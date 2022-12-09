Read full article on original website
Related
This Unique New Jersey Holiday Trend Is Cool But May Actually Be Illegal
I’ve seen this a couple of times driving around Ocean and Monmouth Counties, and to be honest, it’s the first time I’ve ever seen it on the roadways, and I'm not sure if it's legal. Is this a thing in New Jersey, or am I just not...
Electric vehicle charging: What drivers say N.J.’s doing right and wrong.
As a light sprinkle of rain petered out on Black Friday, I made my way into the Wawa parking lot in Cherry Hill just in time to catch Jomy Mutthathil who was making a pit stop to charge his electric vehicle. The white Tesla glistened behind the Long Islander, who...
Famous store chain just opened another New Jersey location
A famous store chain with more than 950 locations in multiple states has just opened another new store location in New Jersey. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, the popular convenience store and gas station chain Wawa opened its newest New Jersey store location in Orange.
NJ Lawmaker Wants to End Millions in Christmas Handouts
When the New Jersey budget was finalized back in June, hundreds of so-called Christmas tree items worth more than $2 billion were added to the spending plan that was eventually signed by Gov. Phil Murphy. This practice of handing out politically motivated financial gifts has become a tradition in the...
All their money left to a caregiver? NJ looks to change law
It happens more than you might imagine. An elderly parent or relative passes away and when their will is revealed to family members most or all of the money and possessions are left to a caregiver, a handyman or some other non-relative who only had minimal contact with the deceased.
This town gets the most snow of any other in NJ
Winter in New Jersey can be tricky to predict – as anyone surprised by a sudden blizzard can tell you. Some winters it seems like you’re getting hit by a snowstorm every other day, and other winters it’s 55 and sunny as you walk the Jersey Shore!
Are you a universal donor? NJ hospitals desperately in need of Type O
New Jersey hospitals are feeling the strain of a nationwide shortage of the universal blood type. Medical professionals are putting a call out for donations of Type O blood, as well as platelets, this holiday season. "The nation’s blood supply is still recovering from the pandemic and lockdown, compounded by...
NJ Financial Expert Helps Prepare Gen Z’ers For Retirement
Almost 31% of Gen Z workers, ages 18 to 25 have not contributed to retirement savings in at least two years, a move that could ultimately cost them hundreds of thousands of dollars in retirement savings, according to a new Bankrate report. With inflation and the higher cost of living,...
fox5ny.com
How much New Jersey's minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1, 2023
NEW JERSEY - The New Jersey minimum wage is rising to $14.13 an hour for most employees on Jan. 1, 2023. It is rising $1.13 an hour from the current rate of $13 an hour. Tipped workers’ cash wage will increase to $5.26/hour, with employers able to claim an $8.87 tip credit, an increase in the maximum allowable tip credit of $1. If the minimum cash wage plus an employee’s tips do not equal at least the state minimum wage, then the employer must pay the employee the difference.
This is why people are moving from New Jersey more than any other state
Why the mass exit? People are moving out of New Jersey in droves. In fact, we have been named "the most moved out-of-state" for years now. Especially this year as we deal with COVID fallout, people need to save money and they are doing it by leaving. Universal Van Lines...
southarkansassun.com
New Jersey Homeowners, Renters Receive Tax Relief Through ANCHOR Program
New Jersey homeowners and renters since October 1, 2019, will receive tax relief through the state’s newly launched property tax relief program. The ANCHOR program has replaced the Homestead Benefit to double the amount of property tax relief issued to homeowners and provide benefits to renters for the first time in years, says NJ Treasury.
N.J. public workers, towns push big changes to avert massive health insurance rate hikes
After months of lobbying Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration, local government leaders and labor unions in New Jersey are now turning to the state Legislature for relief from double-digit rate hikes on state health benefit plans. Premiums for local government workers are set to increase by 20% January 1 after...
A new program places ex-cons in tiny houses in New Jersey
A pilot program has been launched in South Jersey to help struggling prison parolees become productive members of society. The Village of Hope in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, consists of six almost identical 100-square foot mini homes that will house former prison inmates trying to make a fresh start. According to...
NJ is spending millions so you can safely ride a bike to work
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has announced the awarding of $24.7 million in state Department of Transportation grants specifically targeted at pedestrian and public safety improvements around transit facilities. During a visit to Dover Township on Monday, Murphy said the grants mean communities across the Garden State can make infrastructure...
Police in New Jersey warn of Taylor Swift ticket scam found on Facebook
Swifties beware! There is a new warning in New Jersey over promises of Taylor Swift concert tickets.
NJ Businesses Shackled By High Taxes – Could This Plan Help?
As we celebrate the holiday season across New Jersey, businesses aren’t counting on a Christmas miracle, but they are hoping a plan moves forward to give them some financial relief. Bearing in mind that the Garden State is consistently ranked as having the worst, most difficult business climate in...
Wawa opens two more New Jersey stores
As part of a previously announced expansion, Wawa has christened two more stores in the Garden State, one in Hamilton and one in Orange. The new store in Orange continues the chain’s expansion into the northern part of the state; its base of operations is in the South Jersey/Philadelphia region.
Phil Murphy’s electric boiler plan goes haywire as New Jersey dodges shocking heating increase
TRENTON, NJ – In his effort to outgreen the rest of the world, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wanted to mandate the replacement of all commercial and public heating systems from gas and oil to electric. That plan short-circuited this week after the NJDEP shelved the proposal. According to Senator Bucco, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) has shelved a controversial and expensive mandate proposed by Governor Murphy that would have mandated the electrification of large commercial boilers by 2025. “Governor Murphy’s plan to force the replacement of efficient, clean, and cost-effective gas boilers with electric versions short-circuited The post Phil Murphy’s electric boiler plan goes haywire as New Jersey dodges shocking heating increase appeared first on Shore News Network.
Here’s what happened after Washington crossed the Delaware — with Black patriots on board
It’s a longstanding Christmas Day tradition to re-enact General George Washington’s overnight crossing of the Delaware River on Dec. 25 and 26, 1776, when the future first president led a flotilla of 2,400 Continental Army troops from the Pennsylvania side to New Jersey. But adding to that tradition...
Sailboat traveling from N.J. to Fla. with 2 aboard reported missing
A sailboat the left New Jersey with two men aboard headed for Florida has been reported overdue and the Coast Guard is seeking help locating the missing vessel, which was last seen nine days ago. Kevin Hyde, 64, and Joe DiTommasso, 76, departed Cape May on the “Atrevida II,” a...
WPG Talk Radio
Northfield NJ
23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0