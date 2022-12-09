ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calvert City, KY

wpsdlocal6.com

Mug Monday: StepStone Family and Youth Services

PADUCAH — Many children and youth in our region are in need of a safe, loving place to call home. StepStone Family and Youth Services helps connect these young-people with safe living environments, providing support along the way to ensure success. StepStone says they are "committed to making a difference in the lives of the children, families, and communities" they serve.
BENTON, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Marcella's Kitchen to serve free dinner, groceries Friday

BENTON, KY — In need of groceries and a meal this Christmas season?. Marcella's Kitchen will host its annual Christmas party, where each person will receive 1 1/2 bags of groceries with fresh fruit and a gift from the kitchen, on Friday, Dec. 16. The kitchen will serve a...
BENTON, KY
WBBJ

Community reflects on tragic event, celebrates its newfound unity

DRESDEN, Tenn. —A local city has a special ceremony. The Dresden Recovery Commemoration Ceremony was held Saturday. This ceremony was to honor those who were affected by the tornado at this time last year. “We are here to remember that day, but to also celebrate the unity that came...
DRESDEN, TN
iheartoswego.com

Fulton Announces Return of ‘Dasher Dollars’ Wednesday, Dec. 14th Featured

After the tremendous response to the city’s 2021 Christmas Holiday and Summer Edition Dasher Dollars, the program is back for this Christmas, it was announced by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. “Our local businesses really stepped up to participate, and we’re thrilled to be able to share this opportunity again...
FULTON, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Update: 11-year-olds responsible for school threat, St. Mary to resume classes Tuesday

PADUCAH — St. Mary School System Director Monica Hayden says a threat has been resolved, offering more details about the event — which caused a closure Monday morning. According to a follow-up from Hayden, a Kentucky resident reported receiving a FaceTime request from an unknown group text. They say once they were on the call, "a statement was made concerning a threat to St. Mary." Hayden says police determined the source of the call were two 11-year-olds with no connection to St. Mary or means to carry out the threat made.
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Stuff a Crittenden County bus with items for teens

Crittenden County Schools' 7th annual Stuff the Bus campaign concludes this week. The drive focuses on items for teen and preteens, like makeup, nail polish, perfume and cologne, hats, gloves and scarves, jewelry, small electronics, books, wallets, purses and gift cards. Non-perishable food items are also requested. Collection boxes have...
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

Power outage causing traffic back up in Marion, KY

MARION, Ky. (KBSI) – A power outage in downtown Marion, Ky. has taken both traffic signals out of service. The power outage and traffic signal outage created a traffic back up at the intersection of U.S. 60 and U.S. 641 (South Main Street and Gum Street), as well as at the intersection of U.S. 60 at KY 91/KY 120 (Main Street and Bellville Street) next to the Crittenden County Court House, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
MARION, KY
WBBJ

Free Christmas giveaway event coming to Weakley Co. Saturday

GREENFIELD, Tenn. — A generous event is being organized for one local community this weekend. Greenfield First Baptist Church will host a free Christmas giveaway on Saturday, December 10. Free items will be distributed to anyone in need, including new and gently-used clothes, toys, household items, non-perishable food and...
GREENFIELD, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Jewish high school students volunteer in Mayfield

MAYFIELD, KY — A group of 12 students from the Yeshiva University High School for Boys in New York are in Mayfield, Kentucky, helping with ongoing cleanup efforts after last December's deadly tornado outbreak. The group is focusing on long-term disaster relief. On Monday, the boys helped rebuild structures...
MAYFIELD, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Calloway County instructional assistant receives Kentucky Education Support Staff Professional Award

CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — In a surprise ceremony, the Kentucky Department of Education and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman presented the 2023 Kentucky Education Support Staff Professional Award to Michael Wright. The award recognizes classified school employees who make vital contributions to their school districts and students' success. Wright works...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Memorial walk honors lives lost in Dec. 10 tornadoes

MAYFIELD, KY — In honor of the one-year anniversary of the Dec. 10 tornadoes, the Fraternal Order of Police held a memorial walk in Mayfield, Kentucky. Hundreds walked the 2-mile route from the former Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory to the Mayfield court square. Every step they took was...
MAYFIELD, KY

