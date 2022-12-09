Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small BBQ Joint in Kentucky has Been Named One of the Most Legendary Restaurants in the SouthTravel MavenKentucky State
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Sandwiches in all of KentuckyTravel MavenMurray, KY
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
Firehouse Chili event raises nearly $3,000 for United Way of Western Kentucky
PADUCAH — The Firehouse Chili event at Paducah Fire Station No. 1 raised nearly $3,000 for the United Way of Western Kentucky, the City of Paducah says. According to a Monday release, they raised $2,852 — surpassing the previous year's total of $2,055. At the Firehouse Chili event,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Nearly 4,500 items donated in Graves County 'Cram the Cruiser' event
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office says they were able to collect thousands of donations of food, toiletry items, and toys in this year's Cram the Cruiser food and toy drive. According to a Monday release, they collected 4,434 donations in total for local food pantries,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Mug Monday: StepStone Family and Youth Services
PADUCAH — Many children and youth in our region are in need of a safe, loving place to call home. StepStone Family and Youth Services helps connect these young-people with safe living environments, providing support along the way to ensure success. StepStone says they are "committed to making a difference in the lives of the children, families, and communities" they serve.
wpsdlocal6.com
Marcella's Kitchen to serve free dinner, groceries Friday
BENTON, KY — In need of groceries and a meal this Christmas season?. Marcella's Kitchen will host its annual Christmas party, where each person will receive 1 1/2 bags of groceries with fresh fruit and a gift from the kitchen, on Friday, Dec. 16. The kitchen will serve a...
wpsdlocal6.com
North Friendship Road closure postponed due to equipment availability issue
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A daytime road closure that was scheduled to start Wednesday along North Friendship Road in McCracken County has been postponed, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. The closure was planned between Canon Drive and Seneca Lane. Crews with Paducah Power System were going to be relocating...
WBBJ
Community reflects on tragic event, celebrates its newfound unity
DRESDEN, Tenn. —A local city has a special ceremony. The Dresden Recovery Commemoration Ceremony was held Saturday. This ceremony was to honor those who were affected by the tornado at this time last year. “We are here to remember that day, but to also celebrate the unity that came...
iheartoswego.com
Fulton Announces Return of ‘Dasher Dollars’ Wednesday, Dec. 14th Featured
After the tremendous response to the city’s 2021 Christmas Holiday and Summer Edition Dasher Dollars, the program is back for this Christmas, it was announced by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. “Our local businesses really stepped up to participate, and we’re thrilled to be able to share this opportunity again...
wpsdlocal6.com
Milton Drive reopening Monday after extended closure, intersection project complete
PADUCAH — A section of Milton Road that has been closed since Nov. 18 will be reopened Monday at noon. According to an update from McCracken County Road Engineer Randy Williams, drivers should be prepared to encounter changed stop-conditions at the intersection of Milton Drive, Iowa Street and Starr Hill.
wpsdlocal6.com
Update: 11-year-olds responsible for school threat, St. Mary to resume classes Tuesday
PADUCAH — St. Mary School System Director Monica Hayden says a threat has been resolved, offering more details about the event — which caused a closure Monday morning. According to a follow-up from Hayden, a Kentucky resident reported receiving a FaceTime request from an unknown group text. They say once they were on the call, "a statement was made concerning a threat to St. Mary." Hayden says police determined the source of the call were two 11-year-olds with no connection to St. Mary or means to carry out the threat made.
wpsdlocal6.com
St. Mary School System cancels classes Monday to investigate threat, police say
PADUCAH — The St. Mary School System in Paducah cancelled classes Monday morning so detectives could investigate an apparent threat to the district. Authorities sent out a mass text message to notify parents of the closure in the early morning hours. According to the text from St. Mary obtained...
westkentuckystar.com
Stuff a Crittenden County bus with items for teens
Crittenden County Schools' 7th annual Stuff the Bus campaign concludes this week. The drive focuses on items for teen and preteens, like makeup, nail polish, perfume and cologne, hats, gloves and scarves, jewelry, small electronics, books, wallets, purses and gift cards. Non-perishable food items are also requested. Collection boxes have...
wkdzradio.com
PHOTOS – 2022 Hopkinsville HES Christmas Parade
Here is a gallery of the sights and more sights of the 2022 Hopkinsville HES Christmas Parade held on December 10 in downtown Hopkinsville.
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield Rebuilds gives final report to Mayfield City Council as rebuilding gears up
MAYFIELD, KY — One year after deadly tornadoes moved through the Local 6 area, the Mayfield City Council is getting a look at what the future of rebuilding could look like. Mayfield Rebuilds gave a presentation to the city council on Monday, as the city's urban planner gets ready to make designs for redevelopment.
kbsi23.com
Power outage causing traffic back up in Marion, KY
MARION, Ky. (KBSI) – A power outage in downtown Marion, Ky. has taken both traffic signals out of service. The power outage and traffic signal outage created a traffic back up at the intersection of U.S. 60 and U.S. 641 (South Main Street and Gum Street), as well as at the intersection of U.S. 60 at KY 91/KY 120 (Main Street and Bellville Street) next to the Crittenden County Court House, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
WBBJ
Free Christmas giveaway event coming to Weakley Co. Saturday
GREENFIELD, Tenn. — A generous event is being organized for one local community this weekend. Greenfield First Baptist Church will host a free Christmas giveaway on Saturday, December 10. Free items will be distributed to anyone in need, including new and gently-used clothes, toys, household items, non-perishable food and...
wpsdlocal6.com
West Kentucky man charged with attempted murder of a peace officer in southern Illinois
HARDIN COUNTY, IL — A Salem, Kentucky, man is charged with attempted murder of a peace office after the Hardin County, Illinois, Sheriff's Office says he led deputies on a high-speed chase during which he allegedly tried to crash into law enforcement vehicles. The sheriff's office says deputies tried...
wpsdlocal6.com
Jewish high school students volunteer in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, KY — A group of 12 students from the Yeshiva University High School for Boys in New York are in Mayfield, Kentucky, helping with ongoing cleanup efforts after last December's deadly tornado outbreak. The group is focusing on long-term disaster relief. On Monday, the boys helped rebuild structures...
Group chat leads to 11-year-old charged after Paduch school threat
Paducah police said a group chat led to two 11-year-old suspects following a school threat.
wpsdlocal6.com
Calloway County instructional assistant receives Kentucky Education Support Staff Professional Award
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — In a surprise ceremony, the Kentucky Department of Education and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman presented the 2023 Kentucky Education Support Staff Professional Award to Michael Wright. The award recognizes classified school employees who make vital contributions to their school districts and students' success. Wright works...
wpsdlocal6.com
Memorial walk honors lives lost in Dec. 10 tornadoes
MAYFIELD, KY — In honor of the one-year anniversary of the Dec. 10 tornadoes, the Fraternal Order of Police held a memorial walk in Mayfield, Kentucky. Hundreds walked the 2-mile route from the former Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory to the Mayfield court square. Every step they took was...
Comments / 0