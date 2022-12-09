Read full article on original website
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Kings
The Sabres are back in black and red tonight to host the Los Angeles Kings at KeyBank Center. Tickets are available here. Rick Jeanneret will join Brian Duff and Marty Biron on the pregame show on MSG beginning at 6:30 p.m. Puck drop is set for 7 on MSG and WGR 550.
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (16-9-3) at Hurricanes (16-6-6) | 4 p.m.
Kraken look start with intention and finish four-game road trip on a high note as they face defensive stalwart, Carolina. RALEIGH, NC -The biggest challenge the Kraken will face is getting through the Hurricanes' defense. Carolina ranks tops in the league in limiting time in the offensive zone, shot quality, and shot volume. And when you do get a shot attempt, it's a challenge to get second and third chances after with the Canes' allowing the fewest rebound scoring chances in the NHL. If you get past the skaters, 23-year-old Pyotr Kochetkov, who is playing his first full season in the national hockey league, has been standing tall in net. He is coming off his second consecutive shutout and has a 7-1-4 record that is built on eight quality starts including three shutouts. Carolina is pretty high on their young goaltender too. They've already signed him to a four-year extension that begins next season.
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers at Predators
The Edmonton Oilers wrap up back-to-back games at Bridgestone Arena against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night. You can watch the game on Sportsnet One or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock the Pre-Game Show that will begin at 5:30pm MT,...
NHL
LA Kings @ Buffalo Sabres: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Buffalo Sabres:. Where: Keybank Center (Buffalo, New York) Sabres: 12 - 14 - 2 (26 pts) Kings: 15 - 11 - 5 (31 pts) Alex Iafallo returns to his home state to play the Sabres for the ninth time in his career. Iafallo grew up in Eden, N.Y., 30 miles south of Buffalo. Iafallo (73-102=175) has the third-most points among undrafted skaters from New York state behind Joe Mullen (502-561=1,063) and Billy Burch (136-60=196).
NHL
State Your Case: Will Gaudreau or Tkachuk have bigger impact?
NHL.com writers debate how forwards for Blue Jackets, Panthers, will affect new teams entering game in Florida. Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk were the driving forces on the top line for the Calgary Flames last season. Gaudreau was tied for second in the NHL with 115 points (40 goals, 75 assists) and Tkachuk was eighth with NHL career highs in points (104), goals (42) and assists (62).
NHL
Peaks and Valleys | 10 TAKEAWAYS
It's definitely been a different week than we've been used to this season. The team has hit a valley in what has mostly been peaks this year. As unbelievable as the beginning of the year was, a stretch like this is also a great reminder of how long a season is and the varying emotions we go through. No one expected the Devils to run the table the rest of the season after the 13-game win streak, although on some nights it felt like they would. But what's a season without adversity? Without learning to be comfortable with being uncomfortable, as Lindy Ruff would say.
NHL
Isles Day to Day: Beauvillier and Palmieri Practice
Anthony Beauvillier and Kyle Palmieri practice with the Islanders on Monday. Kyle Palmieri and Anthony Beauvillier returned to the ice and were full participants in practice on Monday. Palmieri has been out since Nov. 21 on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. Palmieri has nine points (6G, 3A) in 20...
NHL
NHL On Tap: West division leaders Golden Knights, Jets clash in Winnipeg
Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from 12 games Tuesday. Showdown of Western Conference leaders in Winnipeg. Western Conference division leaders will clash when the Vegas Golden Knights visit the...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Bolted Down
TAMPA, FL - The Kraken knew they had to play a complete game to battle against a team like the Lightning. Unfortunately, it took about a half a period for Seattle to find their attack and by that time, they were down by two goals. A series of three quick Tampa Bay goals in the second made it too difficult for the Kraken to recover.
NHL
Lucius hoping for chance to finally play for U.S. at World Juniors
PLYMOUTH, Mich. -- Rand Pecknold, coach of the United States National Junior Team, is looking forward to dividing the players into two teams for a controlled scrimmage at USA Hockey Arena on Wednesday. "It's going to be a big day ... the first period will be practice, second period will...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Avalanche
In the third game of a four-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (9-13-7) are in Denver on Tuesday to take on Jared Bednar's Colorado Avalanche (14-10- 2). Game time at Ball Arena is 9:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 93.3...
NHL
Recap: Kochetkov Records Second Consecutive Shutout, Canes Win In Detroit
DETROIT, MI. - Carolina Hurricanes rookie netminder Pyotr Kochetkov became the team's first goalie to publish back-to-back shutouts since 2003 Tuesday, blanking the Detroit Red Wings by a score of 1-0. The Story. Finally concluding a six-game road stretch that begin back on November 28, the Canes entered Little Caesars...
NHL
Ducks Recall Goaltender Eriksson Ek from AHL San Diego
The Ducks have recalled goaltender Olle Eriksson Ek from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Eriksson Ek, 23 (6/22/99), has appeared in 48 career American Hockey League (AHL) games with San Diego, posting a 15-26-3 record with one shutout. He has made seven appearances with the Gulls this season. In 2021-22, the 6-3, 208-pound goaltender set new single-season AHL career highs in appearances (26) and minutes (1,429), while earning his first career shutout Mar. 12, 2022 vs. Ontario (22 saves).
NHL
Updates from optional morning skate - Dec. 12
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens held an optional morning skate at the Bell Centre ahead of tonight's game against the Flames. Here's the list of players who hit the ice for the skate:. Monday, December 12. Optional morning skate. F D G. 20 - Juraj Slafkovsky 21 - Kaiden Guhle 34...
NHL
Projected Lineup: Dec. 12 vs. Nashville
With back-to-games home games, Blues Head Coach Craig Berube opted for some rest and held an optional morning skate Monday before his club hosts the division-rival Nashville Predators (7 p.m., BSMW, 101 ESPN). As a result, the complete projected lineup for Monday's game won't be available until closer to warm-ups,...
NHL
POSTGAME 5: Poor 2nd Period Proves Costly in Colorado
The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Colorado Avalanche, 3-2, at Ball Arena on Tuesday evening. The Flyers led 1-0 after the first period but fell behind in a rough second period and never caught up. Philly trailed 3-1 in the third period, got back within a goal but couldn't find an equalizer.
NHL
Hagel talks Stamkos' leadership of Lightning on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast
Discusses how Lightning captain motivates teammates; Ovechkin's 800th goal also among topics on latest episode. Brandon Hagel is mesmerized and motivated by Steven Stamkos' leadership and play this season, especially during the Tampa Bay Lightning captain's active 14-game point streak. Hagel, the Lightning's 24-year-old forward, joined co-hosts Dan Rosen and...
NHL
Rookie Watch: Beniers, Perfetti among top scorers 20 and younger
Kraken center leads in goals, Jets forward third in points. The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2022-23 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch. This week, a look at the...
NHL
LIVE BLOG: Oilers at Wild
The Edmonton Oilers wrap up their season series against the Minnesota Wild with a Monday night contest ay Xcel Energy Center. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West or listen on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Follow along with our in-game blog for tweets, highlights, updates and...
NHL
5 Questions: Get to know CBJ forward Mathieu Olivier
One of the newest forwards for the Blue Jackets, Mathieu Olivier is no stranger to hockey. While growing up, he moved around the world following his father, Simon, who played professionally. Simon made it all the way to the AHL for two seasons and also played across North America and in Germany.
