Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Cash for selected NY professionals: Kathy Hochul's new payment program worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Identical Twins Split at Birth By an Adoption Agency Accidentally Found Each Other Six Decades LaterJessey AnthonyNew York City, NY
1978 Missing Person From Toronto May Be New York John DoeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New York City, NY
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg directs $9M seized from banks in criminal cases to address NYC mental health crisis
The Manhattan district attorney will direct $9 million seized from banks in criminal investigations toward addressing New York’s mental health crisis, the Daily News has learned. DA Alvin Bragg will put $6 million toward “Neighborhood Navigators” — social service experts whose job will be to conduct outreach to people in Washington Heights, Inwood, Chinatown,the Lower East Side, Central and ...
thesource.com
NYC Mayor Expands Police Power to Arrest and Commit “Undesirable” Mentally Ill New Yorkers, Now Faces Lawsuit
A legal challenge has been filed against New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ plan to increase NYC’s power to take New Yorkers with mental illness into custody and have them psychiatrically examined and possibly committed. The challenge has been brought as part of an existing class action lawsuit...
longisland.com
Attorney General James Sues Long Island Nursing Home for Repeated Financial Fraud, Resident Neglect
New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a lawsuit against Fulton Commons Care Center, Inc. (Fulton Commons), a nursing home in East Meadow, Nassau County, its owners, its related parties, their owners, and its former administrator (owners and operators) for engaging in a fraudulent scheme that led to insufficient staffing levels, significant resident neglect, mistreatment, and abuse. Following an extensive investigation conducted by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG), the suit alleges Fulton Commons’ owners repeatedly disregarded laws designed to protect nursing home residents and exploited New York’s Medicaid program to enrich themselves rather than use those funds for the intended purposes of providing care and staffing necessary to deliver it.
Mayor Adams, Governor Hochul want New York to 'work for everyone' with new action plan
Adams said the cylinders of local and state governments have been "misaligned for a long time" but the current agencies are working towards improving the quality of life for all New Yorkers with their new plan.
Close Rikers? Correction officials say they may have too many New Yorkers to incarcerate.
A sign marks the location of the Rikers Correctional Center in the East River on March 9, 2021 in New York City. Correction chief says jail population is going to increase over the next two years. [ more › ]
NBC New York
NYC Man Reportedly Jailed for Shoplifting Perfume Dies at Rikers Island
A 39-year-old man sent to Rikers Island for reportedly stealing perfume from a popular beauty chain store died Sunday from a suspected overdose. Edgardo Mejias became the 19th detainee to die in the troubled jail system when officials found the man unresponsive in the Anna M. Kross Center. He was declared dead at approximately 5 p.m., the Department of Correction said.
fox5ny.com
The 'climate of hate' in the United States
NEW YORK - Mass shootings targeting specific communities continue to claim innocent American lives. hate speech - especially against the Jewish, Black, and LGTBQ communities, spreads like a virus on social media, inciting toxic emotions and violence. As the number of bias attacks in New York City and across the...
MTA Hero assists 3 separate passengers in need before her train departs
Mariel Lora was truly essential in making it happen for all three passengers in the nick of time.
Gotham Gazette
Police Have Removed Over 1,300 'Emotionally Disturbed People’ from Transit in 2022; Where Did They Go?
In the first 11 months of the year, the NYPD removed 1,300 people suffering symptoms of mental illness from the city's transit system, often against their will. The city is unable or unwilling to say what happened to them next. "Dealing with people who have mental health illnesses must be...
NYC McDonald’s held up and robbed at knifepoint for food
NEW YORK, NY – A New York City McDonald’s restaurant was robbed at knifepoint on December 5th, according to the New York City Police Department. At around 4:30 pm, an unknown black male entered the restaurant and threatened a cashier with a knife. He then went behind the counter and took food before leaving. No injuries were reported. No arrests have been made. The post NYC McDonald’s held up and robbed at knifepoint for food appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Jersey Globe
Opinion: Black Girls Are Not A Threat. So Why Are You Afraid?
Once again, as leaders of the NAACP in the State of New Jersey, we must come together to condemn the visceral and systemic racism that erodes our society. This time, racism led to a former elected official calling the police on a nine-year-old Black girl doing something positive for her community—all because he apparently felt scared.
SILive.com
Weird NY laws: Cheating on your spouse is illegal in New York; so is ‘direct contact’ with big cats
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The law can be a strange institution, but certain New York statues will certainly make you scratch your head. From the outdated to the absurd, here’s a look at five of the weirdest laws in the state and city:. SELLING CAT OR DOG HAIR.
NYPD holds active shooter drill at Staten Island University Hospital
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD held an active shooter drill at Staten Island University Hospital in Ocean Breeze on Monday night. Over 50 members of the NYPD’s Counterterrorism unit, Emergency Services unit and officers from the 122nd Precinct participated in the drill, crowding into a closed-off area of the hospital campus. Officers were expected to face several active shooter scenarios featuring volunteer actors from the hospital’s staff.
urbancny.com
Attorney General James Announces Arrests in New York City Deed Theft Ring
The above three individuals impersonated homeowners and have yet to be found. Images have been taken from falsified identification cards. Five Individuals Stole Homes Owned by Elderly and Vulnerable Residents in Southeast Queens. New York – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the indictment of five members of...
Brooklyn hospitals forced to use pen, paper after cyberattack
A cyberattack has forced doctors and nurses at three Brooklyn hospitals that serve patients from some of the city’s poorest neighborhoods to use pen and paper.
So many skyscrapers tell the story of New York City differently. Many of us think that it is the financial hub and one of the strongest and largest communities in the world. To some extent, it is true but let's not ignore the other side of the city.
NYC gang member sentenced up to 21 years for killing innocent teen: DA
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A New York City gang member has been sentenced to up to 21 years in prison for killing an innocent teen while on the hunt for rival gang members in 2017, according to the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office. Zidon Clarke, 23, of Brooklyn, was sentenced Tuesday to a determinate term of […]
Man attacks street vendor, NYPD officer after getting kicked out of Times Square Dave & Buster’s: officials
TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 24-year-old man allegedly pistol whipped a street vendor and punched an NYPD officer after he was kicked out of the Times Square Dave & Buster’s, officials said Tuesday. Brian Melecio was drunk when security guards made him leave around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 23, authorities said. He allegedly pulled […]
Group threatens Jewish man with a Taser, yells antisemitic remarks, police say
FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group threatened a Jewish man with Tasers and yelled antisemitic remarks at him in Flatbush Saturday night, police said. The group approached the 18-year-old victim near 16th Street and Avenue J in Flatbush at around midnight, police said. The perpetrators allegedly yelled, “Run Jews, get out of here,” according to […]
Grandma of slain NYC teen Saniyah Lawrence rips her accused killer boyfriend
The grandmother of a slain Harlem teenager ripped the girl’s teen boyfriend accused of stabbing her to death, insisting to The Post on Tuesday that he was never good enough for her “beautiful” granddaughter. Saniyah Lawrence, 16, was killed Sunday night when her baby-faced 18-year-old boyfriend, Zyaire Crumbley, allegedly knifed her in the neck inside an apartment on Adam Clayton Powell Jr Boulevard and then fled, police said. Hours after Crumbley turned himself in, Lawrence’s paternal grandma, Eileen Lawrence, said she’d always had a hunch about the boyfriend. “I met him just a couple of months ago and that was it....
