All their money left to a caregiver? NJ looks to change law

It happens more than you might imagine. An elderly parent or relative passes away and when their will is revealed to family members most or all of the money and possessions are left to a caregiver, a handyman or some other non-relative who only had minimal contact with the deceased.
Are you a universal donor? NJ hospitals desperately in need of Type O

New Jersey hospitals are feeling the strain of a nationwide shortage of the universal blood type. Medical professionals are putting a call out for donations of Type O blood, as well as platelets, this holiday season. "The nation’s blood supply is still recovering from the pandemic and lockdown, compounded by...
fox5ny.com

How much New Jersey's minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1, 2023

NEW JERSEY - The New Jersey minimum wage is rising to $14.13 an hour for most employees on Jan. 1, 2023. It is rising $1.13 an hour from the current rate of $13 an hour. Tipped workers’ cash wage will increase to $5.26/hour, with employers able to claim an $8.87 tip credit, an increase in the maximum allowable tip credit of $1. If the minimum cash wage plus an employee’s tips do not equal at least the state minimum wage, then the employer must pay the employee the difference.
NEW JERSEY STATE
southarkansassun.com

New Jersey Homeowners, Renters Receive Tax Relief Through ANCHOR Program

New Jersey homeowners and renters since October 1, 2019, will receive tax relief through the state’s newly launched property tax relief program. The ANCHOR program has replaced the Homestead Benefit to double the amount of property tax relief issued to homeowners and provide benefits to renters for the first time in years, says NJ Treasury.
NEW JERSEY STATE
A new program places ex-cons in tiny houses in New Jersey

A pilot program has been launched in South Jersey to help struggling prison parolees become productive members of society. The Village of Hope in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, consists of six almost identical 100-square foot mini homes that will house former prison inmates trying to make a fresh start. According to...
BRIDGETON, NJ
NJ is spending millions so you can safely ride a bike to work

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has announced the awarding of $24.7 million in state Department of Transportation grants specifically targeted at pedestrian and public safety improvements around transit facilities. During a visit to Dover Township on Monday, Murphy said the grants mean communities across the Garden State can make infrastructure...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ Businesses Shackled By High Taxes – Could This Plan Help?

As we celebrate the holiday season across New Jersey, businesses aren’t counting on a Christmas miracle, but they are hoping a plan moves forward to give them some financial relief. Bearing in mind that the Garden State is consistently ranked as having the worst, most difficult business climate in...
Wawa opens two more New Jersey stores

As part of a previously announced expansion, Wawa has christened two more stores in the Garden State, one in Hamilton and one in Orange. The new store in Orange continues the chain’s expansion into the northern part of the state; its base of operations is in the South Jersey/Philadelphia region.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore News Network

Phil Murphy’s electric boiler plan goes haywire as New Jersey dodges shocking heating increase

TRENTON, NJ – In his effort to outgreen the rest of the world, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wanted to mandate the replacement of all commercial and public heating systems from gas and oil to electric. That plan short-circuited this week after the NJDEP shelved the proposal. According to Senator Bucco, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) has shelved a controversial and expensive mandate proposed by Governor Murphy that would have mandated the electrification of large commercial boilers by 2025. “Governor Murphy’s plan to force the replacement of efficient, clean, and cost-effective gas boilers with electric versions short-circuited The post Phil Murphy’s electric boiler plan goes haywire as New Jersey dodges shocking heating increase appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
