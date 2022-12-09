ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 12

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg directs $9M seized from banks in criminal cases to address NYC mental health crisis

The Manhattan district attorney will direct $9 million seized from banks in criminal investigations toward addressing New York’s mental health crisis, the Daily News has learned. DA Alvin Bragg will put $6 million toward “Neighborhood Navigators” — social service experts whose job will be to conduct outreach to people in Washington Heights, Inwood, Chinatown,the Lower East Side, Central and ...
MANHATTAN, NY
longisland.com

Attorney General James Sues Long Island Nursing Home for Repeated Financial Fraud, Resident Neglect

New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a lawsuit against Fulton Commons Care Center, Inc. (Fulton Commons), a nursing home in East Meadow, Nassau County, its owners, its related parties, their owners, and its former administrator (owners and operators) for engaging in a fraudulent scheme that led to insufficient staffing levels, significant resident neglect, mistreatment, and abuse. Following an extensive investigation conducted by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG), the suit alleges Fulton Commons’ owners repeatedly disregarded laws designed to protect nursing home residents and exploited New York’s Medicaid program to enrich themselves rather than use those funds for the intended purposes of providing care and staffing necessary to deliver it.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
NBC New York

NYC Man Reportedly Jailed for Shoplifting Perfume Dies at Rikers Island

A 39-year-old man sent to Rikers Island for reportedly stealing perfume from a popular beauty chain store died Sunday from a suspected overdose. Edgardo Mejias became the 19th detainee to die in the troubled jail system when officials found the man unresponsive in the Anna M. Kross Center. He was declared dead at approximately 5 p.m., the Department of Correction said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

The 'climate of hate' in the United States

NEW YORK - Mass shootings targeting specific communities continue to claim innocent American lives. hate speech - especially against the Jewish, Black, and LGTBQ communities, spreads like a virus on social media, inciting toxic emotions and violence. As the number of bias attacks in New York City and across the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

NYC McDonald’s held up and robbed at knifepoint for food

NEW YORK, NY – A New York City McDonald’s restaurant was robbed at knifepoint on December 5th, according to the New York City Police Department. At around 4:30 pm, an unknown black male entered the restaurant and threatened a cashier with a knife. He then went behind the counter and took food before leaving. No injuries were reported. No arrests have been made. The post NYC McDonald’s held up and robbed at knifepoint for food appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey Globe

Opinion: Black Girls Are Not A Threat. So Why Are You Afraid?

Once again, as leaders of the NAACP in the State of New Jersey, we must come together to condemn the visceral and systemic racism that erodes our society. This time, racism led to a former elected official calling the police on a nine-year-old Black girl doing something positive for her community—all because he apparently felt scared.
CALDWELL, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD holds active shooter drill at Staten Island University Hospital

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD held an active shooter drill at Staten Island University Hospital in Ocean Breeze on Monday night. Over 50 members of the NYPD’s Counterterrorism unit, Emergency Services unit and officers from the 122nd Precinct participated in the drill, crowding into a closed-off area of the hospital campus. Officers were expected to face several active shooter scenarios featuring volunteer actors from the hospital’s staff.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
urbancny.com

Attorney General James Announces Arrests in New York City Deed Theft Ring

The above three individuals impersonated homeowners and have yet to be found. Images have been taken from falsified identification cards. Five Individuals Stole Homes Owned by Elderly and Vulnerable Residents in Southeast Queens. New York – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the indictment of five members of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Group threatens Jewish man with a Taser, yells antisemitic remarks, police say

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group threatened a Jewish man with Tasers and yelled antisemitic remarks at him in Flatbush Saturday night, police said. The group approached the 18-year-old victim near 16th Street and Avenue J in Flatbush at around midnight, police said. The perpetrators allegedly yelled, “Run Jews, get out of here,” according to […]
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Grandma of slain NYC teen Saniyah Lawrence rips her accused killer boyfriend

The grandmother of a slain Harlem teenager ripped the girl’s teen boyfriend accused of stabbing her to death, insisting to The Post on Tuesday that he was never good enough for her “beautiful” granddaughter. Saniyah Lawrence, 16, was killed Sunday night when her baby-faced 18-year-old boyfriend, Zyaire Crumbley, allegedly knifed her in the neck inside an apartment on Adam Clayton Powell Jr Boulevard and then fled, police said. Hours after Crumbley turned himself in, Lawrence’s paternal grandma, Eileen Lawrence, said she’d always had a hunch about the boyfriend. “I met him just a couple of months ago and that was it....
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy