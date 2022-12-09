Read full article on original website
Related
Minnesota Woman Invites TV Star To Wedding, He Responds
Welp, she definitely gets some points for trying! You may have heard this story about a woman who invited a famous television star to her wedding on Twitter only to get a shocking response. It turns out the woman is from Minnesota. Speaking of celebrities in Minnesota, a movie star...
Was This In Minnesota? It’s Hard To Believe That This Was Caught On Camera!
Since Minnesota has seen colder temps, and we know there is ice out on the lakes in Northern Minnesota, a bunch of us Central Minnesotans have started to get the itch to head out and drop in a line. I was scrolling through Instagram the other day and ran across this Reel from the Sportsman's Journal TV, and I had to watch it twice to figure out where the 2nd fish came from! Could this have been filmed in Northern Minnesota right before Thanksgiving?
Most Popular Holiday Casseroles in Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota
With Thanksgiving just one week away (November 24), a lot of us are starting to compile that grocery list to make sure we have all of the elements on hand for the perfect holiday meal. But when you plan out what's going to be on your Turkey Day table, have...
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their stories
With the most recent disappearance of 23-year-old Bryce Borca from Eagan, Minnesota, on October 30th, there have now been three separate men who have gone missing across the state of Minnesota around Halloween over the last 20 years; Jeremy Jourdain - 17-years old of Bemidji, Minnesota, Chris Jenkins - 21-years old of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and now Bryce Borca - 23-years old of Eagan, Minnesota.
Is It Illegal To Let Your Car Warm Up In Minnesota?
It's -20 below, your car is covered with ice, and you want to start it to let it warm up while you go back inside for a few minutes. Is that even legal in Minnesota?. There are many winter mornings in Minnesota when you wake up to below-zero temperatures with your vehicle covered in snow. So it seems logical to start your car up, turn the heater on full blast, and go back into the warmth of your house while your car gets nice and toasty warm.
This Is The Weirdest Home In Tennessee
Cheapism found the most bizarre home in each state, including this unique dwelling in Tennessee.
A monster storm is coming next week: What will happen?
Now that I have your attention, let me preface by saying that talking about any storm in detail 6 or 7 days ahead of time is mere entertainment. For weather geeks, this is our entertainment. Since we’re on the topics of monsters and entertainment, there’s an iconic quote from the...
Minnesota Woman Discovers Two Big Bucks With Locked Horns In Shallow Lake
A Minnesota woman came across a wild scene back in late October, when she discovered two whitetail bucks dead in a lake near her home. The bucks’ antlers were locked to each other. According to Field & Stream, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources believes that the two bucks...
Thieves take a dozen weapons, 3 cars from central Minnesota home on Thanksgiving
BELLE PLAINE, Minn. -- Authorities in central Minnesota say four people stole more than a dozen weapons and three vehicles from a home on Thanksgiving Day.The burglary happened around 9:15 a.m. in Faxon Township, near Belle Plaine.The Sibley County Sheriff's Office said four people arrived at a home in a black SUV. They entered the home, two of them brandishing handguns.The sheriff's office said they took about a dozen guns, a crossbow, a compound bow, ammunition and other items. They also stole three cars, all of which were later recovered in Minneapolis, authorities said.No one was injured in the burglary, and the sheriff's office said it was likely not a random incident.The heist is under investigation.
NEXT Weather: Sunday, Monday quiet before storm causes Alert days
MINNEAPOLIS -- Sunday and Monday will stay mild, but after that, a very active weather week begins, with a couple of NEXT Weather Alert days on tap.Highs in the Twin Cities will be in the mid-30s on Sunday and Monday, and things will stay quiet both days. Monday night, a storm will hit western Minnesota, bringing a mix of rain, snow and ice as it moves across the state. It'll reach the metro by Tuesday afternoon. As a result of that storm, Tuesday and Wednesday have been named NEXT Weather Alert days.The Twin Cities will likely see mostly rain from that system through Tuesday afternoon, with sleet or snow mixing in by Wednesday morning. Central and northern Minnesota will get mostly snow through Wednesday morning, with the middle of the state likely seeing the highest snow totals.We'll get a brief dry slot Wednesday afternoon and evening, then a second wave of moisture arrives Thursday into Friday, bringing a round of cooler air with it. That's when the Twin Cities are likely to see snow.Cooler temperatures will arrive by next weekend.
