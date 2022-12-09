Read full article on original website
Related
South Alabama basketball holds on for 78-71 victory at Alabama A&M
South Alabama jumped out to a 16-point halftime lead and held on for a 78-71 victory at Alabama A&M on Monday. Kevin Samuel scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Jaguars, who improve to 4-6 this season. The win was South Alabama’s first since Nov. 27. Greg...
southerntorch.com
Fyffe Wins 6th State Championship
AUBURN – A chaotic first half ended with Fyffe holding a double-digit lead over B.B. Comer in Thursday’s 27th Super 7 Class 2A state football championship game at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Red Devils, leading 26-16 at intermission, immediately went back to the basics in the second half and...
WAAY-TV
Former football star living in North Alabama gets big surprise from his alma mater, Ole Miss
Part of what makes the holiday season so special is providing for those in need when they least expect it. A former Ole Miss football standout who was born and raised in Town Creek received an early Christmas gift Monday. Chris "Creek" Mitchell received love from friends, family and the university that he once gave his blood, sweat and tears for.
United Methodist split: 198 churches leave North Alabama Conference
In the biggest day yet for the ongoing United Methodist split in Alabama, 198 congregations officially left the denomination after a vote by the North Alabama Conference meeting Saturday at the BJCC to approve their departure. The 198 churches had all voted by 66.7 percent or more to leave the...
After split, Methodists go in different directions
After an emotional meeting Saturday in Birmingham that sent long-time United Methodists heading off in different directions, the goodbyes quickly turned into questions of what’s next. “It’s just hard,” said the Rev. Keith Thompson, senior pastor of Canterbury United Methodist Church in Mountain Brook, which remains in the denomination....
Cullman student Mya Agnello’s designs featured in UA Senior Showcase
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The University of Alabama College of Human Environmental Sciences hosted the Fashion for Life runway show at the Bama Theatre Nov. 20. The show featured 11 senior apparel design students’ collections that represented their personal design philosophies and target markets. Seniors whose work was featured during the showcase included: Mya Agnello, Cullman Aidan Clark, Montgomery Hannah Dodson, Cape Girardeau, Missouri Grace Federico, Cockeysville, Maryland Anaya McCullum, Montgomery Jayda Mullins, Hoover Janiah Pickett, Birmingham Piper Pochkowski, Austin, Texas Caitlin Prario, Cohasset, Massachusetts Jakobe Reed, Adamsville Morgan Whicker, Winston-Salem, North Carolina Fashion for Life is the culmination of a capstone experience that students start preparing for before their senior year. After researching,...
Obituary: Henry Nelson Michael
Funeral Service for Henry Nelson Michael, age 87, of Cullman, will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Kenny Royal officiating, burial at Holly Pond. Visitation will be from noon-2 p.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Michael passed away on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at his residence. He was born Oct. 13, 1935, in Rogersville, Alabama. He was preceded in death by his mother, Novella Adams White; stepfather, James “Buddy” White; son, Jerome Michael; and sisters, Nell, Lena, Inez, and Jewell. Survivors include his spouse, Priscilla Stewart; daughter, Rebecca Michael; son, Scottie (Ninah) League; daughter, Misty Sandlin; grandchildren, Cobie (Adair) League, Caleb League, Ryleigh Brewer, Isabella Brewer, Chayce Sandlin, Aubrey Sandlin, and Rush Sandlin; great-grandchildren, Jordan and Jasper League; brother, Glenn (Teri) Wilson; brother-in-law, George Thompson; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Obituary: Larry Duell Allred
Funeral service for Larry Duell Allred of Bremen will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Hanceville Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow the service at Johnson’s Grove Cemetery in Bremen. Visitation will be on Monday at the funeral home from noon until 2 p.m. Mr. Allred was born on Feb. 22, 1955, in Cullman, Alabama to the late Onis Duell and Marceline (Self) Allred. He died at the age of 67 on Dec. 9, 2022, at Princeton Baptist Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama. Survivors include his wife, Brenda Allred; daughter, Chrystie (James) Pearl; grandchildren, Jayden Allred, Madison Thompson and Lelia Pearl; special adopted grandson, Jason Dickerson; step grandchildren, Abbi Pearl, Makayla Pearl and Maddie Pearl; step great grandchildren, A’Niyah Turner and John Carter Williams; sister, Diann (Carl) Payne; and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Allred was preceded in death by his brother, Terry Allred. Serving as pallbearers will be Phillip McSwain, Gene Cordes, Jeremy Allred, Kevin Allred, Jayden Allred and Jason Dickerson.
