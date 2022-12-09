These Are The Best NFL Stadiums To Propose At
TIAA Bank Field, the home of the Jacksonville Jaguars , is being credited as the best NFL stadium for making a marriage proposal.
The Duval County stadium topped Betway.com 's list of the best NFL stadiums to propose at with a 4.633 overall total score.
The website used a dataset based on five factors: cost of a romantic meal, cost of stadium parking, cost of stadium ticket for NFL game, cost of a short-term rental near the stadium and scoreboard message cost.
"The results are in, and taking the crown for the best NFL stadium to propose is TIAA Bank Field, home of the Jacksonville Jaguars," Betway.com wrote. "Firstly, it doesn’t cost a cent to write your message on the scoreboard which saves money when compared to other NFL stadiums, such as Gillette Stadium (hosting the New England Patriots), which costs a startling $1,000. The same applies to the Allegiant Stadium, which also charges the highest for scoreboard engagement messages, asking you to shell out $1,500 for the pleasure of proposing at the Las Vegas Raiders’ stadium."
Betway.com included 16 teams in its full list of the best NFL stadiums to propose at, which is shown below:
- TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville Jaguars)- 4.633
- Ford Field (Detroit Lions)- 4.529
- Firstenergy Stadium (Cleveland Browns)- 4.086
- State Farm Stadium (Arizona Cardinals)- 4.084
- U.S. Bank Stadium (Minnesota Vikings)- 4.047
- M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore Ravens)- 4.004
- Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis Colts)- 3.942
- Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta Falcons)- 3.914
- Acrisure Stadium (Pittsburgh Steelers)- 3.865
- Empower Field at Mile High (Denver Broncos)- 3.688
- Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia Eagles)- 3.625
- Levi's Stadium (San Francisco 49ers)- 3.377
- Nissan Stadium (Tennessee Titans)- 3.336
- Soldier Field (Chicago Bears)- 3.264
- Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Dolphins)- 3.163
- MetLife Stadium (New York Jets)- 3.137
