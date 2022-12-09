ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democrats’ Kyrsten Sinema Nightmare Is Just Getting Started

First they chased her into a bathroom, and then they chased her out of the party.This week, Kyrsten Sinema flushed her status in the Democratic Party down the toilet for good, with Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, serving as her Independence Day from progressive activists.While some on the left are outraged by her decision, it was a sagacious one based on a realistic appraisal of (a) who Sinema is and (b) what Arizona Democrats demand of a U.S. senator.Let’s start with who Sinema is not. It’s entirely possible that a different sort of politician could have voted as a moderate and...
Sinema’s independent move throws a wrench into Democrats’ 2024 plans

WASHINGTON — If it’s Friday ... Sen. Kyrsten Sinema leaves the Democratic Party and registers as an independent. ... Sinema says she won’t caucus with Republicans. ... Brittney Griner arrives back in U.S. ... President Biden notches some big wins to end the year. ... Donald Trump’s Super PAC has more than $50 million cash on hand. ... NBC’s Marc Caputo goes inside Herschel Walker’s failed campaign. ... And the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis is set to release its final report.
Sinema leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is leaving the Democratic Party and registering as a political independent, she told CNN's Jake Tapper in an exclusive TV interview."I've registered as an Arizona independent. I know some people might be a little bit surprised by this, but actually, I think it makes a lot of sense," Sinema said in a Thursday interview with Tapper in her Senate office."I've never fit neatly into any party box. I've never really tried. I don't want to," she added. "Removing myself from the partisan structure -- not only is it true to who I am and how I...