4 Great Pizza Places in Alabama
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
256today.com
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama.
A special session is likely coming in the Alabama Legislature. The regular legislative session convenes in March, but it seems a special session is needed to deal with the $1 billion from the state’s second allocation of federal American Rescue Plan money. The state has until 2026 to spend the money.
Man accused of breaking into and damaging two Hartselle homes
The Hartselle Police Department arrested a Houston, Ala. man after he allegedly broke into and damaged two homes.
wvtm13.com
Impact Day Wednesday: heavy rain and storms likely
Damp and grey this morning, but limited rain expected this afternoon and Tuesday. Impact Weather ahead for Wednesday: check the video forecast for the latest. Showers become less widespread overnight through Monday morning. Clouds linger, and so does some occasional light, patchy rain and fog. Expect milder-than-usual weather for December again to start the week, but there are some big, long-lasting changes for the colder after a strong midweek storm system.
3 injured following shooting in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Three people are recovering in the hospital after being shot in Bessemer Monday morning. According to Lt. Christian Clemons with the Bessemer Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Southgate Lane on the call of three people shot around 7:50 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found the victims suffering […]
wvtm13.com
90-year-old Red Farmer recovering from double pneumonia, looks forward to 75th year of racing
He's 90 years old and he's itching to begin his 75th year of racing — but first, NASCAR Hall of Famer Red Farmer of Hueytown, Alabama, is itching to get out of the hospital. "I've been at UAB Hospital for over a week battling double pneumonia," the racing legend tells WVTM13. "I beat COVID-19 and double pneumonia a few months ago. I don't have Covid this time around, but the pneumonia got me again," says Red.
Obituary: Charles Elvert Campbell
Funeral service for Charles Elvert Campbell, 83, of Hanceville, formerly of Jones Chapel will be at 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Cullman Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5-7 p.m. Charles passed away Dec. 6, 2022, at Cullman Regional Hospital. Charles was born on May 31, 1939, in Morgan County, Alabama to Milliner and Rosa Belle Campbell. He was a store merchant (Campbell Shell). Charles was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ed Campbell and George Campbell; sister, Rosa Lee Sirvio; and, grandson, Chad Campbell. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Elouise Wallace Campbell; son, Randall Campbell; daughter, Cynthia Campbell Parker; son, Dexter (Myra) Campbell; son, Trent (Shana) Campbell; grandchildren, Myles Campbell, Tyler Campbell, Chase Campbell, Blake Parker, Devon Campbell, Karli Campbell Perry, Trevor Campbell, Rylee Campbell, Reagan Campbell, Reece Campbell, Rowan Campbell; great-grandchilaren, Colton Campbell, Lincoln Campbell, Cotton Calvert, Chloe Campbell, Dex Campbell, Aurora Perry, Liara Campbell, Abel Campbell, Aella Campbell, Hudson Cason; sister, Betty Jean Greenwood; brother, Kenneth (Patti) Campbell; host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make donations to your favorite charity.
Athens man struck, killed in Sunday night crash
Alabama Troopers say an Athens man was struck and killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night. Senior Trooper Justin O’Neal of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said the incident happened on Cross Key Road, in Limestone County about five miles north of Athens. Darek A. Kelley, 26, a...
North Alabama man acquitted of capital murder in 2019 slaying
A north Alabama man was reportedly found not guilty Friday of capital murder in the February 2019 slaying of a 30-year-old Decatur man. A Morgan County jury acquitted Hartselle resident Zachary Bernard Williams of capital murder in the death of Michael Irvin, Jr., the Decatur Daily reported. Irvin died after...
Pedestrian killed in car accident near Athens
A pedestrian was killed in an accident that occurred Sunday night in Limestone County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).
It’s time for change on BJCC board, a bastion of good old boy cronyism
When Dr. Clyde Echols was initially appointed to the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Complex board of directors, Randall Woodfin was seven years old. That was 1988. He’s still on the board, still settled in a seat at the foot of the table in the room where the nine-member group—eight men, one woman— meets each month. A long-retired optometrist, Echols served as board chair for more than a decade and now sits as treasurer. Sits at the same table Woodfin now occupies, too, in the ex-officio board slot designated for the mayor of Birmingham. Woodfin is now 41 years old.
3 shot during morning altercation at Bessemer home
An altercation at a Bessemer home Monday morning left three people shot. The shooting happened just before 8 a.m. at a residence in the 700 block of Southgate Lane in Bessemer. Lt. Christian Clemons two men and a woman sustained injuries. They were taken to area hospitals, and all are...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
208K+
Followers
64K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0