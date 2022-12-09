ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AL.com

Will Anderson is Alabama’s first Lott Trophy winner of Nick Saban era

A day after graduating from Alabama, outside linebacker Will Anderson flew to Newport Beach, California to accept his fourth national award of the past week. Anderson was named Sunday night as the 2022 winner of the Lott IMPACT Trophy, which has been given since 2004 to “a defensive player who makes the biggest IMPACT on his team both on and off the field.” The Tide junior was one of four finalists alongside USC’s Tuli Tuipulotu, Ohio State’s Tommy Eichenberg and Kansas State’s Felix Anudike-Uzomah.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Keon Keeley becomes latest 2023 5-star to choose Alabama

The top-ranked signing class in the country just landed its biggest difference maker yet. Keon Keeley, a five-star from Tampa, Florida, committed to Nick Saban and Alabama football on Monday. Keeley ranks as the No. 6 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite and the best EDGE rusher in the 2023...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Former Alabama DL headed to ACC via transfer portal

Another former player in the transfer portal announced his new home Monday evening. Defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham will continue his career at Syracuse, he said via social media. It comes a day after receiver Traeshon Holden said he’d be heading to Oregon. Ingraham missed the entire 2022 season after...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama basketball reaches highest AP poll ranking since 2006

Alabama jumped four spots in Monday’s Associated Press men’s basketball poll to No. 4, its highest ranking in that poll since Dec. 4, 2006. The Tide defeated previously No. 1-ranked Houston on Saturday, 71-65, for its second win over a top-ranked opponent this season. It also beat then-No. 1 North Carolina on Nov. 27.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Scarbinsky: At Alabama, Nate Oats is now a challenge for Nick Saban

This is an opinion column. If this keeps up, Nate Oats is going to make history. He’s going to be the first Alabama basketball coach to beat Nick Saban. It could happen as early as Monday if the AP basketball poll voters are paying attention. Oats’ team, after earning its second victory of the young season against a No. 1 opponent, this time with a strong road comeback at Houston, could be and probably should be ranked higher than Saban’s team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama-Mississippi MVP Peter Woods a ‘beast’

Former Ole Miss and Duke head coach David Cutcliffe sat in the stands watching his son Chris (the coach at Oxford High) lead the Mississippi team in Saturday’s Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic. His first response when asked about the players on the field at Hancock Whitney Stadium was to single...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama wide receiver decides to transfer to Oregon

Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden announced Sunday evening on Twitter that he is transferring to Oregon. Holden, a junior, was one of three Tide wide receivers to enter the transfer portal last week along with sophomores Christian Leary and JoJo Earle. In total, 11 scholarship players from Alabama have entered the portal since the start of the 2022 season.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama basketball gear discounted at Fanatics in time for Christmas

Alabama is now ranked No. 4 in the latest Associated Press men’s basketball poll, and Crimson Tide fans can celebrate with heavily discounted gear, thanks to Fanatics. The site is offering up to 65 percent off select items, including Alabama basketball gear, with the promo code TINSEL. If you order today, the merchandise will be received before Christmas.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama filmmaker nominated for 2 Golden Globes, competing against Spielberg and Cameron

Nominees for the 2023 Golden Globes were announced on Monday, and an Alabama filmmaker is high on the list, competing in two major categories. Daniel Scheinert, a Birmingham native, is nominated for best director and best screenplay for the movie “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” along with his professional partner, Daniel Kwan. (The two are known as “the Daniels.”)
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

After split, Methodists go in different directions

After an emotional meeting Saturday in Birmingham that sent long-time United Methodists heading off in different directions, the goodbyes quickly turned into questions of what’s next. “It’s just hard,” said the Rev. Keith Thompson, senior pastor of Canterbury United Methodist Church in Mountain Brook, which remains in the denomination....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

It’s time for change on BJCC board, a bastion of good old boy cronyism

When Dr. Clyde Echols was initially appointed to the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Complex board of directors, Randall Woodfin was seven years old. That was 1988. He’s still on the board, still settled in a seat at the foot of the table in the room where the nine-member group—eight men, one woman— meets each month. A long-retired optometrist, Echols served as board chair for more than a decade and now sits as treasurer. Sits at the same table Woodfin now occupies, too, in the ex-officio board slot designated for the mayor of Birmingham. Woodfin is now 41 years old.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Janet Jackson, Ludacris coming to Birmingham: How to get tickets

Janet Jackson’s first tour in four years will bring her and special guest Ludacris to Birmingham this spring. Live Nation has announced a 33-date “Together Again” tour kicking off April 14 in Hollywood, Fla. On April 22, a Saturday, the tour will stop at Legacy Arena at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Longtime American Village CEO wants people to unite over fundamental values

This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
MONTEVALLO, AL
AL.com

Birmingham police offers $5,000 hiring bonus to recruit new officers

Birmingham police Chief Scott Thurmond on Monday announced a $5,000 hiring bonus for new and lateral entry police officers. “As our nation, state and city work to combat the shortage of law enforcement officers, the city of Birmingham and the Birmingham Police Department will utilize this hiring bonus to attract new officers,’’ Thurmond said.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
