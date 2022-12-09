ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Odessa, MI

whtc.com

Wayland Woman Critically Hurt in Fillmore Street Crash

GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 13, 2022) – Three persons were injured, one critically, in a two-vehicle collision between Hudsonville and Allendale on Monday night. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the junction of Fillmore Street and 48th Avenue around 9:15 PM. That was where an eastbound SUV apparently drove through the intersection on a red light and was struck by a northbound SUV proceeding on a green light.
WAYLAND, MI
WILX-TV

No injuries reported in Bath Township house fire

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - No injuries are being reported after a house was engulfed in flames late Tuesday night in Bath Township. The fire took place on Seniors Court just off of Hawk Hollow Drive. Neighbors tell News 10 the house was still under construction at the time. Multiple fire...
LANSING, MI
whtc.com

Grand Haven Woman Hospitalized in Allendale Crash

ALLENDALE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 12, 2022) – A 53-year-old Grand Haven woman was hospitalized in a two-vehicle crash south of Allendale on Monday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Cal Keuning, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Fillmore Street just west of 52nd Avenue around 3:45 PM. That was where the unnamed woman’s vehicle rear ended a vehicle ahead of her that had slowed down for traffic. The woman was taken to Corewell Health-Zeeland Hospital in stable condition, while the other motorist, an unnamed 52-year-old Jenison woman, was treated for minor injuries at the scene.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
9&10 News

86-Year-Old Pedestrian Hit and Killed By Car

Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office Deputies said that an 86-year-old Grawn man was hit and killed Sunday by a vehicle as he was walking north across US-31 South. Sheriff’s Office Deputies along with Blair Fire and EMS responded to US-31 South near State Street in Blair Township for the report of a vehicle that had struck a pedestrian.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Newaygo man arrested following stabbing incident

A Newaygo man is being held on $500,000 bond after allegedly stabbing three men at a Montcalm Co. home after an altercation at the Amble Bar over the weekend. 30-year old Al Daniel Thompson was arraigned on Monday after being arrested on Sunday afternoon. He is charged with three felony counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.
NEWAYGO, MI
9&10 News

Angry Man Stabs 3 After Following Them Home From Bar, MSP Says

Michigan State Police Lakeview Post officials say a 28-year-old male from the Morley-Newaygo area stabbed three people Saturday night after an altercation at a bar. The suspect was angry after the incident at Amble Bar and went to the home in Winfield Township, Montcalm County, where the victims were. There, he stabbed three males, State Police say.
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Two people arrested for gun charges after traffic stops on I-96

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police were busy finding guns during traffic stops over the weekend. On Sunday morning, Michigan State Police Troopers from Lansing stopped a car for a traffic violation in Eaton County on I-96. Police said they arrested the driver for gun charges after spotting a handgun in the passenger seat of the car.
EATON COUNTY, MI

