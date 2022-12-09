Durham, NC - The Durham County Department of Public Health, in partnership with Be Connected Durham, is seeking artists, journalists, and influencers for an opportunity to earn up to $15,000 for creative projects through a new initiative called Say Something Strong. Through this program, funding is available for creative projects that reflect or work to resolve issues of health equity. Priority will be given to projects that can reach and create positive impact in historically marginalized communities.