Carrie Underwood Spotted In This NoDak City Over The WEND
When is the last time your company threw a Christmas party like this?. Details are sketchy but it appears Carrie Underwood spent part of her last weekend in good old North Dakota. What was she doing in the Peace Garden State? Doing what she does best. More on that in a moment.
The female bald eagle who has lived in the nest since the spring of 2019 has "accepted a new mate into her territory." The previous resident female lived in the nest for at least a decade.
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Ready to binge watch the 10th season of EagleCam?The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the beloved livestream will return Thursday for its 10th year, which coincides with Give to the Max Day.The female bald eagle who has lived in the nest since the spring of 2019 has "accepted a new mate into her territory." The previous resident female lived in the nest for at least a decade. Government agencies like the DNR can't participate in Give to the Max Day, but you can still donate to help fund EagleCam and help wildlife management and research in the state. Click here to help.The Reinvest in Minnesota fund will double-match all donations.
Minneapolis residents left fuming, and freezing, after Xcel Energy cut power for hours on frigid day
MINNEAPOLIS – Hundreds of south Minneapolis residents hunkered down without heat for nearly eight hours Wednesday after their power was turned off – on purpose.The Cannons are just two of more than 600 people who were left in the cold. Gerald Cannon says he and his wife were told their power would be off for three hours, starting at 10 a.m. But instead, it went off an hour early."When we called Xcel, they said that it would be on at one o'clock. We sat around, waited. One o'clock came. No electricity," he said. "But we kept getting the runaround from...
77 inches of snow buries cars, keeps falling in western New York
Piles of snow, in some places taller than most people, buried parts of western and northern New York as a lake-effect storm pounded areas east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario for a third straight day Saturday, with possibly even more to come.
Blackouts Could Hit Texas on Christmas as Arctic Blast Threatens Grid
Meteorologists worry Texas could suffer another massive power grid failure similar to February 2021.
11-Year-Old Wisconsin Boy Dies in Deer Hunting Incident
An 11-year-old boy from Wisconsin died Sunday morning after a tragic hunting incident. The young hunter’s death came after his chest was pierced by a bullet. KSTP, an ABC affiliate, reported that around 9 a.m. Sunday, a 41-year-old man was attempting to unload a firearm that had been in the backseat of a vehicle. It was then that the gun discharged. Sadly, the bullet struck the 11-year-old victim in the chest, later leading to his death. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel states the deer hunting incident took place in the town of Seneca, WI. Seneca is located in Green Lake County.
What’s the World’s Dumbest Driving Law? It’s This One in Missouri
Whatever you do, don't ask the question what the dumbest driving law is in the world. You went ahead and did it anyway, didn't you? Well, by far it's this one in Missouri and it's a real headscratcher what someone was thinking. I found this gem on Simplemost. They ranked...
Why Is the Mississippi River Drying Up?
"This drought affects all sectors of society," Mississippi River expert Alexander Loucopoulos told Newsweek.
Minnesota firefighters rescue huge buck that fell through ice into river
Volunteer firefighters in Thief River Falls, Minnesota, rescued a large buck that had fallen through the ice and into the freezing water of the Red Lake River on Monday.
NEXT Weather: Morning snow could dust Twin Cities, higher totals in central Minn.
MINNEAPOLIS -- Light snow showers will pass over the Twin Cities Wednesday morning, leaving up to half an inch on the ground.Those showers will move through between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. North of the metro in central Minnesota, 1-2 inches of snow could fall. After the snow moves out, we'll see some sunshine in the afternoon. It'll be a chilly one, though, with the metro topping out at 21 degrees.Thursday will be a bit warmer, with a high of 30, but more snow will move in late in the day and continue overnight into Friday. That snow will stay mostly south of the Twin Cities, but could clip them on Friday morning.Highs will jump to the mid-30s on Friday and stay there through the weekend. More snow is possible Saturday and early next week.
103.7 THE LOON
St. Cloud, MN
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0