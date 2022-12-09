ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, KS

JC Post

🎥 Drone footage shows extent of Kansas oil spill

An oil leak from the Keystone Pipeline is estimated to have released 14,000 barrels, or about 588,000 gallons. The spill spread over pasture ground, and some went into Mill Creek, about five miles northeast of Washington, Kansas. Since the leak became known late Wednesday night, crews have begun working on...
WASHINGTON, KS
JC Post

AAA: Pipeline leak in Kansas hasn't reached pumps yet

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The impact of the pipeline outage resulting from the leak in Kansas on Wednesday isn't known yet, according to Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas. "The closure in the Keystone pipeline that we've seen the last few days due to the leak in northern Kansas has certainly got the industry watching," Steward said. "We're not sure exactly what the impact of that will be yet. It will certainly depend on how long that pipeline is shut down."
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Official urges Kansans to prepare for winter conditions, travel

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The calendar says the first day of winter is Dec. 21. Chip Redmond is not so sure you ought to get locked in on just that date. “Winter conditions in Kansas can change rapidly,” said Redmond, a meteorologist and manager of the Kansas Mesonet, a network of weather monitoring stations that has its headquarters at Kansas State University.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Abortion rights on the table ahead of Kan. legislative session

TOPEKA — Kansas Republicans haven’t discussed new abortion legislation yet, but they do plan to address the subject when the legislative session starts in January. During a GOP caucus meeting on Tuesday to nominate new House of Representatives leadership, House Majority Leader Dan Hawkins said he hadn’t had any discussions about a potential 15-week abortion ban that some anti-abortion activist groups have been advocating ahead of the legislative session.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Nate Butler prepares for service in the Kansas House

Nate Butler is preparing to represent the 68th District in the Kansas House of Representatives. Last week he participated in legislative training in Topeka. Committee assignments have not yet been announced but he has asked to be appointed to veterans affairs, commerce and foster care assignments. Butler noted that foster care is one area in the state that is not functioning at it's capacity. "We've got a lot of children that need foster care so I want to be sure that we do what we can to make sure that we have the best care that we can provide for them."
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

KHP: 2 drivers from Manhattan involved in U.S. 24 crash

RILEY COUNTY—Two drivers from Manhattan were involved in an accident just before 9:30p.m. Sunday in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Nissan Maxima driven by , Crystal M. Jaimez, 30, Manhattan, was northbound on U.S. 24 at Allen Road. The driver failed to stop at a...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

$56M in food assistance available for 189,000 Kan. children

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly on Monday announced that approximately 189,000 Kansas children are eligible to receive a supplemental benefit through the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Program (P-EBT) totaling $56 million, according to a media release from her office. The program provides a one-time benefit of $391 on a Kansas...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Indictment: 4 used Kansas pharmacy to defraud Medicare

TOPEKA —A federal grand jury in Topeka returned an indictment charging a Kansas woman and three Florida residents in connection with a scheme to defraud Medicare, according to the United State's Attorney. According to court documents, Steven A. Churchill, 36, of Boca Raton, Florida, Samson K. Solomon, 25, of...
BOCA RATON, FL
JC Post

1 member of the Kan. delegation voted to protect same-sex marriage

WASHINGTON —Kansas 3rd District Representative Sharice Davids on Thursday applauded bipartisan passage of legislation she help introduce to enshrine marriage equality in federal law. The Respect for Marriage Act passed in the House 258-169 with almost 40 Republican votes. It also protects interracial unions by requiring states to recognize...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

State Rep. discusses upcoming Kansas legislative session

After securing his re-election in the midterm election, Clarke Sanders, State Representative of the 69th Kansas House District sat down for an exclusive interview with Salina Post. Sanders talked about the possibility of legislation that would allow for medical marijuana, the partisan divide between the state legislature and Governor Laura Kelly, rural broadband access, and his reflections on his campaign.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

U.S. Senate scrambled; Kyrsten Sinema quits Democrats

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday that she now has registered as an independent, but she does not plan to caucus with Republicans, ensuring Democrats will retain their narrow voting majority in the Senate. Sinema has modeled her political approach on the renegade style...
ARIZONA STATE
JC Post

Blue Jay wrestling finishes ninth at the Eagle Invitational

Junction City finished ninth out of 18 teams in a weekend tournament hosted by Colby High School. Highlights for Junction City included a 6-1 record for Ezekiel Witt at 113 pounds,7-0 for Patrick Foxworth in the 138 pound weight class, 6-1 for Kayden Blake at 114 pounds and a 4-3 mark for Aimin Strickland at 150 pounds.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Sheriff's Citizen Advisory Council is being formed

Geary County Sheriff Dan Jackson is creating a Sheriff's Citizen Advisory Council. The goal is to provide the sheriff with a diverse community perspective on crime, public safety, neighborhood or geographically specific areas of concern, and how the sheriff's office can improve core service delivery. One primary objective is to...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

RCPD: Suspects spray painted walls inside Manhattan church

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged vandalism at a church in Riley County. Around 5:00pm on Thursday, the Riley County Police Department was called to investigate a report of vandalism at the Sedalia Community Church on N. 52nd Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

