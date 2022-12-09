ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donald Trump's Former Lawyer Thinks His 2024 Presidential Campaign Is a 'Great Grift' to Boost His Finances

Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, continues to be a thorn in his side. He’s making sure to help spread any bad press the former president receives because he thinks there is a less-than-reputable reason as to why Donald Trump would be running for president again. Cohen, who had his own legal troubles with tax and bank fraud, told CNN that he doesn’t think Donald Trump is “going to be able to run with all the litigation and the sedition that he’s committed against this country.” He came right out and questioned how serious the former president is about his campaign...
How Gen Z is changing the politics of guns in America

Many of us remember exactly where we were when the name “Sandy Hook” became part of our lexicon. I was in New Hampshire, working as a backcountry lodge caretaker and running resupply errands when news crackled from the radio of my loaner pickup truck that 20 elementary school students and six educators had been murdered by a young man wielding a Bushmaster AR-15 assault rifle.
Rep. Auchincloss serving on committee holding FTX crypto hearing

The former CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX is now in custody. Sam Bankman Fried was arrested yesterday in the Bahamas. An indictment against him will be unsealed today. Despite that, the House Financial Services Committee on Capitol Hill will go ahead with its planned hearing today into the FTX.
