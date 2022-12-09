Read full article on original website
Portugal World Cup 2022 squad: Fernando Santos' full team
The Portugal World Cup 2022 squad reached the quarter-finals after – but crashed out against Morocco
Porto’s basketball player talks about the insults heard in the classics with Benfica
Max Landis says he heard the insults in the derby against Benfica, but didn’t want to dwell on it. On social media, American basketball player Max Landis said he was insulted during Sunday’s derby match with Benfica, in the Reds’ stronghold. He wrote, “Maybe I should take...
Argentina vs Croatia live stream: How to watch World Cup semi-final online and on TV tonight
The World Cup 2022 has reached the semi-final stage and it’s Argentina against Croatia for a place in the sport’s biggest match.Lionel Messi’s dream of lifting the famous golden trophy remains alive after the South American side triumphed on penalties against Netherlands in the last eight, having let a two-goal lead slip late on in normal time.The No10 has four goals so far in the tournament, the third-highest behind only two France forwards, and while he’s not exactly single-handedly dragging his team towards glory he has certainly improved and become more central to good performances as the tournament has...
Portugal’s ambassador to Japan criticizes the “smallness” of Fernando Santos
Vitor Sereno is the Portuguese ambassador to Japan and criticized, on Linkedin, the “smallness” of Fernando Santos after the deselection in Qatar. Luis Santos, the manager and son of the coach, responded. Portugal was eliminated from the Qatar World Cup after losing to Morocco in the quarter-finals of...
An English businessman made 18,000 shirts to celebrate the world title: now he doesn’t know what to do with them – England
The English are specialists in getting the euphoria of reaching the final stages of major tournaments and the 2022 World Cup is another example of this. After sparking euphoria in Russia, “It’s Coming Home” is back on track, but just like four years ago, the dream was put on hold even before the final. The euphoria was so intense that thousands of T-shirts were ordered to celebrate the title… even before the team qualified for the final. Such was the case with Carl Baxter, a businessman from the Dorset area, who decided to acquire 18,000 copies of a shirt made with the print “England, Cup Winners 2022,” It’s Finally Home. Homeland”). Now, with England out of the picture, the businessman is left with a stockpile of something that makes no sense in practice. Carl Baxter, however, does not give up trying to make a deal, having lowered the price from 30 to 10 pounds (11.6 Euro), and in the hope that someone will find a good idea to buy an item to celebrate an achievement that won’t happen. He even decided to try to sell his idea in an interview with the Daily Star. It remains to be seen if anyone will buy the shirt and … justification.
World Cup 2022: This is the eleventh Portuguese national team to face Morocco
To face Morocco, Fernando Santos will bet on Diogo Costa, Diogo Dalot, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Rafael Guerrero, Ruben Neves, Otavio, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandez, Joao Felix and Gonzalo Ramos. Thus, there is only one change compared to the match against Switzerland: Ruben Neves comes on for William Carvalho. And again,...
Katia Aveiro praises Ronaldo after defeat in the World Cup: “He never gave up even when they had already dug him” – Notícias
Katia Aveiro, Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister, left a message on social networks after Portugal’s exit from the World Cup🇧🇷. When my grandchildren ask me to speak of struggle, honour, glory, work, devotion, obstacles, and human evil versus envy, when they ask me to speak of accolades, goals, prizes, and records of unsurpassed legacies, I’ll speak of my brother, their uncle, who was born in a simple house in the middle of the ocean far from the capital of Portugal, where inside were buckets and bowls to catch rainwater that were often heavy in weight, where the floor was rammed with earth covered in plastic (to make it look like a floor), where food was cooked with wood, where hot bath water was heated over a fire, where his brothers slept The four are in his room, propped up by two mattresses propped up by bricks, where his father is an ex-combatant and survivor of an overseas war and his mother is an orphan who left an orphanage and raised her own family,” wrote Katia Avero and continued:
