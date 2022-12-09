ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

“A pretty good and ubiquitous product”: Stand-up comedian Jay Pharoah starts his winter tour this weekend

By A.D. Amorosi
philadelphiaweekly.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadline

‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’: Hulu Announces Premiere Date For Third & Final Season

A date has been set for the third and final season of Wu-Tang: An American Saga. The streamer will drop the first three episodes of the season on Wednesday, February 15 with new episodes following every Wu-Wednesday. The final episode will be available on April 5, 2023. According to Hulu’s synopsis for the third season, viewers will follow the Wu-Tang Clan over the course of their five-year plan as they face and overcome different challenges following the release of their debut album and their continued rise to fame. While each of the members go on separate journeys to figure out where...
TVLine

Ellen DeGeneres 'Heartbroken' Over Twitch's Death: 'He Was My Family'

Ellen DeGeneres is fondly remembering Stephen “tWitch” Boss, her longtime talk show DJ, in the wake of his unexpected death. “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light,” DeGeneres wrote in an Instagram tribute on Wednesday. “He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.” Boss, who first rose to fame as a Season 4 contestant on So You Think You Can Dance, died by suicide on Tuesday at the age of 40. According to TMZ‘s initial report,...
TVLine

Stephen 'Twitch' Boss, SYTYCD Runner-Up and Ellen Staple, Dead at 40

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, a staple of So You Think You Can Dance and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died by suicide on Tuesday, TVLine has confirmed. He was 40. As first reported by TMZ, Boss’ wife Allison Holker contacted the Los Angeles Police Department after Boss suspiciously left home without his car. Police later responded to a call about a shooting at a Los Angeles hotel, where Boss was reportedly found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker said in a statement to People. “Stephen...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy