A teenage girl - the youngest black person ever accepted into medical school also holds two other recordsAnita DurairajTuscaloosa, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Will Anderson is Alabama’s first Lott Trophy winner of Nick Saban era
A day after graduating from Alabama, outside linebacker Will Anderson flew to Newport Beach, California to accept his fourth national award of the past week. Anderson was named Sunday night as the 2022 winner of the Lott IMPACT Trophy, which has been given since 2004 to “a defensive player who makes the biggest IMPACT on his team both on and off the field.” The Tide junior was one of four finalists alongside USC’s Tuli Tuipulotu, Ohio State’s Tommy Eichenberg and Kansas State’s Felix Anudike-Uzomah.
2022 AP All-American football team secures consensus status for Will Anderson
Another day brought another All-American honor for Alabama linebacker Will Anderson. The junior secured consensus status Monday when he was named to the Associated Press All-American team. That makes Anderson 3-for-3 on official All-American teams with two to go if he is to make unanimous status for a second straight year.
Alabama ‘becoming a basketball school’ as Tide hoops outrank football
These are interesting days in Tuscaloosa. The swagger is unmistakable within a Crimson Tide men’s basketball program that beat a No. 1 team for the second time in three weeks. That 71-65 win over Houston was enough to push Alabama to a No. 4 ranking in the AP poll...
Keon Keeley becomes latest 2023 5-star to choose Alabama
The top-ranked signing class in the country just landed its biggest difference maker yet. Keon Keeley, a five-star from Tampa, Florida, committed to Nick Saban and Alabama football on Monday. Keeley ranks as the No. 6 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite and the best EDGE rusher in the 2023...
Former Alabama DL headed to ACC via transfer portal
Another former player in the transfer portal announced his new home Monday evening. Defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham will continue his career at Syracuse, he said via social media. It comes a day after receiver Traeshon Holden said he’d be heading to Oregon. Ingraham missed the entire 2022 season after...
Alabama basketball reaches highest AP poll ranking since 2006
Alabama jumped four spots in Monday’s Associated Press men’s basketball poll to No. 4, its highest ranking in that poll since Dec. 4, 2006. The Tide defeated previously No. 1-ranked Houston on Saturday, 71-65, for its second win over a top-ranked opponent this season. It also beat then-No. 1 North Carolina on Nov. 27.
Scarbinsky: At Alabama, Nate Oats is now a challenge for Nick Saban
This is an opinion column. If this keeps up, Nate Oats is going to make history. He’s going to be the first Alabama basketball coach to beat Nick Saban. It could happen as early as Monday if the AP basketball poll voters are paying attention. Oats’ team, after earning its second victory of the young season against a No. 1 opponent, this time with a strong road comeback at Houston, could be and probably should be ranked higher than Saban’s team.
Alabama-Mississippi MVP Peter Woods a ‘beast’
Former Ole Miss and Duke head coach David Cutcliffe sat in the stands watching his son Chris (the coach at Oxford High) lead the Mississippi team in Saturday’s Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic. His first response when asked about the players on the field at Hancock Whitney Stadium was to single...
Alabama wide receiver decides to transfer to Oregon
Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden announced Sunday evening on Twitter that he is transferring to Oregon. Holden, a junior, was one of three Tide wide receivers to enter the transfer portal last week along with sophomores Christian Leary and JoJo Earle. In total, 11 scholarship players from Alabama have entered the portal since the start of the 2022 season.
Alabama basketball gear discounted at Fanatics in time for Christmas
Alabama is now ranked No. 4 in the latest Associated Press men’s basketball poll, and Crimson Tide fans can celebrate with heavily discounted gear, thanks to Fanatics. The site is offering up to 65 percent off select items, including Alabama basketball gear, with the promo code TINSEL. If you order today, the merchandise will be received before Christmas.
Rewinding Saturday’s 36th annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic
The stars are out for today’s Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic in Mobile. Multiple SEC commits line both rosters. Alabama has won the last two games in the series, including a 20-0 victory in Hattiesburg, Miss., a year ago. Alabama All-Stars include Clemson commits Peter Woods and Christopher Vizzina, Alabama commits...
Former UAB football player apologizes, pleads guilty in nurse practioner’s police chase death: ‘I will pray for you,’ twin sister says
It was a moment of remorse, mercy, forgiveness, and tears in a Jefferson County courtroom Monday morning. The man charged in the Vestavia Hills police chase that ended with a crash that killed a Homewood woman pleaded guilty to her death and offered a public apology to her family. Jordan...
United Methodist split: 198 churches leave North Alabama Conference
In the biggest day yet for the ongoing United Methodist split in Alabama, 198 congregations officially left the denomination after a vote by the North Alabama Conference meeting Saturday at the BJCC to approve their departure. The 198 churches had all voted by 66.7 percent or more to leave the...
Alabama filmmaker nominated for 2 Golden Globes, competing against Spielberg and Cameron
Nominees for the 2023 Golden Globes were announced on Monday, and an Alabama filmmaker is high on the list, competing in two major categories. Daniel Scheinert, a Birmingham native, is nominated for best director and best screenplay for the movie “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” along with his professional partner, Daniel Kwan. (The two are known as “the Daniels.”)
After split, Methodists go in different directions
After an emotional meeting Saturday in Birmingham that sent long-time United Methodists heading off in different directions, the goodbyes quickly turned into questions of what’s next. “It’s just hard,” said the Rev. Keith Thompson, senior pastor of Canterbury United Methodist Church in Mountain Brook, which remains in the denomination....
It’s time for change on BJCC board, a bastion of good old boy cronyism
When Dr. Clyde Echols was initially appointed to the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Complex board of directors, Randall Woodfin was seven years old. That was 1988. He’s still on the board, still settled in a seat at the foot of the table in the room where the nine-member group—eight men, one woman— meets each month. A long-retired optometrist, Echols served as board chair for more than a decade and now sits as treasurer. Sits at the same table Woodfin now occupies, too, in the ex-officio board slot designated for the mayor of Birmingham. Woodfin is now 41 years old.
Janet Jackson, Ludacris coming to Birmingham: How to get tickets
Janet Jackson’s first tour in four years will bring her and special guest Ludacris to Birmingham this spring. Live Nation has announced a 33-date “Together Again” tour kicking off April 14 in Hollywood, Fla. On April 22, a Saturday, the tour will stop at Legacy Arena at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex.
Longtime American Village CEO wants people to unite over fundamental values
This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
The best reactions to Birmingham’s new Miss Fancy elephant statue
Birmingham’s Avondale Park revealed its latest homage to its most famous resident Saturday with, what else -- a party, peanut truck and trumpet fanfare. Miss Fancy prances at the entrance to the park off Fifth Avenue South, trunk aloft. Children ride on her back. The statue honors Miss Fancy,...
Birmingham police offers $5,000 hiring bonus to recruit new officers
Birmingham police Chief Scott Thurmond on Monday announced a $5,000 hiring bonus for new and lateral entry police officers. “As our nation, state and city work to combat the shortage of law enforcement officers, the city of Birmingham and the Birmingham Police Department will utilize this hiring bonus to attract new officers,’’ Thurmond said.
