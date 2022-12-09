FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Billionaire golfer Tiger Woods to open PopStroke putting courses in Houston and DallasJalyn SmootHouston, TX
NFL owners will vote on $295 million renovations to AT&T Stadium next week in IrvingJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Keller ISD Trustees Approves Policy Change to Arm Some Employees with GunsLarry LeaseKeller, TX
Mister O1, the Modern Pizzeria from Miami Plans to Open 2nd Texas Location in GrapevineSteven DoyleGrapevine, TX
Dallas Fort Worth airport has more complaints than any other US airport. What's your experience at DFW?Ash JurbergFort Worth, TX
Related
3 tornadoes reportedly touch down in North Texas
5 injured after likely tornado strikes Dallas-Fort Worth suburb
Several North Texas spots ranked among best spots in the world for fajitas
Fort Worth Mexican eatery around since 1930s named best traditional restaurant in Texas
A Modern Mediterranean in Southlake Has a New Vibe
Damaging Tornadoes Strike Texas, Oklahoma; Injuries In Texas
DFW weather updates: After multiple confirmed tornadoes, all active warnings across North Texas have expired
Three North Texas Cities Are Ideal For Remote Workers, Study Finds
Don’t miss these top holiday light displays in Texas, according to Yelp
Was this your ticket? $225,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in East Texas
10 of the best places to see Christmas lights across North Texas
Women Found Strangled In Texas: Is A Serial Killer Attacking Black Women In Fort Worth?
5 Hurt After Tornado Damages Businesses, Vehicles and Homes in Grapevine
Study: This brewery is the coolest brewery in Texas
Popular Texas Burger Chain Opens New Spot in Town
Study: Dallas amusement park ranked one of the best in the country
Texas First Black Dentist, Former Slave Born in Dallas- Recognized for Being a Trailblazer
Central Texas restaurant ranked among the top German eateries to eat at in America
Did you win? 2 $100,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Texas
Reform Austin
Reform Austin (RA) was created to inform Texans about politics and politicians. We produce high-quality investigative reporting and news analysis from a network of local correspondents to engage readers about what goes on behind the doors of our state Capitol through our daily news site, Reform Austin News. Reform Austin is dedicated to increasing public awareness regarding the use of tax dollars and the policies that shape everyday life in Texas. We provide independent reporting for a better Texas and are focused on long-form, investigative and enterprise stories. We believe that a story doesn’t always have to be written to be effective. We embrace a multi-platform, digital-first, engagement-driven approach to journalism for all audiences. From social matters to politics, we’re breaking down the issues that are important to you, and delivering investigative stories straight to your social feeds. We make it easier to be part of a smarter Texas.https://www.reformaustin.org/
Comments / 0