Surveillance video shows moments gunman robs Bronx Citgo gas station

Police released surveillance video of an armed robbery at a Bronx Citgo gas station on Wednesday.

The video shows a suspect in all black with a gun giving a bag to the cashier and demanding money. The incident took place at the Citgo gas station on Baychester Avenue Wednesday at around 3 a.m.

Nobody was hurt, but the man got away with about $3,000.

The store's owner is offering a $500 reward for anyone who helps police land the arrest.

Police are also offering a reward for information leading to an arrest.