Durham, NC

Durham County Department of Public Health, community partners launch community grant program to promote health equity

Durham, NC - The Durham County Department of Public Health, in partnership with Be Connected Durham, is seeking artists, journalists, and influencers for an opportunity to earn up to $15,000 for creative projects through a new initiative called Say Something Strong. Through this program, funding is available for creative projects that reflect or work to resolve issues of health equity. Priority will be given to projects that can reach and create positive impact in historically marginalized communities.
Durham County Receives $25,000 Grant from Duke Energy Foundation

Durham, NC – During Monday’s Board of County Commissioners meeting, Indira M. Everett, Duke Energy’s East Region, Local Government and Community Relations Director, presented Durham County with a $25,000 check for the Office of Emergency Services/Emergency Management Division. Ms. Everett announced the grant award from Duke Energy...
Catalent Selects Durham County for Expansion

Durham, N.C. – Durham expands its life sciences economy with North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper’s announcement on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, that Catalent, a leading global development and manufacturing partner to the pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and consumer health industries, will create more than 200 new jobs in Durham County over the next five years. The company will invest up to $40 million to expand its analytical development and testing business in Durham County.
Most Durham County Government Offices to Close for Winter Holidays

Durham, N.C. – Durham County Government will close most offices in observance of the winter holidays on Friday, December 23, Monday, December 26 and Tuesday, December 27, 2022. All offices will reopen with their normal hours of operation on Wednesday, December 28. County government offices will also close in recognition of the New Year’s Day holiday on Monday, January 2, 2023. All offices will reopen with normal hours on Tuesday, January 3.
