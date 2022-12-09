The English are specialists in getting the euphoria of reaching the final stages of major tournaments and the 2022 World Cup is another example of this. After sparking euphoria in Russia, “It’s Coming Home” is back on track, but just like four years ago, the dream was put on hold even before the final. The euphoria was so intense that thousands of T-shirts were ordered to celebrate the title… even before the team qualified for the final. Such was the case with Carl Baxter, a businessman from the Dorset area, who decided to acquire 18,000 copies of a shirt made with the print “England, Cup Winners 2022,” It’s Finally Home. Homeland”). Now, with England out of the picture, the businessman is left with a stockpile of something that makes no sense in practice. Carl Baxter, however, does not give up trying to make a deal, having lowered the price from 30 to 10 pounds (11.6 Euro), and in the hope that someone will find a good idea to buy an item to celebrate an achievement that won’t happen. He even decided to try to sell his idea in an interview with the Daily Star. It remains to be seen if anyone will buy the shirt and … justification.

