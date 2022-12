If presents aren't your thing, but travel is you are going to want to add this charming small town to your list. With the perfect backdrop straight out of a Hallmark Channel Christmas movie, Galena was named by Reader's Digest as one of the best small towns to visit for the holidays. With several B&Bs, Airbnb's, and just some good old fashion downtown shopping Galena is a top-ranked town to visit, stay, and enjoy for any holiday but especially around Christmas.

GALENA, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO