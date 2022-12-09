ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Related
AL.com

DraftKings promo code for SNF: Bet $5, win $150 on Dolphins vs. Chargers

Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Sunday’s Week 14 NFL schedule wraps up in Los Angeles with the Chargers desperately trying to hang on to their playoff hopes against...
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers reportedly targeting 1 elite three-point shooter in trade

The Los Angeles Lakers are taking a shot on a player who knows how to take a shot. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports Monday that Detroit Pistons veteran Bojan Bogdanovic is a trade target for the Lakers, who have discussed deals including salary and a protected first-round draft pick for Bogdanovic. But Charania adds that the Lakers are one of about a dozen teams to inquire about Bogdanovic, whom the Pistons are reportedly reluctant to trade.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AL.com

Jalen Hurts joins Cam Newton, makes more NFL history

Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts became the first quarterback in NFL history to run for at least 10 touchdowns in consecutive seasons as the Eagles clinched a playoff berth with a 48-22 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday. Until Sunday, former Auburn standout Cam Newton had been the only...
WASHINGTON, PA
AL.com

Keon Keeley becomes latest 2023 5-star to choose Alabama

The top-ranked signing class in the country just landed its biggest difference maker yet. Keon Keeley, a five-star from Tampa, Florida, committed to Nick Saban and Alabama football on Monday. Keeley ranks as the No. 6 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite and the best EDGE rusher in the 2023...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Dolphins-Chargers live stream (12/11): How to watch online, TV, time

The Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers face off on Sunday, Dec. 11. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial) and DirecTV Stream (free trial). Draft Class of 2020 alums Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert are preparing to face each other for the second time — and with more at stake for their respective teams.
AL.com

Can Mac Jones, Patriots expect a different prime-time experience?

Late in New England’s 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 1, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was seen on the sideline yelling – at no one in particular, he later said – to “throw the (expletive) football.”. After the game, the former Alabama All-American said...
AL.com

AL.com

