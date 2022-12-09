These Are The Best NFL Stadiums To Propose At

Photo: Getty Images

TIAA Bank Field, the home of the Jacksonville Jaguars , is being credited as the best NFL stadium for making a marriage proposal.

The Duval County stadium topped Betway.com 's list of the best NFL stadiums to propose at with a 4.633 overall total score.

The website used a dataset based on five factors: cost of a romantic meal, cost of stadium parking, cost of stadium ticket for NFL game, cost of a short-term rental near the stadium and scoreboard message cost.

"The results are in, and taking the crown for the best NFL stadium to propose is TIAA Bank Field, home of the Jacksonville Jaguars," Betway.com wrote. "Firstly, it doesn’t cost a cent to write your message on the scoreboard which saves money when compared to other NFL stadiums, such as Gillette Stadium (hosting the New England Patriots), which costs a startling $1,000. The same applies to the Allegiant Stadium, which also charges the highest for scoreboard engagement messages, asking you to shell out $1,500 for the pleasure of proposing at the Las Vegas Raiders’ stadium."

Betway.com included 16 teams in its full list of the best NFL stadiums to propose at, which is shown below: