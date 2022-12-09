Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
visitcarsoncity.com
High Above the Hills: Hang Gliding from Carson City
High Above the Hills: Hang Gliding from Carson City. If you’ve ever been out and about in Carson City on a clear weekday morning, you’ve likely seen all sorts of small aircraft buzzing about. In the summer of this year, I had made a morning routine of hiking with my dogs on the west side of town before digging into my day, and I noticed that like clockwork at 9am, two aircraft I’d never seen before would fly overhead. They appeared to have wheels with two seats each, and a kite that you’d see on a hang glider. There was almost always one yellow one and one green one flying over the trail and toward Lake Tahoe together. After about a week of seeing them glide overhead I finally resolved that I had to know if this was an experience I could have for myself.
KOLO TV Reno
Fundraiser for Lyon County Fire member who lost home in fire being organized
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community support for a family who lost their home in a fire. The family had a member who was part of the North Lyon County Fire District. Eight people were displaced by a fireplace malfunction. Now, a...
2news.com
Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center Now Offers Pediatric Inpatient Care
Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center has opened a new pediatric inpatient care unit. The opening comes amid of a rise of area RSV cases. The care unit can treat common pediatric conditions such as respiratory distress, dehydration, allergic reactions, gastrointestinal concerns, infections, pain, and more. The pediatric unit is located...
KOLO TV Reno
South Lake Tahoe selects Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The South Lake Tahoe City Council has selected its next Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem. Former Mayor Pro Tem Cristi Creegan became mayor and Council Member Cody Bass became Mayor Pro Tem in a 4-1 vote conducted by the City Council. Creegan was first...
thingstodopost.org
7 Top-Rated Hotels in Carson Valley, Nevada
Discover the best hotels in Carson Valley, Nevada including Carson Valley Inn, Best Western Topaz Lake Inn, Historian Inn, Holiday Inn Express & Suites Minden, an IHG Hotel, Holiday Inn Club Vacations David Walley's Resort, an IHG Hotel, Topaz Lodge, Quality Inn & Suites Minden US-395. 1. Carson Valley Inn.
2news.com
Douglas County Closes Warming Shelter at Kahle Community Center
--- Douglas County has opened a warming shelter at the Douglas County Kahle Community Center as part of a collaborative effort to assist those without power from the NV Energy Outage. The Douglas County Kahle Community and Center is located at 236 Kingsbury Grade, Stateline. The center will be open...
2news.com
Empowerment Center opens new sober living environment apartment complex in Reno
The Empowerment Center held a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new sober living environment apartment complex in Reno on Tuesday. The Marvel Apartments located at 1555 Marvel Way are aimed to help people get back on their feet and is the first of its kind in Nevada, modeled after affordable, recovery-focused housing projects in other states.
2news.com
Abandoned retirement home demolished for UNR student housing
Developers are bulldozing the vacant Reno Valley Retirement Center east of UNR. The project taking its place will cater to new tenants - students, instead of seniors. The developer, 'Up Campus,' has plans for a five-story building with over 600 rooms for students. Tyler Ammermann, development manager, said in an...
2news.com
Washoe County HOME Consortium allocating over $4 million in HOME-ARP funds to local organizations
The City of Reno, acting as the lead agency for the Washoe County HOME Consortium (WCHC), is currently seeking funding applications from eligible organizations supporting individuals and families experiencing homelessness, at risk of homelessness, and victims of domestic violence, as part of the HOME Investment Partnerships Program – American Rescue Plan (HOME-ARP).
luxury-houses.net
A Majestic Home with Panoramic Desert Vistas Backing to Stunning Mountain Peaks Aims $4.95 Million in Gardnerville, Nevada
263 Sierra Country Circle Home in Gardnerville, Nevada for Sale. 263 Sierra Country Circle, Gardnerville, Nevada is a sanctuary nestled in the eastern foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountains, on over three private acres in the desirable neighborhood of Sierra Country Estates, a quiet stately escape from which to work and play. This Home in Gardnerville offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 10,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 263 Sierra Country Circle, please contact Katherina Haug (Phone: 530-209-4980) at Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
KOLO TV Reno
Lyon County Sheriff’s dispatch down
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says its dispatch phones are down. As of now, the department says it is routing 911 emergency calls through to Carson City Sheriff Dispatch. They are urging residents to be patient with Carson City while relaying information to them....
2news.com
City of Reno looking for community input on future Adaptive Cycling Center
The City of Reno’s Adaptive Recreation team is piloting an Adaptive Cycling Center this summer at the Rosewood Nature Study Area, formerly known as the Rosewood Golf Course. This membership-based program will allow people with disabilities to access the City’s many adaptive bikes and go directly on the trail, eliminating the need for bike transport.
2news.com
21st annual Living Nativity event in Carson City
(December 11, 2022) Community members had the opportunity to drive or walk the road to Bethlehem during the Living Nativity, presented by the First United Methodist Church this weekend in Carson City. “The Living Nativity is the church’s gift to the community,” says Reverend Kevin Dotts, Pastor of the Carson...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno seeking funding applications for homeless, domestic violence victims
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is looking for funding applications from organizations to support the homeless, those at risk of becoming homeless, and victims of domestic violence. The funding application is open now through Jan. 9. Eligible projects include:. Supportive services, such as child care, education services,...
2news.com
Wreaths Across America Celebration in Fernley and Reno to be held on Saturday
The Nevada Veteran's Coalition (NVC) will be placing wreaths on Veteran's graves at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetary in Fernley. The event will take place on Saturday, December 17 at 9 a.m. In 2007, when the NVC became involved with the Wreaths Across America Project, 28 wreaths were placed...
2news.com
Christmas on the Comstock in Virginia City
Virginia City has been transformed into a winter wonderland and they are asking for your help in deciding which storefront is the most festive. If you live or are visiting Virgina City anytime from now until December 18, 2022, you can check out the town's holiday decor and vote on which business you like the best.
wrtv.com
Suspect in Richmond 2021 murder found, arrested in Nevada
SPARKS, Nev. — More than a year and a half after a man was shot and killed in Richmond, police announced a suspect has been taken into custody in Nevada. Chad Mullins, 26, was shot in the abdomen on April 17, 2021 in the 200 block of No. 13th Street. He died the next day.
2news.com
Sparks Boulevard Project Ahead Of Schedule
The Regional Transportation Commission’s Sparks Boulevard project is three months ahead of schedule. Construction was originally scheduled to be completed in spring of 2023.
BevNET.com
Fizzy Beez Now Available at Raley’s in Northern Nevada
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev.— World Golf Hall of Fame member Annika Sorenstam’s Fizzy Beez line of full-flavor, ready-to-drink, vodka-based sparkling classic cocktails sweetened with ethically farmed organic honey are now available at all 11 Raley’s in northern Nevada. To celebrate Fizzy Beez’s introduction to Nevada, Annika, an eight-time...
2news.com
New Long-Term Sober Housing Project Opens In Reno
The idea of the project is to provide a long term sober housing option. The Empowerment Center held a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new sober living environment apartment complex in Reno.
Comments / 0