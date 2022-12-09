Read full article on original website
You Can Stay In The White Lotus Noto, Italy Villa IRL
Season 2 of The White Lotus is proving to be as entertaining as its Emmy-winning first season, and its location is just as bucket list-worthy. This time around, fans are introduced to a new group of guests visiting The White Lotus Resort in Sicily, Italy. With revenge travel on the rise, a European vacation may be on your to-do list for 2023 and you can stay in The White Lotus Noto, Italy villa in real life. Of course, the luxe stay is going to cost you.
Italy’s best new hotels and jewelry destinations for 2022
If you’re feeling a little geloso (that’s jealous) after watching the glamorous resort featured in “The White Lotus,” here are a few new sparkling luxury hotels (with plenty of jewelry shopping nearby) that should inspire you to book your own trip, pronto. North Hop over to Milan on the new all-biz direct flight from Newark run by La Compagnie, the canny French airline that’s been offering cut-price premium red-eyes to the City of Light for eight years; its new service to Malpensa Airport starts at just over $2,000 round trip. From there, it’s off to Piedmont, the region’s de facto jewelry hub, with...
Live Out Your Truffle Hunting Fantasy at This Italian Hotel
If you come to Italy specifically to eat, you likely have some pilgrimages to make. There’s Emilia-Romagna for those who crave cured meats and cheeses, Naples for the pizza purists. And Piedmont? Among those who consider the heady, earthy smell of freshly grated truffle with an unwavering reverence, it’s heaven on Earth.
The Real ‘White Lotus’ Hotel Is Now Everyone’s Dream Vaca Spot, and Staff Are Loving It
It’s safe to say that the second season of The White Lotus has many of us yearning for a glamorous Italian getaway, preferably one at the Sicilian resort where it was filmed. The slow burn of the hit HBO murder mystery is alluring all by itself, but only the most disciplined viewer could fail to be swept away by the rustic charm of the hotel where it’s filmed: the San Domenico Palace in the hilltop town of Taormina, on the eastern coast of the Italian island.Guests at the fictional White Lotus, the show’s eponymous hotel, lounge on balmy balconies overlooking...
This pretty Italian town is paying people $30,000 to move there
In Puglia, in the heel of Italy's boot, the beautiful town of Presicce is the latest to try to lure new residents by offering bargain property deals. It's paying people up to $30,000 to become a resident.
Italy allows 2nd aid group's migrant rescue boat to dock
Italy has given permission for a second humanitarian aid group's ship to disembark its passengers rescued in the Mediterranean at an Italian port
Italy in June: all you need to know to plan a trip
Visiting Italy in June: all that you must know to plan a visit! The perfect locations to go to in June in Italy, when to guide what, what to anticipate from the climate. June is among the finest months to go to Italy. The start of summer season, June is a month of fine climate, al fresco eating and journeys to the seashore.
"Away From The Tourist Traps, The Food Was Just Off The Charts": Gordon Ramsay Shared His Favorite 3 Countries To Visit For The Best Food
"I get to challenge my palate by traveling all over the world and finding the best locations."
I went to Québec City and felt like I jetted off to Europe without leaving North America. Here's how it compares and what it's like to visit.
Insider's reporter noted similarities between Québec City, Canada, and Europe on recent trips, from old-world architecture to cobblestone streets.
Stowaways who arrived in Spain on rudder returned to ship
Three migrants who arrived in Spain after enduring an 11-day journey from Nigeria on the rudder of a fuel tanker were returned to the ship Tuesday after receiving medical care, officials said. The three migrants were on Tuesday returned to the Maltese-flagged ship, which will have to take them back to Nigeria, a spokesman for the central government's representative in the Canary Islands told AFP. A ship's operator must take care of any stowaways and "has to bring them back to their port of origin", he said.
A New Sandals Resort Is Opening In The Caribbean Next Spring — Here’s Where
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Reservations can now be made for Sandals resort in Jamaica. The long-wished-for return of Sandals Dunn’s River is May 24, 2023. The opening marks the introduction of this adults-only resort in the all-inclusive company.
Italy Set to Take in Over 500 Migrants From Rescue Boats
ROME (Reuters) -Italy agreed on Friday to take in over 500 migrants from two rescue ships at sea off its coast after another vessel carrying 33 migrants had docked overnight on the southern Italian island of Lampedusa. The Geo Barents ship, which is operated by the Doctors without Borders (MSF)...
Marriott looks to open 35 luxury hotels around the world in 2023
Marriott International, announced earlier at the International Luxury Travel Market (ILTM) in Cannes, has planned to introduce more than 35 luxury hotels in 2023, delivering the unique and meaningful experiences desired by today’s luxury traveler. Boasting an unrivaled portfolio of luxury brands including The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, St. Regis, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, EDITION, JW Marriott and Bulgari Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International continues to push the boundaries, reimagining travel with a globally inspired perspective that defines the future of luxury. With an unparalleled footprint of nearly 500 luxury hotels and resorts in 68 countries and territories today, Marriott International is poised to further its position as the global leader in luxury hospitality with more than 200 luxury properties in the development pipeline. From Kenya to Singapore and Japan to Mexico, more than 35 new hotels are slated to open next year in sought-after and emerging destinations around the world.
The big picture: Bruno Barbey captures life on the road in 1960s Palermo
The Magnum photographer’s image of a family in Sicily recalls Fellini and Visconti in its romantic depiction of everyday Italian life. Bruno Barbey chanced upon this family defying gravity on their dad’s scooter in Palermo in 1963. The French-Moroccan photographer had been travelling in Italy for a couple of years by then, restless for exactly this kind of image, with its seductive mix of humour and authenticity. Has there ever been a better articulation of contrasting roles in the patriarchal family? Father sitting comfortably in his jacket and cap and smiling for the camera, while behind him his possibly pregnant wife sees trouble ahead, as she and their three kids and their big checked bag compete for precarious discomfort.
The Black-owned hotels for your next trip: from ski lodges to luxury resorts
Black travelers make up a robust segment of the US tourism economy. According to a 2019 study conducted by market research firm MMGY Global, Black Americans spent $109.4bn on domestic travel in 2019 – plus nearly $20bn more on travel abroad. That’s over 13% of the overall US leisure travel market, roughly the same percentage of Black people in the US. “What’s often perceived to be a ‘niche’ audience actually accounts for over 458m traveler stays each year,” says Chris Davidson, executive vice president of MMGY.
10 Best French Polynesian Islands
With friendly locals, pristine lagoons, and coconut-tree-lined beaches, French Polynesia is undoubtedly a blissful tropical paradise. But with 118 islands to choose from, it’s hard to narrow it down. Whether you're looking to get pampered on Bora Bora, snorkel with manta rays on Rangiroa, or explore archaeological sites on Nuku Hiva, there's something for every type of traveler. Read on to discover 10 of the best islands in French Polynesia.
Orient Express La Dolce Vita: pre-reservations are open
The Orient Express La Dolce Vita is a luxury rail tourism project conceived by Arsenale S.p.A. and Orient Express, part of the Accor Group. It will welcome its first passengers in 2024. The train will cross Italy from north to south via six iconic itineraries. The itineraries have been designed...
