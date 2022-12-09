Read full article on original website
Federal data: Kansas oil spill biggest in Keystone history
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A ruptured pipe dumped enough oil this week into a northeastern Kansas creek to nearly fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool, becoming the largest onshore crude pipeline spill in nine years and surpassing all the previous ones on the same pipeline system combined, according to federal data.
🎥 Drone footage shows extent of Kansas oil spill
An oil leak from the Keystone Pipeline is estimated to have released 14,000 barrels, or about 588,000 gallons. The spill spread over pasture ground, and some went into Mill Creek, about five miles northeast of Washington, Kansas. Since the leak became known late Wednesday night, crews have begun working on...
AAA: Pipeline leak in Kansas hasn't reached pumps yet
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The impact of the pipeline outage resulting from the leak in Kansas on Wednesday isn't known yet, according to Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas. "The closure in the Keystone pipeline that we've seen the last few days due to the leak in northern Kansas has certainly got the industry watching," Steward said. "We're not sure exactly what the impact of that will be yet. It will certainly depend on how long that pipeline is shut down."
Official urges Kansans to prepare for winter conditions, travel
MANHATTAN, Kan. – The calendar says the first day of winter is Dec. 21. Chip Redmond is not so sure you ought to get locked in on just that date. “Winter conditions in Kansas can change rapidly,” said Redmond, a meteorologist and manager of the Kansas Mesonet, a network of weather monitoring stations that has its headquarters at Kansas State University.
🎥Kan. rep introduces bill to block federal listing of lesser prairie chicken
TOPEKA — U.S. Rep. Ron Estes of Kansas introduced legislation to prohibit the U.S. Interior Department from imposing restraints on land use through designation of the lesser prairie chicken as threatened or endangered. In November, federal wildlife officials registered the lesser prairie chicken as threatened in Kansas and endangered...
Abortion rights on the table ahead of Kan. legislative session
TOPEKA — Kansas Republicans haven’t discussed new abortion legislation yet, but they do plan to address the subject when the legislative session starts in January. During a GOP caucus meeting on Tuesday to nominate new House of Representatives leadership, House Majority Leader Dan Hawkins said he hadn’t had any discussions about a potential 15-week abortion ban that some anti-abortion activist groups have been advocating ahead of the legislative session.
Nate Butler prepares for service in the Kansas House
Nate Butler is preparing to represent the 68th District in the Kansas House of Representatives. Last week he participated in legislative training in Topeka. Committee assignments have not yet been announced but he has asked to be appointed to veterans affairs, commerce and foster care assignments. Butler noted that foster care is one area in the state that is not functioning at it's capacity. "We've got a lot of children that need foster care so I want to be sure that we do what we can to make sure that we have the best care that we can provide for them."
KHP: 2 drivers from Manhattan involved in U.S. 24 crash
RILEY COUNTY—Two drivers from Manhattan were involved in an accident just before 9:30p.m. Sunday in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Nissan Maxima driven by , Crystal M. Jaimez, 30, Manhattan, was northbound on U.S. 24 at Allen Road. The driver failed to stop at a...
$56M in food assistance available for 189,000 Kan. children
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly on Monday announced that approximately 189,000 Kansas children are eligible to receive a supplemental benefit through the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Program (P-EBT) totaling $56 million, according to a media release from her office. The program provides a one-time benefit of $391 on a Kansas...
🎤Justices skeptical of elections case that could alter voting
WASHINGTON (AP) — At least six Supreme Court justices sound skeptical of making a broad ruling that would leave state legislatures virtually unchecked when making rules for elections for Congress and the presidency. In arguments this past week, both liberal and conservative members of the high court appeared to...
Indictment: 4 used Kansas pharmacy to defraud Medicare
TOPEKA —A federal grand jury in Topeka returned an indictment charging a Kansas woman and three Florida residents in connection with a scheme to defraud Medicare, according to the United State's Attorney. According to court documents, Steven A. Churchill, 36, of Boca Raton, Florida, Samson K. Solomon, 25, of...
1 member of the Kan. delegation voted to protect same-sex marriage
WASHINGTON —Kansas 3rd District Representative Sharice Davids on Thursday applauded bipartisan passage of legislation she help introduce to enshrine marriage equality in federal law. The Respect for Marriage Act passed in the House 258-169 with almost 40 Republican votes. It also protects interracial unions by requiring states to recognize...
State Rep. discusses upcoming Kansas legislative session
After securing his re-election in the midterm election, Clarke Sanders, State Representative of the 69th Kansas House District sat down for an exclusive interview with Salina Post. Sanders talked about the possibility of legislation that would allow for medical marijuana, the partisan divide between the state legislature and Governor Laura Kelly, rural broadband access, and his reflections on his campaign.
U.S. Senate scrambled; Kyrsten Sinema quits Democrats
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday that she now has registered as an independent, but she does not plan to caucus with Republicans, ensuring Democrats will retain their narrow voting majority in the Senate. Sinema has modeled her political approach on the renegade style...
Ribbon cutting is scheduled for the Stormont Vail Health Flint Hills Campus
Jan. 3 at noon is the date and time for the ribbon cutting for the Stormont Vail Health Flint Hills Campus in Junction City ( formerly Geary Community Hospital ). GCH is being merged into the Stormont Vail Health system. The ribbon cutting will be held inside the main entrance...
Lady Jays wrestle at the Christmas Clash in Great Bend
Junction City girls wrestling competed Friday and Saturday in Great Bend in the Christmas Clash. They finished fifth out of 30 teams in the big field. Here are the weight class results for Junction City. 100 - Jaidyn Alvarado - 3rd 5-1 105 - Patience Okemba - 9th 3-2 110...
Blue Jay wrestling finishes ninth at the Eagle Invitational
Junction City finished ninth out of 18 teams in a weekend tournament hosted by Colby High School. Highlights for Junction City included a 6-1 record for Ezekiel Witt at 113 pounds,7-0 for Patrick Foxworth in the 138 pound weight class, 6-1 for Kayden Blake at 114 pounds and a 4-3 mark for Aimin Strickland at 150 pounds.
Sheriff's Citizen Advisory Council is being formed
Geary County Sheriff Dan Jackson is creating a Sheriff's Citizen Advisory Council. The goal is to provide the sheriff with a diverse community perspective on crime, public safety, neighborhood or geographically specific areas of concern, and how the sheriff's office can improve core service delivery. One primary objective is to...
Central National Bank – Junction City Employees raise over $26,000 to benefit United Way
Central National Bank has presented a check for $26,094 to the United Way of Junction City - Geary County in support of their 2023 Campaign. Central National Bank staff spent the month of October raising funds for United Way. 2022 marks the sixteenth year in a row that Central National...
RCPD: Suspects spray painted walls inside Manhattan church
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged vandalism at a church in Riley County. Around 5:00pm on Thursday, the Riley County Police Department was called to investigate a report of vandalism at the Sedalia Community Church on N. 52nd Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
