K. Sheeran on Monday, Dec. 12, sentenced Roy W. Trumble to five to 15 years and 23 months to five years in prison. Trumble is to serve the two stints concurrently.
WILX-TV
Two people arrested for gun charges after traffic stops on I-96
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police were busy finding guns during traffic stops over the weekend. On Sunday morning, Michigan State Police Troopers from Lansing stopped a car for a traffic violation in Eaton County on I-96. Police said they arrested the driver for gun charges after spotting a handgun in the passenger seat of the car.
50-year-old man dies after crash on I-96 in Ionia County
The crash happened around 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, according to the Ionia County Sheriff's Office.
