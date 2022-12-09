Read full article on original website
Related
Former Celtics Fan-Favorite Reportedly Available via Trade, Should Boston Make Move?
The Boston Celtics have been the best team in the NBA this season, but should they make any moves? Through just over a quarter of the season, the Celtics have the league's best record at 21-6 and are 1.5 games ahead of the second-place Milwaukee Bucks. Boston has done this without being at full ...
FanDuel promo code for NFL Sunday: $1,000 no sweat first bet for any Week 14 game
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With six divisional matchups in Week 14′s slate of NFL games, it’s a fantastic time to use our FanDuel promo code to give...
DraftKings promo code for SNF: Bet $5, win $150 on Dolphins vs. Chargers
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Sunday’s Week 14 NFL schedule wraps up in Los Angeles with the Chargers desperately trying to hang on to their playoff hopes against...
BetMGM bonus code for SNF: $1,000 risk-free bet, free $50 bet on Dolphins vs. Chargers
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Week 14 Sunday schedule ends in Los Angeles with the 6-6 Chargers hosting the 8-4 Miami Dolphins, and you can bet $1,000...
Lakers Rumors: Kyle Kuzma "Wants Out" Of D.C., Interested In Big Market Teams
Could an L.A. reunion be in the 2020 champ's future?
Pacers Rumors: Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, More
Fastbreak on FanNation NBA insider and reporter Brett Siegel is joined by Fieldhouse Files’ Scott Agness to the Pacers’ fast start this season, as well as the latest news and rumors pertaining to Tyrese Haliuburton, Bennedict Mathurin, Myles Turner, Buddy Hield and more.
Lakers reportedly targeting 1 elite three-point shooter in trade
The Los Angeles Lakers are taking a shot on a player who knows how to take a shot. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports Monday that Detroit Pistons veteran Bojan Bogdanovic is a trade target for the Lakers, who have discussed deals including salary and a protected first-round draft pick for Bogdanovic. But Charania adds that the Lakers are one of about a dozen teams to inquire about Bogdanovic, whom the Pistons are reportedly reluctant to trade.
Notable Wizards player wants out of Washington?
One well-known NBA player may be trying to get out of the nation’s capital. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus spoke this week with an NBA source who said Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma is seeking a move from the team. “He wants out,” the source was quoted as saying...
NFL Monday night: Cardinals lose QB to injury, game to Patriots
With three players scoring their first NFL touchdowns and the Arizona Cardinals losing quarterback Kyler Murray to a knee injury on the game’s third play, the New England Patriots came on for a 27-13 victory in the NFL’s Week 14 Monday night game. After back-to-back losses, the Patriots...
Is the Manning Megacast on tonight? Monday Night Football live stream, TV, time, guest list
Peyton Manning and Eli Manning are back for another week of the Manning Megacast on Monday, Dec. 12 when the New England Patriots face the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. The broadcast will be live streamed on fuboTV (live stream). The broadcast will include Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow...
Jalen Hurts joins Cam Newton, makes more NFL history
Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts became the first quarterback in NFL history to run for at least 10 touchdowns in consecutive seasons as the Eagles clinched a playoff berth with a 48-22 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday. Until Sunday, former Auburn standout Cam Newton had been the only...
Report: Suns Engaged in Three-Team Trade Talks for Jae Crowder
Phoenix Suns PF Jae Crowder has a number of suitors following his name. The Athletic's Shams Charania says the team has indeed had conversations which includes a three-team deal.
Keon Keeley becomes latest 2023 5-star to choose Alabama
The top-ranked signing class in the country just landed its biggest difference maker yet. Keon Keeley, a five-star from Tampa, Florida, committed to Nick Saban and Alabama football on Monday. Keeley ranks as the No. 6 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite and the best EDGE rusher in the 2023...
Dolphins-Chargers live stream (12/11): How to watch online, TV, time
The Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers face off on Sunday, Dec. 11. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial) and DirecTV Stream (free trial). Draft Class of 2020 alums Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert are preparing to face each other for the second time — and with more at stake for their respective teams.
2022 AP All-American football team secures consensus status for Will Anderson
Another day brought another All-American honor for Alabama linebacker Will Anderson. The junior secured consensus status Monday when he was named to the Associated Press All-American team. That makes Anderson 3-for-3 on official All-American teams with two to go if he is to make unanimous status for a second straight year.
Bucks, Suns And Rockets Reportedly Discussed A 3-Team Trade
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Houston Rockets, Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns discussed a three-team trade.
Seahawks-Panthers live stream (12/11): How to watch online, TV, time
The Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans face off on Sunday, Dec. 11. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial) and DirecTV Stream (free trial). The Seahawks are clearly in the important quarter of the season with a potentially defining two-game span beginning Sunday when Seattle hosts Carolina.
What TV channel is Monday Night Football tonight? Live stream, how to watch Patriots-Cardinals online
The New England Patriots face off with the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, Dec. 12. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (live stream). Arizona’s Kliff Kingsbury says it’s an honor to coach against his former mentor Bill Belichick. It’s safe to say the student could really use...
Can Mac Jones, Patriots expect a different prime-time experience?
Late in New England’s 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 1, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was seen on the sideline yelling – at no one in particular, he later said – to “throw the (expletive) football.”. After the game, the former Alabama All-American said...
Browns-Bengals live stream (12/11): How to watch online, TV, time
The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals face off on Sunday, Dec. 11. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial) and Paramount+ (free trial). The Cincinnati Bengals beat AFC power Kansas City last Sunday for the third time in 11 months. Now the surging Bengals turn their attention...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
208K+
Followers
64K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0