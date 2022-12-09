Read full article on original website
Related
KTAR.com
Here’s how the process will work if Sen. Kyrsten Sinema seeks reelection as an independent
PHOENIX — As an independent, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema would face a “burdensome” set of qualifying requirements to get on the ballot if she seeks reelection in 2024, an Arizona election law expert said Friday. Sinema announced Friday she will leave the Democratic Party and register as an...
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema took to the Senate floor and morphed into Sen. Mother Teresa
On Wednesday the U.S. Senate advanced the Respect for Marriage Act, which would afford members of the LGBTQ community the kind of protection they deserve, and thought they had, until Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas floated the notion of revisiting protections for same-sex married couples. The House passed a version...
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
Democrats’ Kyrsten Sinema Nightmare Is Just Getting Started
First they chased her into a bathroom, and then they chased her out of the party.This week, Kyrsten Sinema flushed her status in the Democratic Party down the toilet for good, with Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, serving as her Independence Day from progressive activists.While some on the left are outraged by her decision, it was a sagacious one based on a realistic appraisal of (a) who Sinema is and (b) what Arizona Democrats demand of a U.S. senator.Let’s start with who Sinema is not. It’s entirely possible that a different sort of politician could have voted as a moderate and...
It's official: Kari Lake, Kelli Ward and the Arizona GOP have lost their minds
It is, we are told, a “bombshell”. A stunning piece of political skullduggery that has shaken our fair state to its very core. Luckily, the Arizona Republican Party is on the job. ...
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema: Why I'm registering as an independent
There’s a disconnect between what everyday Americans want and deserve from our politics, and what political parties are offering. I am privileged to represent Arizonans of all backgrounds and beliefs in the U.S. Senate and am honored to travel to every corner of our state, listening to your concerns and ideas. While Arizonans don’t...
Sinema's switch is a come-to-Jesus moment for Arizona Republicans
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema just delivered a badly needed shot in the arm to the reeling Arizona Republican Party. In becoming an independent, Sinema has cleared the way for Republicans to retake a Senate seat they once owned.That is, if the Republicans have learned the lessons of 2018. And 2020. And 2022. ...
Kyrsten Sinema's Party Switch Might Not Matter Much in Congress—But It Could Help Her Win in Arizona
Her becoming an independent will force some of her potential Democratic challengers from the left to recalibrate their calculus.
White House, Senate Dem leader: Our relationship with Sinema won't change
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre emphasized in a statement that the Arizona senator's move to become an independent would not impact the Democratic majority.
Kyrsten Sinema leaves Democratic Party, adding drama to tight U.S. Senate margin
WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona is leaving the Democratic Party to become an independent, she said on Friday, just days after Democrats won a Senate race in Georgia and secured 51 seats in the 100-member chamber riven by deep political divisions.
CNBC
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema changes party affiliation to independent
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is leaving the Democratic Party and will register as an independent. CNBC's 'Squawk Box' team reports.
NBC News
Sinema’s independent move throws a wrench into Democrats’ 2024 plans
WASHINGTON — If it’s Friday ... Sen. Kyrsten Sinema leaves the Democratic Party and registers as an independent. ... Sinema says she won’t caucus with Republicans. ... Brittney Griner arrives back in U.S. ... President Biden notches some big wins to end the year. ... Donald Trump’s Super PAC has more than $50 million cash on hand. ... NBC’s Marc Caputo goes inside Herschel Walker’s failed campaign. ... And the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis is set to release its final report.
Sinema leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is leaving the Democratic Party and registering as a political independent, she told CNN's Jake Tapper in an exclusive TV interview."I've registered as an Arizona independent. I know some people might be a little bit surprised by this, but actually, I think it makes a lot of sense," Sinema said in a Thursday interview with Tapper in her Senate office."I've never fit neatly into any party box. I've never really tried. I don't want to," she added. "Removing myself from the partisan structure -- not only is it true to who I am and how I...
Comments / 0