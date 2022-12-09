Read full article on original website
Darryl Nighthart
Darryl Nighthart, Jr., 82, Pattonsburg, MO passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022, at a Bethany, MO hospital. Darryl was born on September 27, 1940, the son of Darryl Nighthart, Sr. and Avness (Carter) Nighthart. He graduated from South-West High School, Bethany, MO and on February 8, 1964, he was united in marriage to Stacia Ward from Coffey, MO. She survives of the home.
The historic 1884 Walnut Inn in Tarkio, Missouri may have been destroyed, but memories grew from the red brick building
The historic Walnut Inn, Tarkio, Missouri.Photo byAmmodramus, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Walnut Inn in Tarkio, Missouri has also been referenced by other names such as Hanna, Hunter & Co., Hanna Travis & Co., and Williamson & Travis. This venue was a commercial building and hotel. In 1884, it was constructed as a store. In 1911, it was converted into a hotel. In 1982, the building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Shirley Sue Stevens Sisk
Shirley Sue Stevens Sisk, died Saturday, December 10, 2022, in Olathe, Kansas. She was the daughter of Edwin H. and B. Annette Chase Stevens, born on January 24, 1926 in Grant City, Missouri. Shirley graduated from Worth County Rl High School I 1944 and from Cottey College in 1946. She attended Northwest State University and Oklahoma State University.
Case of Bird Flu Identified in Harrison County
FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2015, file photo, cage-free chickens walk in a fenced pasture at an organic farm near Waukon, Iowa. The confirmation of bird flu at another Iowa egg-laying farm will force the killing of more than 5 million chickens, officials said Friday, March 18, 2022. Spread of the disease is largely blamed on the droppings or nasal discharge of infected wild birds, such as ducks and geese, which can contaminate dust and soil. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Want To Stroll Through This Missouri Garden This Winter? Yes! Trust Me!
We have a nice little lights display in Sedalia called Light Up Liberty. You can drive though it and it may help put you in the Christmas spirit. There are lots of light displays as the winter month and Christmas holiday comes upon us, and I think there is another one that will be worth your time. It is called Gardens Aglow at the Springfield Botanical Gardens.
Two Missouri Cities Named Among The 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
Missouri Lottery player wins $50K after stop for gas in Kansas City
A Missouri Lottery player's stop for gas at a Minit Mart in Kansas City resulted in a big $50,000 Powerball prize last month.
Two Charged in Darlington Burglary
ALBANY, MO – Warrants have been issued for two individuals following a burglary in Darlington in late November. According to the Gentry County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to a report of the burglary on November 28th. The resident stated their vehicle had been broken into that day in the Hy-Vee parking lot in St. Joseph. The owner’s purse was taken which contained her house key, cell phone, ID, and credit and debit cards.
Maryville Officers Arrest Suspect on Stalking Allegations
MARYVILLE, MO – A Kansas City man is in custody in Nodaway County after he was alleged to have threatened to shoot another man in Maryville. The incident is reported to have taken place late Saturday night. According to the Maryville Department of Public Safety, officers took a report of the threats.
Weekend Arrests By The Highway Patrol
Four arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol. 23-year-old Dylan M Weber of Kansas City was arrested in Caldwell County at about 12:41 pm for alleged failure to display valid plates and on a Ray county warrant for alleged failure to display valid plates. He was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center pending the posting of bond.
Dr. Seuss themed Festival of Lights draws hundreds to downtown Cameron (2)
Lottery ticket worth $4.2 million sold at Missouri gas station
Someone who recently purchased a lottery ticket at a gas station in Missouri is about to become a multi-millionaire. Read on to learn where the ticket was sold and what to do if you ever find yourself in possession of a winning Missouri Lottery ticket.
One dies in foggy crash on I-35 south of KC
MIAMI CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One man is dead following a crash along I-35 south of Kansas City in a dense blanket of fog. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 6:20 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, emergency crews were called to the area of I-35 and 223rd Rd. with reports of a crash.
Kansas City police: Teen who went missing during work shift found safe
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE: Andrea McNeely has been found and is safe. Thank you to everyone who shared her information. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for help to find a teen who went missing during a shift at work Sunday and never made it home.
Assistant manager helped man rob her KC Family Dollar Store
KANSAS CITY – A Kansas City man has been convicted by a trial jury of the armed robbery of a Family Dollar store with the assistance of the store’s assistant manager, according to the United State's Attorney. Delshawn Lemons, 27, was found guilty on Wednesday, Dec. 7, of...
Man back in custody after escaping while arriving to Clay County jail Friday
A man is back in custody after escaping a Missouri Highway Patrol trooper as they arrived Friday night at the Clay County Detention Center in Liberty.
Another large equipment move to cause traffic disruption in Liberty
LIBERTY — A final large-scale transport of equipment through Liberty is tentatively scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec.14, and will follow the same route as the previous two to its final destination outside of Liberty city limits on U.S. Highway 169. This move will again involve temporary closures of...
Cameron man faces felony for alleged enticement of child
A Cameron man faces a felony charge of enticement of a child under the age of 15 after allegedly attempting to persuade the child into performing sexual acts. Rusty Herring, 50, of Cameron faces the felony following a string of alleged encounters from July through August. The Cameron Police Department...
KC man told police woman antagonized him; he shot her in the head
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man has been charged in the fatal shooting of Shayla Curts, 22, on Tuesday inside a Kansas City residence, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today. Emmett C. Williams, 33, faces Murder 2nd Degree and Armed Criminal Action charges. According to court records,...
’80s Music Fans Won’t Want To Miss This Concert Coming To Kansas City
2023 is shaping up to be a great spring and summer for concerts in the Kansas City area. Heck, Arrowhead Stadium has several summer shows booked. Taylor Swift, Luke Combs, Ed Sheeran, along with Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks. Those are some top-flight shows right there. Yet, let's not forget T-Mobile Center, which kicks off the spring concert season with Bruce Springsteen in February, followed by shows from Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett, and Shania Twain. Yet, if you're an '80s music fan. You won't want to miss this show just announced by the T-Mobile Center.
