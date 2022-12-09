Nate Butler is preparing to represent the 68th District in the Kansas House of Representatives. Last week he participated in legislative training in Topeka. Committee assignments have not yet been announced but he has asked to be appointed to veterans affairs, commerce and foster care assignments. Butler noted that foster care is one area in the state that is not functioning at it's capacity. "We've got a lot of children that need foster care so I want to be sure that we do what we can to make sure that we have the best care that we can provide for them."

KANSAS STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO