Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rob Gronkowski Gives a Tampa, FL Veteran a Modified Truck with 'Recycled Rides' Program for USAA's 100-Year AnniversaryZack LoveTampa, FL
Top 5 Family-Friendly Holiday Activities in the Tampa Bay AreaUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
Tampa police arrest 15-year-old after posting photos of themselves with gun in Gibbs High School bathroomEdy ZooTampa, FL
Evaluating the Proposals for the St. Pete Historic Gas Plant DistrictModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
Go Walking With Florida's Dinosaurs & Get A Discounted Stay At New Port Richey's Pink HotelUncovering FloridaNew Port Richey, FL
Related
NHL
Preview: Blues at Oilers
BLUES The Blues came out on top in a grueling, physical battle against the division-rival Predators on Monday night. Playing his second overtime game in as many nights, Brayden Schenn was determined to not let Sunday's loss to Colorado repeat itself when he followed Jordan Kyrou's shot to beat the Predators.
NHL
LA Kings @ Buffalo Sabres: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Buffalo Sabres:. Where: Keybank Center (Buffalo, New York) Sabres: 12 - 14 - 2 (26 pts) Kings: 15 - 11 - 5 (31 pts) Alex Iafallo returns to his home state to play the Sabres for the ninth time in his career. Iafallo grew up in Eden, N.Y., 30 miles south of Buffalo. Iafallo (73-102=175) has the third-most points among undrafted skaters from New York state behind Joe Mullen (502-561=1,063) and Billy Burch (136-60=196).
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Kings
The Sabres are back in black and red tonight to host the Los Angeles Kings at KeyBank Center. Tickets are available here. Rick Jeanneret will join Brian Duff and Marty Biron on the pregame show on MSG beginning at 6:30 p.m. Puck drop is set for 7 on MSG and WGR 550.
NHL
Isles Day to Day: Beauvillier and Palmieri Practice
Anthony Beauvillier and Kyle Palmieri practice with the Islanders on Monday. Kyle Palmieri and Anthony Beauvillier returned to the ice and were full participants in practice on Monday. Palmieri has been out since Nov. 21 on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. Palmieri has nine points (6G, 3A) in 20...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Bolted Down
TAMPA, FL - The Kraken knew they had to play a complete game to battle against a team like the Lightning. Unfortunately, it took about a half a period for Seattle to find their attack and by that time, they were down by two goals. A series of three quick Tampa Bay goals in the second made it too difficult for the Kraken to recover.
NHL
Peaks and Valleys | 10 TAKEAWAYS
Amanda Stein digs into the last week for the Devils, a week of peaks and valleys. It's definitely been a different week than we've been used to this season. The team has hit a valley in what has mostly been peaks this year. As unbelievable as the beginning of the year was, a stretch like this is also a great reminder of how long a season is and the varying emotions we go through. No one expected the Devils to run the table the rest of the season after the 13-game win streak, although on some nights it felt like they would. But what's a season without adversity? Without learning to be comfortable with being uncomfortable, as Lindy Ruff would say.
NHL
'HE'S A WARRIOR'
Flames D looking to step up in the absence of Tanev, who's day-to-day after taking puck to the head. The injury bug … bites. Indeed, the Flames lost more than a slim shootout decision to the Canadiens Monday. Now, they have to press on and hope to snap a three-game slide (0-1-2) without arguably the most important player in their locker-room.
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings travel to Minnesota for Wednesday night battle on TNT
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- On the second half of a midweek back-to-back, the Detroit Red Wings will look to sweep a two-game season series with the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday night. Puck drop from the Xcel Energy Center is set for 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT, and will be broadcast nationally on TNT. Ken Kal and Paul Woods will have the call on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).
NHL
State Your Case: Will Gaudreau or Tkachuk have bigger impact?
NHL.com writers debate how forwards for Blue Jackets, Panthers, will affect new teams entering game in Florida. Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk were the driving forces on the top line for the Calgary Flames last season. Gaudreau was tied for second in the NHL with 115 points (40 goals, 75 assists) and Tkachuk was eighth with NHL career highs in points (104), goals (42) and assists (62).
NHL
CH Weekly: Dec. 12 to 18
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens continue to play good hockey. Here are all the ways for fans to connect with the Habs this week. The Habs will receive the Calgary Flames Monday night for their first Bobblehead Night of the season! The first 5,000 fans at the Bell Centre will get their hands on a Joel Edmundson figurine, so make sure to arrive early!
NHL
LIVE BLOG: Oilers at Predators
Get minute-by-minute updates from Bridgestone Arena as the Oilers take on the Predators. The Edmonton Oilers finish off their two-game road trip with a 6:00 p.m. MT contest against the Nashville Predators. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West or listen on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED.
NHL
POSTGAME 5: Poor 2nd Period Proves Costly in Colorado
The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Colorado Avalanche, 3-2, at Ball Arena on Tuesday evening. The Flyers led 1-0 after the first period but fell behind in a rough second period and never caught up. Philly trailed 3-1 in the third period, got back within a goal but couldn't find an equalizer.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. CANUCKS
FLAMES (13-11-5) vs. CANUCKS (12-13-3) 8 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (23) Goals - Nazem Kadri, (11) Canucks:. Points - Elias Pettersson (34) Goals - Bo Horvat (20)
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets vs Golden Knights
WINNIPEG - In two meetings with the Vegas Golden Knights this season, the Winnipeg Jets haven't been happy with how they've played. Both of those games came in October, both at the end of a stretch of three games in four nights, and both resulted in losses - although the second match-up went to overtime.
NHL
Upper Deck reveals 2022 Ultimate Fan MVP
Golden Knights superfan wins against 25 other contestants to take home title. The results are in for Upper Deck's 2022 Ultimate Fan MVP. Vegas Golden Knights superfan Stacey Nutini was named this year's contest winner. Upper Deck ran the contest looking for passionate fans who have made a positive and...
NHL
Jets drop back-and-forth affair against Golden Knights
WINNIPEG - It was everything a clash between two of the Western Conference's top teams should be, with back-and-forth action, a hat trick, big saves, and a roller-coaster ride of emotion. Unfortunately for the Winnipeg Jets (18-9-1), they came up on the wrong side of a 6-5 score against the...
NHL
The Goalkeeper as Artist
Sounders star Stefan Frei, in collaboration with WaFd Bank, has a new work of art on permanent public display at Climate Pledge Arena. It's view into future too. When Stefan Frei commutes to his Seattle Sounders day job from Bainbridge Island, he gets into the mindset of a world-class professional soccer goalkeeper. The commute back?
NHL
5 Questions: Get to know CBJ forward Mathieu Olivier
One of the newest forwards for the Blue Jackets, Mathieu Olivier is no stranger to hockey. While growing up, he moved around the world following his father, Simon, who played professionally. Simon made it all the way to the AHL for two seasons and also played across North America and in Germany.
NHL
Hagel talks Stamkos' leadership of Lightning on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast
Discusses how Lightning captain motivates teammates; Ovechkin's 800th goal also among topics on latest episode. Brandon Hagel is mesmerized and motivated by Steven Stamkos' leadership and play this season, especially during the Tampa Bay Lightning captain's active 14-game point streak. Hagel, the Lightning's 24-year-old forward, joined co-hosts Dan Rosen and...
NHL
POST-GAME: Hyman hits right notes in hat-trick effort against Predators
NASHVILLE, TN - Playing in his 450th NHL game on Tuesday night at Bridgestone Arena, Zach Hyman picked up his first NHL hat trick and an assist as part of a powerful performance from Edmonton's top line in a 5-2 victory over the Nashville Predators. It was just over one...
Comments / 0