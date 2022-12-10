ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Surveillance video shows moments gunman robs Bronx Citgo gas station

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KXrIn_0jdFRU9b00

Police released surveillance video of an armed robbery at a Bronx Citgo gas station on Wednesday.

The video shows a suspect in all black with a gun giving a bag to the cashier and demanding money. The incident took place at the Citgo gas station on Baychester Avenue Wednesday at around 3 a.m.

Nobody was hurt, but the man got away with about $3,000.

The store's owner is offering a $500 reward for anyone who helps police land the arrest.

Police are also offering a reward for information leading to an arrest.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

NYPD: Boyfriend suspected in fatal stabbing of 16-year-old girl in Harlem

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for an 18-year-old man suspected in the deadly stabbing of a teenage girl in Harlem. Police said they found 16-year-old Saniyah Lawrence stabbed in the neck inside an apartment on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Lawrence was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive. Investigators identified the suspect as Zyaire Crumbley, Lawrence's boyfriend. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Gas station armed robbery in Yonkers

YONKERS – City Police in Yonkers are investigating the armed robbery of a gas station at 731 Central Park Avenue on Sunday. Police said a man wearing dark clothing including a hooded sweatshirt and mask entered the station, pulled a gun on the clerk, and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.
YONKERS, NY
PIX11

Man slashed across nose with box cutter on Manhattan subway: NYPD

FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan (PIX11) — A box cutter-wielding assailant slashed a man across the nose aboard a subway train in Lower Manhattan early Monday, police said. The victim, 64, was aboard a northbound No. 4 train at the Bowling Green station around 1:20 a.m. when he became involved in a dispute with another man, according […]
MANHATTAN, NY
BronxVoice

New Photos of Subway Slasher Suspect

MANHATTAN - Police released new images of a man wanted in connection with the senseless subway slashing of an elderly man on the Number 6 train. Police initially released a photo which showed that the suspect wore a long dark coat with a brown fur hood. The new photo shows the suspect had underneath the coat a thin multi-colored hoodie jacket.
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

4 injured in shooting in the Bronx: NYPD

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) – Four people were injured in a shooting in the Bronx Monday afternoon, police said. The shooting happened in the 300 block of East 141st Street at a New York City Housing Authority complex in Mott Haven around 12:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. A 53-year-old man was shot multiple […]
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Man Nabbed With Drugs Stealing Car In Westbury, Police Say

A man was arrested on Long Island for possession of drugs and criminal possession of stolen property after allegedly stealing a car and then being caught with drugs. The incident took. place in Westbury around 1:40 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 11. According to Nassau County detectives, officers responded to a call...
WESTBURY, NY
Shore News Network

Man with large knife taken down by police inside Brick Walmart

BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – Polic in Brick Township responded to the local Walmart store after a loss prevention officer called 9-1-1 regarding an erratic man with a knife inside the store. In reaction to the threat, the store was evacuated. At around 2:40 pm, officers arrived to find David Brennan, 32, holding a large switchblade or folding-style knife. Described by police as “acting threatening and erratic,” the department said Brennan refused to obey their commands. After a few minutes, backup police officers arrived and after negotiations with Brennan failed, officers decided to move in and force Brennan physically to the The post Man with large knife taken down by police inside Brick Walmart appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRICK, NJ
Abdul Ghani

Suspects In Custody After Allegedly Robbing Brooklyn Bishop, Third Suspect Is Still Wanted

As of right today, two people are being held in connection with the Brooklyn bishop robbery. Bishop in the press talk.Photo bybishop in the press talk. During a live video of his sermon on a Sunday morning in July, Bishop Lamor Whitehead was threatened with a gun. When a group of men wearing dark clothing and hoods entered the room at Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries, Whitehead was on stage.
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Police: Greenwich man charged with assault, making violent threat

A Greenwich man allegedly kicked a police officer as he was being arrested for assault and making a violent threat. Police say it happened Sunday at an apartment on the West side of town. It started when a neighbor called police about a fight she heard upstairs. Police say Dennis...
GREENWICH, CT
New York Post

NYC man, 60, beaten to death after he’s accused of stealing: cops

A Brooklyn man was beaten to death by a guy who accused him of stealing, cops said Monday.  Arthur Fleschner, 60, was gravely wounded when Danny Quiles, 52, punched him several times and knocked him to the ground on Hegeman Avenue near Chester Street in Brownsville around 9:15 a.m. Dec. 4, authorities said.  Quiles attacked Fleschner because he believed the older man – who he knew from their affordable-housing building about two blocks away – had taken his “personal property,” cops said.  Fleschner was discovered lying on the sidewalk with head trauma and was rushed to Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead four days later, police said.  Quiles was arrested the next day and charged with manslaughter, cops said.  He was ordered held on $300,000 bail, with his next court date scheduled for Thursday. The building where the two men lived on Hegeman Avenue near Amboy Street provides permanent, affordable housing for single adults, according to its website.
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

News 12

125K+
Followers
42K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy