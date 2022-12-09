Read full article on original website
Brittney Griner dunks in first workout since release from Russian prison
After spending more than 10 months in custody in Russia, Brittney Griner was back on the basketball court Sunday. And the first thing she did was dunk. While staying at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, where she landed following a prisoner swap last week, the two-time Olympic gold medalist was finally able to do a light workout, her agent told ESPN.
LeBron James fondly remembers Grant Wahl after hearing about his death
The world's big introduction to LeBron James was through a Sports Illustrated cover story. That story opened our eyes to a 17-year-old basketball phenom who had been dubbed as the heir to Michael Jordan himself in the basketball world. All of these expectations had been heaped upon him by the public and the question was whether or not he could actually live up to it all.
Miami Heat at Indiana Pacers odds, picks and predictions
The Miami Heat (12-15) visit Gainbridge Fieldhouse Monday to battle the Indiana Pacers (14-13). Tip is set for 7 p.m. ET (NBA TV). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Heat vs. Pacers odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Heat lost to the San Antonio...
Joel Embiid becomes first NBA player this season with two 50-plus point games
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 53 points and 11 rebounds, leading the Philadelphia 76ers to a 131-113 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night. With the home crowd serenading him with MVP! chants, Embiid became the first player in the NBA this season to post two 50-plus point performances, adding Sunday's performance to a league-best 59-point effort on Nov. 13 against Utah.
Oklahoma City Thunder at Dallas Mavericks odds, picks and predictions
The Oklahoma City Thunder (11-15) battle the Dallas Mavericks (13-13) at American Airlines Center in Dallas with Monday's tip set for 8:30 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Thunder vs. Mavericks odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Thunder are 11-15 straight up...
